Love & Relationship Horoscope For January 20 - 26, 2025

Each zodiac sign is encouraged to take love slow this week.

Written on Jan 19, 2025

embracing couple zodiac signs weekly love horoscope january 20-26, 2025 Photo: Mariela Ferbo | Design: YourTango
The essence of this week's love horoscopes for January 20 to 26, 2025, is all about the space between strength, vitality, and vulnerability.

With Mars retrograde in Cancer, things may take a while to get to their crowning glory. Don't be in a rush. Let the slow pace help you understand your partner or date better and feel more confident revealing yourself. If things don't go the way you planned (for example, needing to wait longer than expected for your restaurant reservation), use the time as an opportunity to get to know the other person and how they deal with setbacks.

Seeing someone new? It's an auspicious time to introduce your partner to your best friends or siblings as the Moon transits from Libra to Capricorn with Sun in Aquarius lighting the way.

Now let's take a look at the weekly love horoscopes for every zodiac sign.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love and relationship horoscope for January 20 - 26, 2025:

Aries

aries daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Best day for love for Aries this week: January 23

Aries, embrace the fun in romance making your days sparkle with joy.

With the Moon in Sagittarius lighting your way this week, think big and think beyond what you may have tried in love so far. Whether it's a road trip, a new way of engaging with your partner, trying each other's hobbies for the first time, or throwing a big party together, everything is fair game as long as it makes both of you light up with shared joy.

Taurus

taurus daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Best day for love for Taurus this week: January 25

Taurus, determine what you want in love and don't settle for anything less.

Whether you are single or in a relationship, Mars retrograde in Cancer is here to boost your courage and confidence and remind you that what feels “home” to you may not always feel so to someone else. Don't compare your love life to anyone else's or measure your romantic expectations by another's yardstick.

When conditioned beliefs fall away, the path to love will open up for you!

Gemini

gemini daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Best day for love for Gemini this week: January 26

Gemini, try to be more introspective and calm this week. Be more of a listener than a speaker (which for you, may be easier said than done!). While Mars is retrograde in Cancer, creating a bubble of peace and a safe space for each other is important.

Spend time around people who ease your mind and your nerves to pave the way for a beautiful relationship in the future.

Cancer

cancer daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Best day for love for Cancer this week: January 26

Cancer, when it comes to love, where could you stand to see some growth? With Mars retrograde in your sign, you're encouraged to think about your romantic past and decide if history is about to repeat itself.

If you have found the one, now's the time to take your relationship to the next level and be honest about your feelings.

Leo

leo daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Best day for love for Leo this week: January 26

Leo,  prioritize fun in love over the more serious discussions. The latter has its time and place, but not right now from an astrological perspective.

With Jupiter retrograde in Gemini, every time you engage with your partner or date in celebratory ways or in a manner that brings out your inner child, you will ground your romance with vitality.

Eventually, as the days progress, you will become more comfortable relating to each other about the more serious things.

Virgo

virgo daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Best day for love for Virgo this week: January 26

Virgo, don't let the imperfections of the human experience hold you back in love. 

Whether you struggle with communication, are learning to dress more confidently, or are figuring out how to set boundaries while also making space for the right person to engage with you, as long as you try to make each day better and a learning experience in love, you will shine.

Libra

libra daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Best day for love for Libra this week: January 26

Libra, Venus in Pisces is bringing some serious romance to your door, but it may arrive in a manner that startles you or even eggs you out of your comfort zone. 

If you are single, don't immediately turn away from someone for surface-level reasons. 

If you are in a relationship, spend some time away from the everyday hustle and bustle to deepen your connection.

Scorpio

scorpio daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Best day for love for Scorpio this week: January 26

Scorpio, try your best to address hurt feelings, hidden wounds, and passiveness in love. 

If you brush things under the rug, they will only fester. But if you take the initiative to create a safe space and be patient, you and your partner or love interest will find your way to each other while dealing with the regular problems that people face in love. 

Mars retrograde in Cancer encourages a slower approach to love and romance this week. Focus on heart-centered actions.

Sagittarius

sagittarius daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Best day for love for Sagittarius this week: January 26

Sagittarius, your love horoscope is full of joy, fun, and high energy this week! Look forward to spontaneous dates and fun adventures. 

If you and your partner or date are going to attend an event this week, don't be surprised if the spotlight gets turned on you momentarily to celebrate your romance!

Capricorn

capricorn daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Best day for love for Capricorn this week: January 23

Capricorn, love does not always make sense, but healthy love will always light up your soul and feed it with the richness of a beautiful present and future. 

Step out of your comfort zone and involve yourself as much as possible in your partner's life.

If you are single, being genuinely interested to find out more about the fascinating person you are on a date with will do wonders too.

Aquarius

aquarius daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Best day for love for Aquarius this week: January 21

Aquarius, find something within your partner (or date) to admire and learn from it. If this is a difficult task for you, ask yourself why and journal the answer. 

Jupiter retrograde in Gemini will positively influence your romance if you're willing to glean the wisdom right before your eyes and embrace it to expand yourself and your horizons. 

True love can be both healing and expansive.

Pisces

pisces daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Best day for love for Pisces this week: January 22

Pisces, don't feel ashamed of your heart's desires. With Venus in Pisces in your corner, you have a slice of the world to decorate as you please, both literally and metaphorically.

True love will only enhance that experience and bring you new ideas and inspiration on the journey. False love will do the opposite and create illusions. 

Those in a relationship will benefit from learning about each other's deepest wishes so you can understand what truly drives each other.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.

