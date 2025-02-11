Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 12 — The Full Moon In Leo Is Here

Love horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on February 12 ,2025. The Leo Full Moon rises on Wednesday morning, allowing dreams to come true when it comes to relationships. A Full Moon is a time of ripening and fulfillment, where the intentions or themes that existed around the New Moon will now reach fruition.

This doesn’t mean an ending is in store, but the completion of a journey that allows you to begin a new one. The New Moon in Leo rose on August 4, 2024; reflect on what was going on during that time and where in your romantic life you’re ready to embrace the energy of Leo and take bold action in achieving your desires.

The Leo Full Moon will bring a journey of courage and truth to fruition. This Leo lunar cycle was intensified by Mars retrograde in Leo from December 2024 to January 2025. Mars is the planet of desire, action, and ambition, and Leo is a zodiac sign that must learn to trust itself. This journey was about learning from successful or failed past relationship decisions in your romantic life.

While in a relationship, you must work together as a partnership; you also must remain certain that you’re making the choices that align most with your heart — and not to please others in your life. The energy of the Full Moon in Leo invites you into a space of courage and boldness, which allows you to choose the path of your heart – and, with it, the sweet promise of fulfillment.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on February 12, 2025 during the Full Moon:

Aries

You are meant for love, dear Aries. Yet, this is something that you need to believe in. There may have been a relationship in your life that hasn’t progressed as you had hoped.

This isn’t any fault of your own, but instead, it is part of one lesson that was meant to help you understand what you truly need from a partner.

Try not to let the what-ifs of a certain relationship make you question what is in store for you in the future. Not all relationships are meant to last; however, what you learn from them can last forever.

Let your belief in love be rekindled under the Full Moon in Leo, and make the radical choice to love yourself – just as you are.

Taurus

What is avoided never actually goes away, dear Taurus. You often try to avoid confrontation, hoping any issue will magically disappear.

Yet part of this is because you must learn that facing an issue or challenge in your relationship isn’t necessarily a confrontation but a part of healthy, mature love.

There is a theme in your committed relationship or home life that you have been trying to ignore, as certain truths were revealed to you at the end of the year.

However, all of this has served a divine purpose in your process. It’s time to face what you’ve been avoiding and likely make a decision about the future of your relationship as you can no longer put off the inevitable.

Gemini

You never need to shout to be heard, Gemini. It’s said that you must wait for the person who understands you when you’re saying nothing at all.

Yet you’ve been fighting to be heard by your partner, leading to recent arguments and intense frustration. While you will receive a new level of understanding with the Full Moon in Leo, you want to ensure you’re not fighting to be loved.

Say less and observe. If someone is truly meant for you, it will be apparent without you continually fighting for what you feel you deserve.

Cancer

Your emotional needs matter, sweet Cancer. You are one of the most sensitive zodiac signs yet deeply desire stability. This desire often makes you prioritize financial or material wealth over emotional fulfillment.

Only one will truly satisfy you when it comes to love, though. Be mindful of where you prioritize financial matters over connection or your emotions.

This energy can help bring events to a turning point so you can embrace a redirection. You also may want to open yourself up to dating someone you hadn’t previously thought of as your type. The Leo Full Moon wants to fulfill the desires of your heart — and not your ego.

Leo

It all will make sense, dearest Leo. The journey that you have been on has been an intensely personal one.

The purpose of this lunar cycle was to help you grow so that you could approach your romantic life more healthily. While there may have been challenges in an ongoing relationship, you should see any issues begin to resolve now.

The Full Moon in Leo helps you understand the balance of being yourself and remaining open to learning how to improve.

There may be a situation in which you need to take accountability or have a productive conversation about recent events.

Just be mindful of using all you’ve learned so that you can find a solution that works for you and your partner.

Virgo

Your soul always knows the way, Virgo. You have a deep intuition, yet if that inner voice leads you in a direction that looks different than what you had planned, you often block it.

Part of this is learning to be open to change and not become stuck in how life looks. In any aspect of life, especially love, it’s better to focus on how you want to feel rather than how something looks.

The Leo Full Moon inspires you to embrace your intuition with greater trust and authenticity. It may have you making bold decisions in love or striking out on a new path, precisely what you are meant to do.

Lean into this creative and exciting energy and trust that you are on the right path.

Libra

Embrace the support of the universe, dearest Libra. The lyrics to the song, “I get by with a little help from my friends” by Joe Cocker, seem to be in your energy around the Full Moon in Leo.

This is a perfect attitude for you to adopt, as you recently were guided to learn to be independent and autonomous.

Now that you have learned the depths of your power, you can start integrating support from like-minded people into your life. This may also bring love in, as you may discover that friendship is the best foundation for romance.

If you’re in an existing relationship, be honest with those closest to you. The support you will receive may be crucial to making a major decision about your future.

Scorpio

You decide what you are worth, beautiful Scorpio. Yet this standard for worthiness only exists within yourself and can never be influenced by any external factor. You aren’t worthy if you have that high-powered job or have gotten down to a certain size.

You are worthy because you are you, regardless of anything else. The Leo Full Moon will help you remember your innate worthiness, improving your romantic life.

Love looks different when you’re no longer looking for someone else to make you feel something you haven’t yet done for yourself. Move confidently and ensure you’re not settling for any romantic choice you make.

Sagittarius

Take an adventure into love, dear Sagittarius. The universe is conspiring to bring opportunities for a new relationship and a deeper purpose to your life. This is the time to be open to everything that comes your way.

Let yourself embark on a new path, listen to your soul, and know that you are destined to live the life of your dreams. By embracing this expansive energy in your life, you may also receive a sudden epiphany that would improve an existing relationship.

You may also finally receive the courage to follow your heart and choose a past connection that you were previously afraid of. This is your chance to seize what you want and see it all as part of a glorious adventure.

Capricorn

Let the light of truth shine, dear Capricorn. You can often get caught up in trying to improve a relationship through practical ways, never understanding that what your partner needs from you is much simpler.

Try to do less around the Full Moon in Leo, and instead, try practicing just being. You are receiving an opportunity to deepen your connection and begin a brand-new cycle in how you relate to your partner.

Love isn’t only in what you do but in the presence that you hold. Whether this brings emotional declarations or spiritual pursuits, focus on opening your heart and letting in the love you desire.

Aquarius

Pay attention to what surrounds you, sweet Aquarius. The Full Moon in Leo occurs in your house of love and relationships, so its energy will be felt impactfully.

Your romantic journey has brought a new depth of emotional healing and the readiness to commit fully to your current partner or your dreams for love.

Now, as the Leo Full Moon rises, you will see one chapter come to a close so that another may begin. Use this to reflect on the past themes that have arrived over the last few months, giving yourself credit for how you’ve handled it all.

Healing is a journey, but it’s also important to realize that when you reach a point of knowing, you no longer need to replay the past. Let yourself move forward.

Pisces

Love should inspire you, beautiful Pisces. You crave a love that brings magic to life but must also ensure it’s healthy.

Recently, there has been a great deal of work trying to learn and merge themes connected to a magical love and a consistent one. This has involved working with your shadow side and wounds, yet it is all about to pay off.

The Leo Full Moon gives you the confidence to go after new love. It helps open your heart and lets you see that a healthy, consistent love can still inspire you in the desired ways.

Use this energy to be trusting and open toward relationships, knowing that cynicism is only a protection mechanism.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.