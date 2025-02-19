Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 20, 2025 — The Moon Trines Neptune

February 20, 2025 brings with it the Moon in Scorpio trine Neptune in Pisces influencing each zodiac sign's horoscope for Thursday. Your intuition is calling for attention, urging you to tune into the subtle undercurrents of your emotions and dreams. What messages are floating just beneath the surface?

Trust the symbolism in your dreams. There could be a creative spark hidden in your subconscious mind whether in sleep or boredom waiting for you to bring it to life. What story is your subconscious whispering to you, and how can you use it to fuel your artistic pursuits?

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, February 20, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Think about what true power means to you, and make one decision that gets you closer to the heart of what that is. All the doubts, the fears, and the hesitations that have been weighing you down are about to fall away.

Can you feel that shift? The potential that’s been waiting in the wings is ready to rise. What are you ready to build when you finally step into this newfound freedom?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today, trust your intuition in matters of the heart, even when the way forward isn't fully visible. It's like activating night vision, there’s wisdom to be found in the unseen.

Have you been letting doubt hold you back from accepting the love you know you’re worthy of? Remember, each step you take is guiding you along your own unique path. Trust the process.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The missing elements you've been searching for in your career may not be as essential as they seem. Sometimes, less truly is more.

Today, focus on simplifying. Let go of the extra projects that drain your energy and concentrate on the essentials. This is where your real momentum starts. What shifts when you clear away the noise and let clarity lead the way forward?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It’s time to embrace the flow of inspiration that’s surrounding you. The Pisces Moon is offering fresh perspectives that will guide you to redefine your goals.

How can you shift your approach to move closer to your true purpose? It’s not about chasing perfection, but embracing the creative energy that's here for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today, freedom isn’t just an idea, it’s a reality you’re on the cusp of claiming. To do so, you might need to step beyond what’s comfortable.

What do you need to let go of to create space for the growth that’s waiting for you? Trust that stepping outside the familiar is where you’ll find your true security.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Consider your relationships as mirrors reflecting your growth and evolution. Who in your circle is showing you parts of yourself you’re just beginning to understand? What roles have you unconsciously given them—the nurturer, the challenger, the guide?

Take a moment to appreciate these sacred teachers around you. The lessons they offer may not always come in the form you expect, but they’re shaping the path ahead, aren’t they?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The days of holding back are coming to an end. Now is the time to claim your space without apology. What fears have kept you in the shadows, playing small?

It's time to release those insecurities and step into your full power. How would it feel to show up without hesitation, allowing yourself to be fully seen? The world is waiting for you to shine, don't hold back.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The pull between your past and future is especially strong today, especially when it comes to your roots and your sense of home.

What part of your story still needs to be honored before you can fully step into what’s next? What pieces of your history are waiting for you to heal, acknowledge, or celebrate? Reflect on what’s been holding you back and the growth that’s ready to unfold once you release it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your journey is unique, and no one else can see it as you do. The naysayers can’t understand your big picture, but you can feel it calling.

Today, embrace your vision fully. What does it look like when you honor your path without doubt or hesitation? The world needs your light to shine brighter than ever.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your next adventure is calling, and it’s bigger than you’ve ever imagined. This is your chance to break free from what’s familiar.

What old stories are you ready to let go of? The world beyond your small-town roots is waiting for you to step into it. What’s the first step toward that new horizon? You are the co-creator of your own narrative, don’t forget that.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today is all about breaking free from the old limitations and embracing new ways of thinking. What would it look like if you stepped into a new framework of being?

The possibilities are endless when you trust yourself to push past the boundaries that have held you back. It’s time to reclaim your voice and step into the world fully.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Some uncomfortable truths might surface today, but they’re the key to your healing. Don’t deflect them with humor or self-deprecation.

Instead, sit with the discomfort and face the reality head-on. What can you learn from the truths that feel difficult? Confronting them will empower you to heal and move forward with strength.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.