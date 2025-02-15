Weekly Love Horoscope For February 17 - 23, When Romantic Pisces Season Begins

The weekly horoscope for February 17 - 23, 2025, begins with a big energy shift on February 18, with romantic Pisces season sparking our creativity and impacting each zodiac sign's love life.

Weekly love horoscope for February 17 - 23, 2025, for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Aries, be your unapologetic Aries self this week and bring the brightest and most dazzling side of you to the romantic table.

Love should add to the beauty of your life — don't wait on love to create it.

Your manifestation powers are also strong this week, so it's a perfect time to start manifesting the love of your dreams. Creating a vision board representing the traits you're looking for in a partner and what you want a relationship to look like is a great way to get started.

Taurus

Taurus, you have the beautiful Sun in Pisces in your corner this week bringing you the best ideas, romantic leanings, and sudden adventures.

Don't hold yourself back when things start feeling whimsical. Despite your reserved earth sign exterior, with the planet of love as your ruling planet, a little romance is good for you!

Letting romance nurture your inner child this week. Just remember: true love will benefit all areas of your life.

Gemini

Gemini, being bold and straightforward when expressing yourself this week will win you more than the heart of the one you want. You will also gain their respect for having the courage to do what most may not.

This confident energy will also bring opportunities that help you further your life goals and deep individual needs.

Cancer

Cancer, this week your ruling planet, the Moon, traverses the realm of the subconscious and the hidden and into the area of discovery and philosophy before closing out in the realm of ambition and public aspirations.

Trust this flow — you will have the most intriguing discussions with your love interest under this influence or discover that you and your romantic partner can do something together to further your individual goals in life like a true power couple.

Emotions may run high during it all, but the end results will be fascinating and awe-inspiring.

Leo

Leo, Pisces season gives you a big boost in your love life. This season is buzzing with creative energy that brings out your creative side in astonishing ways, dazzling any romantic partner or date you wish to impress.

If possible, spend more time next to bodies of water during romantic outings, whether it's a swimming pool, the ocean, or even a river. This will have a rejuvenating effect on you, which in turn will bring peace and gentle love into your relationship.

Virgo

Virgo, your love horoscope this week is all about the intersection of what you want in love and what you are willing to do to achieve it.

Being the perfectionist you are, it's easy to idealize love and hold out on committing until you achieve that vision. But not all romantic goals need to be realized in real life. Sometimes romantic fiction, whether through books, movies, and more, can help you experience what you may shy away from in real life but have a deep need for.

But don't hold back from doing courageous things to bring your romantic vision to life. This will help you grow alongside the romantic relationship you wish to nurture.

Libra

Libra, this is a good week for being direct and upfront with your partner or love interest.

You don't like to rock the boat, but being clear about your needs will only deepen your connection or give you clarity on its direction.

This energy will make your love life more serious in a heart-pumping way. You may only have engaged with your significant other in friendly and lighthearted ways so far, but this energy will reveal a new layer to your interactions that brings the heat in different ways.

Scorpio

Scorpio, step out of your comfort zone and do something different from usual in love, whether that's changing up your usual date night or asking your partner open-ended questions that give you a new perspective on who they are as a person.

And don't forget to reciprocate! While you're a pro at getting to know the deepest depths of others, sharing more of yourself this week will allow for a level of intimacy and connection that you've never felt before.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, with the Moon in your sign in the middle of the week, your emotions may feel scattered.

Prioritize quality time with others over quantity so you can bring your best self to the table and allow your partner to do the same.

Since we're in Pisces season, which makes us feel more creative, attending artistic events can bring a new spark to your relationship.

Capricorn

Capricorn, your love horoscope this week is big, beautiful, and bold, all thanks to Moon in Capricorn and Sun in Pisces.

The Moon in your sign over the weekend is your reminder that you deserve only the best in love. Never settle for second or third best!

With the Sun in a water sign, the week may feel like a wild quest of stepping out of your comfort zone in whimsical and nostalgic ways so you and your love interest or romantic partner can discover more about each other in truly significant ways. Don't hold back on the creativity — it's what will make everything shine!

Aquarius

Aquarius, you have the beautiful Moon in Scorpio at the beginning of the week lighting the way for you in love.

Scorpio's watery energy may feel at odds with your airy aura, but it's the very energy that will help you deepen your bond with your romantic partner as you explore deep subjects together and have discussions about the hidden and mysterious things in life.

This week will also show you that when the waters of romance meet the spark of intellect, truly extraordinary things can emerge in your love life and elsewhere.

Pisces

Pisces, welcome to your season! With Moon in Scorpio at the beginning of the week, don't be surprised as the hidden depths of you and your partner begin to surface.

The deeper you go, the more beautiful everything will be. Journaling or scrapbooking can help you capture these moments for the future.

Now's also an excellent time to do a love ritual and tap into the power of sun manifestations.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.