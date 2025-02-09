Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For February 10, 2025

We have a busy Monday, zodiac signs, and this energy gets picked up by our daily tarot card reading on February 10, 2025. The Moon will begin to leave its base, Cancer, to enter Leo, where we get a boost of vibrant emotional energy. When the Moon is active, our subconscious mind activates as well. The tarot is an excellent tool for practicing subconscious mind power.

Keep your voice memo ready, or if you prefer to write things down in your phone notes, do. You may receive insights and sparks of creativity. You might sense something much deeper than the words on a page, especially when reading your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for the day.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on Monday, February 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Are you feeling unsure of yourself lately? You may wonder if you are ready to take the first step toward a decision you've already made.

The fear of change will remain until you enter the new path. Test the waters and move forward. See how it goes instead of guessing what things may be like.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Are you really happy? Appearances may fool others, but internally, you know what you truly are.

You may be content right now, but perhaps something is missing. Ask yourself what it is, then go for it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Some endings take longer than others, and that may be because it's a temporary loss, not a permanent one.

You may find that you can resolve a conflict once there's been time and distance. Allowing conflict to settle provides perspective. Give yourself and the situation room to breathe.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Some people are natural-born leaders, and others require time, training, support and some coaching. Which type of leader are you? Do you mind being coached by others?

Do you feel that you could benefit from the guidance of a trusted mentor with experience? Or do you want to jump in and lead based on your current experience and knowledge? Understand your needs better and then decide what you ought to do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Are you feeling less interested in someone than you originally were? The grass can appear greener on the other side.

Do you miss being single? What do you feel you'll enjoy most about returning to your old life? Or do you feel like you need to work on the relationship itself right now? Knowing what to do is tough, so be sure to listen to your heart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Do you release the past easily or hold on for a while because you miss the way life used to be?

Today, you may walk down memory lane and reminisce about a friendship or partnership. What lessons did you learn? If you could open the door to try and reach out, should you?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

What needs to change? You may feel like old, outdated traditions in your family or workplace hinder progress. But if you could change one thing, what would it be?

How might you approach the situation with wisdom and tact in order to start changes? Plan it out and be careful to honor what others feel while introducing new ideas that may be resisted at first.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Everyone feels stuck at times, but it's the awareness that helps you to do something about those emotions.

What is one thing you can do to improve or expand your opportunities? Would taking a course online or learning a new skill help? Consider evaluating how competitive your field is and aim to improve slightly to gain an edge.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Some problems and situations require expert care beyond your current skill set or knowledge. You may feel slightly unsure why you can't resolve a problem alone, but what if it's to help someone just starting out?

How might a new person in that area of expertise benefit from taking you on as a client? What might be introduced to the decision maker and solving your problem do for someone just starting out and needing work?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Do you know someone who enjoys giving and looks for new ways to be generous? Generosity is a rare trait to find in a person.

When you experience a giving person in your life, you can tell. Be open about how their giving nature makes you feel. Don't be shy. Saying a compliment can go a long way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

What does your heart say to do? Today, emotions overrise matters of the heart, and you may find that you're unable to stop someone from chasing a dream. It may be their time to shine. Let them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You are finally making it, Pisces. This is a great time for you financially. Save what you can. Pay down debt when possible.

Enjoy reaping all the benefits from your hard work and efforts. This is what makes life sweet.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.