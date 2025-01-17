Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For January 20 - 26, 2025

The weekly horoscope for January 20 - 26, 2025 is here for each zodiac sign, with intense romantic energy filling the air during the first full week of the Aquarius season. As the week progresses, we feel energized to fearlessly pursue our dreams. The focus will be on communication and personal expansion.

This week helps set the tone for Aquarius season, marking this as a new beginning with more optimism, socializing, and excitement that will fuel us for the next several weeks.

Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aquarius season brings out your inner social butterfly at the beginning of the week.

Focus your energy on doing hobbies that bring you rest, calm, and relaxation, such as crafting new ideas for home improvement projects.

You'll experience breakthroughs in your thinking this week. Expect your projects to take flight once you pour a little more love into them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in Libra to start the week brings intense energy to your horoscope this week. You're inspired to meet new, interesting people who inspire your work.

The Scorpio Moon on January 21 changes the tone of things, allowing you to take a more serious approach to your tasks, making the middle of the week a time for planning and resolving.

You're feeling more curious this week. You're interested in learning more about what you value. Take an inventory of the items you possess.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun is now in Aquarius, making a trine to your sign which can bring memorable experiences for the next several weeks.

Take on the spotlight and be a mentor to others, especially now while you're able to work towards your goals with more planning and direction.

The Sagittarius Moon towards the end of the week awakens the adventurer in you, bringing excitement to your journey.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As Aquarius season begins, you will need to focus on those pending chores and be more methodical with how you use your energy. Learn new things that pique your interest, but don't forget to schedule some time to take breaks and recharge.

Romance picks up midweek, making it easier to express your love to someone you adore.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Now that the Sun is opposing your sign, you can feel the intensity of Pluto in Aquarius quite strongly, but the Libra Moon brings balance and tranquility early in the week.

Make practical decisions and be careful not to get carried away by emotions this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are more mindful of the needs of others with the Libra Moon bringing out your inner diplomat at the beginning of the week. People will notice how much more kind and compassionate you are.

This is a good week to deepen your relationships with others as you become more of a team player. You're feeling more grounded and connected to home.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You will be receptive to the Sun now in Aquarius, making this a lovely zodiac season filled with new ideas and experiences.

The week begins with the Sun and Moon in your sign, making this a relaxing and wonderful week for meeting people and exploring what you seek in a relationship.

You also feel more disciplined this week. Reading and journaling can be positive ways to combat stress and exercise your mind.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is a good week to channel your focus on building a solid foundation for your impending success.

Thrilling and satisfying experiences are on your radar, so be open to new opportunities that cross your path. Analyze things without rushing into them — taking your time is essential this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Pluto and the Sun in Aquarius are pushing you to find clarity and power in your communication. Put your thoughts on paper and let your imagination do its thing.

The Scorpio Moon uncovers things from the past beginning on January 21, but you will understand how to move forward since Saturn has provided you with guidance and patience.

The Moon in your sign at the end of the week provides a much-needed reset and new beginning.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As we move into Aquarius season, concentrate on and work hard to achieve your goals.

This is a great week to catch up with friends and invest in creative projects. Celebrate your victories with others!

The playful Sagittarius Moon reminds you to be mindful of your routines right before the Moon enters your sign.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Happy Birthday to first decan Aquarius Suns (those born between January 21 to January 30)!

Positive and encouraging surprises unfold with the Libra Moon starting the week off. As the week progresses, your goals become a priority as you feel more aligned with yourself and your life path.

Consider solidifying your game plan. Craft new ideas and watch them catapult into reality.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Now that the Sun is in Aquarius, this will be a period of rest and relaxation for you, Pisces.

The Moon in Libra early this week offers support and tools for healing needed within your relationships, a potent period for love and romance. Spending time with someone you love can feel magical.

Take the initiative in your learning space since you will be more diligent this week.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.