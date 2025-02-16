Your Weekly Horoscope For February 17 - 23, 2025

According to the weekly horoscope for February 17 to 23, 2025, each zodiac sign can look forward to a transformative week full of connection and excitement. With the intense Scorpio Moon awakening our passion and determination at the start of the week, the beginning of Pisces season helps us all connect and strengthen our bonds.

With this newfound passion and drive, utilize the Capricorn Moon energy over the weekend to be practical about your next steps, especially once Mars retrograde finally comes to an end, reigniting your motivation to succeed.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for February 17 - 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Scorpio Moon makes it feel like you're experiencing an upgrade earlier in the week.

Once the Moon enters the sign of Sagittarius, the fiery energy will be empowering and very welcoming as it helps you focus on ongoing projects.

With Venus in your sign, acquiring inspiration comes easier, and towards the end of the week you'll find the structure you need to brings your ideas to life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The beginning of the week may feel emotionally heavy with the intense Scorpio Moon navigating your partnership house. However, the experience brings a much-needed lesson that will improve how you communicate with your partner, friends, or business colleagues.

The end of the week brings a blast from the past leading to an exciting weekend. Your energy and focus are on point for networking, so keep an open mind wherever you go!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week, you feel more comfortable spending time on your own and doing what you do best: researching to satiate your endless curiosity! Focus on upgrading your skills through reading or research.

However, once someone moves into the sign of Sagittarius on Thursday, your socializing battery is fully recharged, making you more accessible to others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

At the beginning of the week, you may feel the urge to make a declaration of love to someone you care about — or to yourself! Give in to this urge to start the week feeling loved and content.

The Moon in Sagittarius on Thursday gets you back in action. It doesn't matter what plans you make — you'll find victory in anything you do.

The Moon in Capricorn entering your partnership house over the weekend signals a weekend filled with lots of socializing and connection.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The beginning of the week calls for you to deepen your connection with family and friends. Set aside some time to spend time with them.

Once the Moon is in Sagittarius on Thursday, you will welcome the fiery energy, which motivates you and helps you dream big.

Take some time during the weekend to get grounded with help from the disciplined Capricorn Moon. Journal, reflect, and focus on manifesting your dream future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Pisces season brings unexpected change and surprises to your door. While change can be uncomfortable, you will find strength and comfort in the people you're closest with, as working with others comes easy to you this week.

Don't forget to take a break when you need it! While being of service to others is satisfying for you, you also need to fill your own cup to pour from.

The Moon in Capricorn on Saturday adds electrifying energy to your romantic house, further fueling your relationships.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Scorpio Moon brings an intensity that will be magnified once the Sun enters Pisces on Tuesday. While this is a thrilling and optimistic week, practical planning is also essential to make sure things stay on track.

The Moon in Sagittarius on Thursday opens doors and helps you focus on the things that matter. You may consider releasing some old material possessions or donating to charity.

The Moon in Capricorn on Saturday makes you more of a homebody. Find some time to relax and recharge.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon in your sign early this week gives you an advantage, providing the energy boost you need to get ahead.

Pisces season begins this week, fueling your creativity. Once the Moon enters Sagittarius on Thursday and connects with the Sun in Pisces, you feel more open to innovative ideas that help you catapult a project you have in mind.

By the weekend, you're ready to put your thoughts on paper. You will surprise yourself with what you think up during this time!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week is like one big declaration of love to yourself. With the Sun in Pisces lighting up your fourth house of home, you're reminded that even an adventurous spirit like you needs some time at home to recharge and focus on self-care.

Spending some quality time at home this week helps you honor those new ideas that have been brewing. Major breakthroughs are on the way.

Once the Moon is in your sign on Thursday, you feel a lot more in your element. It is the perfect opportunity to spend time with the people you love and care about.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your inner social butterfly makes an appearance at the beginning of the week. You're channeling the diplomatic energy Mars retrograde has instilled in you, which allows you to communicate almost effortlessly.

When the Moon moves into the sign of Sagittarius on Thursday, you may feel more comfortable on your own. Use this time to research and get back on track with any work you may have fallen behind on.

Once the Moon is in your sign on Saturday, you can set new goals in your professional or academic pursuits since you know the sky’s the limit.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your season comes to an end this week, but the understanding you gained makes it an unforgettable one that has undoubtedly prepared you for the year ahead.

This week, your focus shifts to taking what you've learned to begin nourishing your goals and dreams. This is also a time when you may focus on your career or school, and the Moon in Sagittarius on Thursday brings lucrative networking opportunities and connections.

Once the Moon moves into Capricorn on Saturday, you can more easily set into motion any ideas you've been mulling over since you will feel supported and inspired.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A lovely week awaits you, dear Pisces, as the Sun moves into your sign. Of course, Saturn in the same sign can feel restricting, but you are going to find a lot of power and motivation during this transit.

This is a great month for you, especially with the Venus retrograde getting ready to start things off.

The Moon in Sagittarius on Thursday awakens your career house, encouraging you to learn from trusted leaders and make the changes you need to find the success you're after.

After such an eventful week, take things easy on the weekend. You’ll see how lucky you are to have the support of the people you love. which helps you continue on your path to success.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.