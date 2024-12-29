Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 30, During The Capricorn New Moon

The Capricorn New Moon occurs on Monday, December 30, bringing a new beginning to love horoscopes as we prepare to end 2024.

This year began with a Capricorn New Moon on January 11, so you can look at these lunations as bookends, marking that you are ending the year as you began. Yet what occurred in between these Capricorn New Moons is what makes all the difference. So much has changed, so you are being directed to focus on setting an intention not for what you hope to achieve, but how you want to feel in the relationship of your dreams.

This will be the second New Moon in December, making this a Black New Moon. A Black New Moon represents a rare opportunity and occurrence to focus your energy on a new beginning for which you want to set an intention.

Within the earthy and grounded sign of Capricorn, you are often drawn to the goals or achievements that you have hoped for in your romantic life. However, this lunation is a bit different; instead, it asks you to embrace all the lessons of the last twelve months and to set an intention for how you want to feel.

Consider a New Moon ceremony in which you write down your intention on paper and bury it within the earth outside or in an indoor potted plant. You can add elements such as rose quartz for love and healing or basil for abundance.

Ending the year with the Capricorn New Moon does echo how you began 2024, but given how much has changed around you, you must now allow yourself to change with it. Focus on how you want to feel in this new year and phase of your romantic life because your emotions will always reflect your inner truth.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Monday, December 30, 2024:

Aries

You are worthy to be loved, sweet Aries. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past, or what you would redo if you had the chance. Being worthy of love doesn’t arrive when you meet some external measure of perfection, but when you have decided, you will no longer accept less.

The year has brought incredible changes to your romantic life, and you may find yourself single as you end this chapter, but it doesn’t mean it will stay that way. Be open to new possibilities and take a chance because you have always been worthy of being fully and completely loved.

Taurus

You don’t need everything to remain the same to be secure, dear Taurus. Oftentimes, what feels secure is only that way because it is familiar and not necessarily aligned with your inner truth.

You don’t need to hold yourself back any longer. Whether it’s a fresh start in an existing connection, or an entirely new relationship, you must be open to new beginnings.

Focus on yourself and expand your life. Challenge yourself to try new things and continue to foster that connection with spirit so you will be led to your destiny.

Gemini

You are loved for exactly who you are, Gemini. You don’t need to change yourself to be like everyone else. Your strength is within; no one else is like you. Open yourself to your partner rather than letting yourself get caught up in your inner fears of being hurt.

Let yourself realize that you are deeply loved for who you are. Your partner never asked you to be someone different but was trying to encourage you to embrace your inner self. As you do, it will make it easier to receive the love and support this connection offers.

Cancer

Love comes in many forms, Cancer. While you may be focusing on romantic love now, it doesn’t mean that you still aren’t surrounded by affection, care and kindness. Try to take some pressure off making a relationship work or attracting a new one.

This will allow you to be open to new possibilities in romance and set an intention for the new year. When you can see you already have all that you’ve dreamed of, you can radiate a different energy out into the universe, changing the course of your romantic life. You are whole, all on your own, and by realizing this, you will be able to attract another who is as well.

Leo

Focus on what you do have, Leo. It is easy to get caught up in comparing yourself and your relationship to everything you see around you. But you’re forgetting that most people don’t advertise their bad days or challenging times. You never know what another person’s relationship is like, so it’s fruitless to continue to compare.

Honor what feels good to you regarding love and connection, as this is the only thing that matters. When you can slow down and focus on the present moment, you will realize what truly matters to you. Shifting to gratitude for the love you do have will help you understand that is all you need – no matter how it stacks up in comparison.

Virgo

You deserve to be wildly happy, sweet Virgo. Happiness isn’t just a feeling but a way of life. Because of this, happiness is a choice and not just an emotion you can feel on occasion. But to be happy, you must realize what is distracting you from feeling that way and choosing it.

Reflect on what brings you happiness in your current relationship and how you can consciously choose those moments together. Not every little thing needs to become an argument, nor should each day bring pressure. Enjoy this connection and choose moments that bring you and your partner happiness.

Libra

You are the creator of your own life, Libra, so start acting like it. There is no one in charge of your life but you. And no matter how much you’ve told yourself the opposite at times, your relationship isn’t everything. Having only love in your life isn’t enough, especially if it makes you sacrifice your own dreams.

You deserve to be loved, but you also are worthy of feeling empowered in your life. Choose to focus on what you do have control over and refuse to let anyone else dictate what you will or will not accomplish in life. The right partner is supposed to help you soar higher — not clip your wings.

Scorpio

Let go of what has hurt you in the past, Scorpio. There is no limit to how far back you can go with this theme, and you may benefit from reflecting on your childhood. You are not wounded or broken but have been taking a deep journey of self-healing. By releasing the hurts of your past, you no longer are carrying around their weight.

You are free, and you will have the space that you need to cultivate what it is your heart really wants. Just because you have been hurt in the past doesn’t mean you must keep feeling that pain every day. Love yourself enough to let it go and embrace what life feels like when you’re no longer scared to truly live.

Sagittarius

All of your dreams can be real, beautiful Sagittarius. Nothing has been lost that is meant for you, and you are not meant to find yourself brokenhearted constantly. While you had to learn a great deal about yourself this last year, it’s put you in the place for a new beginning.

Try to validate the dreams that you have for love, especially the committed, healthy relationship you desire. You are not destined to screw up every relationship, and you haven’t. You have been simply learning. And now that you’ve reached this space, it’s up to you to declare to the universe that you deserve all the love you’ve ever dreamed of.

Capricorn

You are enough, sweet Capricorn. You don’t have to do anything to show how great you are. You don’t have to handle everything on your own or be scared you will lose momentum by resting. You are enough, so you should let yourself easily settle into this romantic phase. This is your era of soft love.

You don’t need to wage a battle, argue or fight for what you want. Just embrace where you are and trust that you are safe to lean into this connection in your life. The future doesn’t all need to be figured out to enjoy this phase of your relationship. You are enough, and because of that, you are already loved.

Aquarius

You have been through the worst, so it’s time to make space for the best, Aquarius. The hardest moments of your journey are now behind you. You don’t have to worry about what if it all doesn’t work out or if you will have regrets.

You have healed from an immensely karmic cycle but have yet to let that go. Truly embody your healing, realizing it’s not something you must continually work harder at. Accept where you are at, trust in your healing and be open to the abundance of love you are receiving. Life will get better from this point on, and because of that you must be fully open to enjoy it.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, you are known for the way that you love others. But up to this point, you have never felt loved in all the ways you extend to others. Yet, this isn’t only what you desire but what you deserve. You will be loved in all the ways you’ve shown others. You will be supported, cared for, and romanced.

You have to stop looking over your shoulder at the past. All of your exes are exes for a reason. You can learn nothing new from thinking about someone from your past. You are beginning this new year with a clean slate; you need to remember that your great love is still out there.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.