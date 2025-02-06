The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025, brings a special message from the universe to four zodiac signs courtesy of Venus and Pluto. For these zodiac signs, Friday is important because what you hear may cause you to alter your life moving forward.

When Venus aligns with Pluto, we discover an area of life that requires us to look at self-preservation differently. Mark the date, because Friday's astrology forecast reveals we have time to put ourselves first and take self-preservation seriously.

The powers of Venus and Pluto combined in a horoscope become the ability to command self-love and the need to protect ourselves from outside influences that undermine our happiness.

So, if you hear something from the universe and wonder what it means, you'll discover that this special message is clear: love yourself, but also be kind to others. Help people in need, but make yourself an example of what self-love looks like in the world.

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on February 7, 2025:

1. Cancer

The universe wants you to work on your mindset, so your special message involves positive thinking. Have you ever let other people influence how you feel or think? You can't help but feel empathetic toward so many people in your life and not in your life. Friday shows you that we are one big village and must contribute to the much-needed healing energy.

This is your emerald year, and you've learned that your part is to be there for others. When Venus aligns with Pluto, your horoscope isn't just about change or adopting a new mindset; it's about loving change. If you can be one of the representatives of love and peace, you'll have played a very important role, which can help you remain positive in your outlook.

The special message from the universe for you is to stay positive and be a guiding light for others when and if possible. We all carry our burdens, and so do you, Cancer ... but you are also someone who can rise above hate and nastiness to share this special message of love to others — with impact.

2. Virgo

The universe's special message may be odd at first, but it's to learn when to hold on and let go. You've noticed how people align themselves with ideas in the same way that stars and planets align themselves. You have learned that the people in your life may not be of the same mindset as you and that this is, perhaps, disturbing to you.

When Venus aligns with Pluto, you will find that it's best to forgive, and that doesn't mean aligning with them, but it does mean that the special message in your daily horoscope for you, Virgo, is to let them be. We can't all agree, and we probably never will.

So, the most important thing for you to come to terms with the facts. The idea of acceptance and balance can be heard. Not everything is a fight, nor should it be. Keep your distance from what upset you, and enjoy your happy day.

3. Sagittarius

February 7, the universe sends you a special message via your horoscope about the power of intimate friendships. When Venus aligns with Pluto, it sends a signal to you, Sagittarius, and you're in the right place at the right time to hear your message from the universe loud and clear. Are you starting to realize that your small group of friends, your tribe, is all you need and nothing more?

Venus symbolizes love, while Pluto brings about change. Together, for you, the special message from the universe is clear: choose wisely and bring love into your life. That means you must avoid getting too involved in other people's affairs.

Not that you have much need to be involved in anybody's anything, but you'll see that the universe has big plans for you today, and so much of it has to do with you recognizing yourself as a person of peace. Be the love you wish to see in the world; don't just rely on others to give it to you.

4. Aquarius

You may not have seen this horoscope coming, Aquarius, but this 2025, you're sending out main character energy in big ways. Now that February 7 is here, you may be called into action. It's all good, so no worries where that is concerned. However, action isn't always what you respond to; here, action is required. That action is listening.

When Venus aligns with Pluto, you'll get a special message from the universe you won't want to miss. You will be put in touch with the power of self-love that sets off a chain reaction inside you that demands change and movement. In other words, Friday will have you on your feet, making big decisions about your own life.

So, if you've desired change and a life upgrade, you make it all happen. Action is the operative word here, and Venus ensures that all results end in love. You are on your way to something big, something amazing, and lucky for you; your message communicates that you ought to go for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.