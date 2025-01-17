What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About January 18, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading is here for January 18, 2025. The tarot card of the day is the Knight of Cups, reversed, which is a warning not to burn the candle from both ends.

Don't feel guilty for taking a break when you sense that you're doing a little bit more than you ought to. Grab a cup of coffee. If you need a short power nap, pencil one in. Admit when you could use a small break from the daily grind. It's good to know your limitations and to honor them.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, January 18, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

A shiny new day is here, Aries. What do you plan to do with it? If you're not careful, the time can fly without anything to show for your hard work or personal investment.

Think about what you want to be the final takeaway from the next 24 hours. What do you want to accomplish most?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Talk about what's on your mind. Do you have a particular topic or area of concern you want to voice? Today, be forthright.

It's much better to be upfront about what you are thinking than to wait and see if a subject comes up naturally. Initiate conversation. Move things forward.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knights of Pentacles, reversed

Are you stuck in your ways a little bit more than usual? It may be time to change your routine and try new things. What do you do most often that could be tweaked and improved? What small adjustment in your life can bring you a little more passion or fun?

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Don't rush things until you know that the timing is right. You may be eager to complete a project and overlook an important detail.

Despite your desire to work efficiently, haste can become an enemy. Take things slowly. Be meticulous and detail-oriented. Plan to succeed with intentional action.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Do you ever hear a friend speak negatively about themselves? Today, set a boundary with yourself and others. Create a rule for the next 24 hours to say things that build you up rather than tear yourself down.

It may be tough to do, especially if you're unaware that you're doing it. But let your ear listen closely. See how you use words when you speak about yourself.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Temperance

Be patient. Things often require a little more time than you had originally anticipated. You may be nearing closer to an important deadline.

Consider asking for an extension. What could it hurt if you see if there's any wiggle room with a timeline?

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Do you prefer to do things the old and tested way that has worked before? You may hear that you must change a habit or that a project, company policy or routine is outdated and needs an adjustment. Change takes time. Be sure to hold firmly to your own belief. When possible, see if there is a doable middle ground.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Focus on the good. It can be so easy to feel like the world is headed in the wrong direct when viewing too much social media.

Detach yourself from the endless scroll and do things that make you happy. What good do you observe in others when you're out and about? What nice thing can you do for a strange today?

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You don't have to be a mother or identify as female to be a nurture who tenderly gives love and guidance to others.

Today's tarot card encourages you to tap into your maternal energy and share some support. Share kind words of love with a friend, coworker or someone who needs encouragement.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Death, reversed

You are in for a surprise. What you may have thought was over is not. You may discover a fortunate twist in events that gives you a second chance at something you feared you'd miss.

Put your best foot forward. Give your all and show up in a big way.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Keep your notepad ready. You are set to have a day full of ideas and brilliant imagination.

Are you an artist or a creative type? This can be a great day for brainstorming and jotting ideas down for future projects.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Call time out. Do you have an overbooked planner or is your travel itinerary maxing out? Are there a few things you can move around to give yourself some breathing time between events?

Do you need a little break to rejuvenate your soul to be your best self when you have to work or do something important? Prioritize rest in advance.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.