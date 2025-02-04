Astrologer Says 2 Zodiac Signs Are Going Through An Intense Transformation In February 2025

You won't even recognize these two zodiac signs by the end of the month.

Written on Feb 04, 2025

woman with zodiac signs going through transformation february 2025 Photo: Arnaud Girault, Hanna Balan | Design: YourTango
While our lives are everchanging as we experience the constant shifts of the universe, astrology provides insight into why it sometimes seems like some people experience personal transformation at warp speed. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, Leo and Aquarius are the two zodiac signs going through this type of intense transformation in February 2025.

"The main reason for this is because they are experiencing an intense amount of pressure in their relationships," Hathor explained in a video, "and as a result, they are releasing and purging a lot from themselves both inside and out."

While these two zodiac signs may experience noticeable physical change, according to Hathor, most of this change happens spiritually, mentally, and emotionally.

Two zodiac signs going through an intense transformation in February 2025:

1. Leo

leo zodiac sign going through intense transformation february 2025 Design: YourTango

If you have a Leo Sun, Moon, or rising sign, expect an intense transformation in February 2025. 

“If you have recently been experiencing some intense pressure in relationships, that is brewing, it’s building," Hathor explained, adding that you'll start experiencing personal transformation around the Full Moon in Leo on February 12. "You are gonna release everything.”

However, this change won't happen on its own, as it will require some vulnerability and digging deep to see what’s been weighing heavily on your chest lately. Expressing these emotions might cause friction, so be mindful of your blunt nature and work on the way you communicate how you feel.

2. Aquarius

aquarius zodiac sign going through intense transformation february 2025 Design: YourTango

If you have an Aquarius Sun, Moon, or rising sign, Hathor explained you’ll be ‘hot’ in February as you slowly become the center of attention. During February, "you are stepping into your true power," the astrologer said.

According to Hathor, you experience the bulk of this transformation in your relationships in February 2025. A romantic relationship or friendship may change as you let go of the old to welcome in the new, but Hathor explained that this is nothing to feel anxious about. While this transformation may mean a relationship ends, Hathor noted "you may fully be committing to someone.” 

Either way, Aquarius, you will have your hands full as you decide for yourself what you want out of life.

