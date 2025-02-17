5 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes From February 17 - 23, 2025

Five zodiac signs have great weekly horoscopes from February 17 to 23, 2025 due to their action-packed energy and incredible astrological transits.

We start the week strong with the first transit occurring on February 18 when the Sun moves into Pisces. Pisces season brings dreaminess, creativity, community service, and metaphysical energy. We will suddenly become a prominent part of everyone's life creatively and artistically — sometimes directly, sometimes mysteriously.

On February 19, we have Juno entering Sagittarius, which will add a punch to everyone's love life as Juno is the asteroid of marriage and Sagittarius is the kind that doesn't like to settle down until it knows the fun will never end.

Finally, we have two important transits on February 23 — Ceres enters Pisces (almost like Demeter entering the domain of Persephone) Mars retrograde coming to an end and Mars direct in Cancer becoming the predominant force. Let your heart guide you here so your future will be bright and soul-fulfilling.

Five zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for February 17 - 23, 2025:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries this week: Cancer

Best day of the week for Aries: February 18

Aries, your horoscope this week helps you to find something substantial within yourself to root for. It will prevent attention fatigue or even a thousand sparkly things from distracting you from what matters the most. Whether it's love (since Venus in Aries is in your corner), in your career, or elsewhere, choose to thrive and you will.

The second half of the week may bring some unforeseen challenges, but they too will strengthen you where it counts. Mars in Cancer will help you become more emotionally intelligent too in your actions and decision-making. Try to journal about your day more diligently. That will help you capture all the wisdom.

2. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aquarius this week: Scorpio

Best day of the week for Aquarius: February 23

Aquarius, your horoscope this week is divided into two halves. There's a fun half that will occur more so on weekdays, like an impromptu party with friends or a work trip to a city you have never been to before and can explore now during the off-hours.

Then there's a more serious half over the weekend that will unleash your might and power, allowing you to chase after your dreams and conquer them. Don't second-guess yourself now. Everything will play out beautifully if you have deep faith in your abilities.

3. Taurus

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus this week: Aries

Best day of the week for Taurus: February 22

Taurus, your horoscope this week is all about the beauty of life and the glow-up that's waiting for you. Immerse yourself in experiences that allow you to feel whole and hearty. It can be a date to a fine dining restaurant, acquiring a limited edition collectible, going on a new rollercoaster at your favorite theme park, or just strolling in a flower garden. Be intentional about seeking joy and you will find a lot more along the way.

For most of you, friendship will also play a big role in your life (and also your career). Try to show up when you promise something and don't shy away from setting boundaries. All of it together will lead to something beautiful.

4. Pisces

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces this week: Taurus

Best day of the week for Pisces: February 19

Pisces, your horoscope this week encourages you to be more poetic and thoughtful. If you don't journal, now's an excellent time to go to a neighborhood stationery shop and pick out something beautiful to write on.

Or go shopping online to bring home something you will want to write in. The insights you capture will become obvious as the days pass. You will also find hidden talents emerging from within you.

For some of you, your love life will benefit from the journal treatment as well as a tool for manifesting future joy and continued happiness. Vision boarding is also indicated for you this week since we will be firmly in Pisces Season.

5. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer this week: Pisces

Best day of the week for Cancer: February 18

Cancer, your horoscope this week encourages you to lean hard into the hobbies you enjoy and not worry about who thinks it's cool or uncool. Just the act of judging something that brings another joy should be enough of a red flag to help you steer away from energy vampires when they reveal themselves. Especially after Mars retrograde ends.

Be more proactive over the weekend to bring home your desires for a better life. Whether it's a gadget that will improve your routines or an incense holder to help you create a peaceful ambiance every day, let your heart guide you and you will be golden.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.