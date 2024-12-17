How The Intense Astrology Of 2025 Affects Libra All Year, According To An Astrologer

Prepare yourself for something special in 2025, Libra! As a cardinal air sign represented by the symbol of the scales of fairness and justice, the Libra 2025 horoscope reveals a year when you decide what fair play means to you and how you can clarify and lean into your potential as a leader.

Libra 2025 horoscope and astrology predictions

2025 will start more routinely, but come May, Libra will suddenly feel the energies bursting forth powerfully! Libra will experience signs that things are about to pick up for you starting from May 4 under the influence of the First Quarter Moon in Leo. But then everything will burgeon by May 10 when Mercury enters Taurus.

May and September are two of the best months for Libra in 2025.

In May, you will feel unstoppable. Some may experience a powerful glow-up, too. Make the most of this energy to reach your goals as it will help you conquer everything faster.

Things come to a head in September after Saturn retrograde in Pisces sets in on September 1 bringing people and circumstances that help clarify your inner potential and bring out the best from within you.

You may surprise yourself with your capabilities, discipline, and inner strength, and Saturn will reward you generously. You will become a positive role model and embody the cardinal spirit of being a leader.

June and July are the most challenging months in 2025 for Libra.

This will become apparent after Saturn enters Aries on May 24, but the positive influence of other transits will protect Libra until you firmly enter June. That's when the real challenges will come your way. Most of you will feel this in money and finances, but a select few may experience self-esteem issues too.

The saga will continue in July, especially with Mercury retrograde in Leo on July 18 leading to another dip in your confidence and self-belief. Libra may struggle from imposter syndrome at this time, doubting their creative capabilities and dreams.

Ground yourself through journaling or therapy to emerge from this challenging period in 2025 with the power to defeat self-sabotage and negative spirals that originate from within.

Libra 2025 career horoscope

Your career in 2025, Libra, will be one to watch! The best experiences are reserved for the last three months of the year, so try not to be impatient. As long as you make an effort and follow through on things, you will build everything up to a point in 2025 when October and December will truly help you shine and soar high!

The New Moon in Libra on October 21 will be especially potent for your career and setting fresh goals. You can also channel this energy to bring you opportunities and clear away obstacles. Libra season will be overall very good for your career and professional growth.

December will bring fresh opportunities, especially after the December 11 Mercury in Sagittarius transit. Let new friends and horizon-expanding discoveries show you what you have been missing out on and how you can bridge that gap. This energy will grow into 2026, too!

Libra 2025 money horoscope

2025 will be a period of slow growth for your finances, Libra. But you will experience a big boost on and after April 27's New Moon in Taurus. Since this energy is closely linked to the Full Moon in Taurus of November 2024, you will benefit from setting strong intentions for wealth and finances before 2024 ends. Those wishes will manifest during April's New Moon and afterward.

The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12 will also bring you fresh opportunities to make money and expand your wealth or portfolio, especially through the networks and grapevines that you already recognize and know. Just remember: Scorpio energy does not blend well with Libra, so the monetary boost you receive at that time may come with a few challenges that demand you to change dramatically or see life from perspectives that don't come naturally to you.

Libra 2025 health and wellness horoscope

Make sure to focus on your health in 2025, Libra! A healthy mind and healthy body will take you far indeed! Your good habits bring extraordinary fruits of your labor in October.

The New Moon in Libra on October 21 will create the perfect opportunity for elective procedures that help you improve your health, such as a screening biopsy, a monitored health regimen with probiotics and supplements, or physiotherapy to improve your muscular health and healing in between intense physical activities or sports. You will have the perfect window to get the ball rolling in the right direction! Some may even wish to focus on body longevity and age-reversing during this period, a powerful start to an important health journey that extends into 2026.

January 2025

The beginning of 2025 will bring intense reckonings and anxieties to Libra, especially after Venus enters Pisces on January 2. You will feel a deep fear of falling behind and continue being ambitions.

Try to ground yourself and focus on building good habits. This will ease anxiety away and show you that you don't need to compare yourself to anyone to shine. You will do so automatically once the time is right for you!

February 2025

February will be a meditative month for Libra with random sparks of good energy and creativity every other day. Try to capture these ephemeral moments as best you can and you will find true joy and happiness.

The February 14 transit of Mercury in Pisces will be quite powerful for you in this regard, clearing your mind and showing you why being at peace within is so sought-after in the spiritual community. Inner peace can transform your life and help you achieve your goals more swiftly and without crippling self-doubts.

March 2025

The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo on March 14 is the highlight for you during the month. You may find yourself making wishes stemming from deep within your subconscious. All the internal work you did in February is now paying off as the emotional intensity of this eclipse won't overtake you.

April 2025

April 2025 will be a blissful month for Libra. Things come to a head on April 12 during the Full Moon in Libra, when you realize that many of the wishes you made in 2024 are now beginning to come true — slowly but surely. Acknowledge them so you can continue being observant as the energies grow stronger for you.

May 2025

May is when Libra will truly shine! Right from the beginning of the month, you will experience endless delights. Your creative spirit will thrive this month and you will feel overwhelmed with happiness and adventure! Some important dates for Libra during the month are May 10 when Mercury enters Taurus and May 20 when Sun enters Gemini.

June 2025

Things will dull a little in June, but don't lose heart. The challenging energy of June 2025 will help shape you into someone stronger and more capable of working with the world's ebbs and flows. You will experience a reprieve from the heaviness once the Sun transits to Cancer on June 20 and Cancer season begins.

July 2025

Libra, you must be vigilant against stereotypes and surface-level knowledge in 2025. July will reveal why it's a blessing to think deeply.

July 4's transit of Venus in Gemini will have a powerful impact on you this way. If you have honed your discernment over the last few months, you will discover opportunities to shine. But falling back into stereotypes and bad habits may bring some toxic people to your doorstep who fascinate you with love-bombing and then switch up on you real quick.

July 2025 will be a cosmic test for Libra.

August 2025

Good energy will return to Libra's life in August, especially after Mercury retrograde ends on August 11 and Mercury direct in Leo casts its magic on all fire and air signs. Your mind will be your best friend. Lean into this superpower and you will grow like never before.

August 11 also has Ceres going retrograde in Aries. As that's your opposite zodiac sign, Libra, you will feel this energy in your family and private life and the need to nurture love will become obvious. If you put in the effort, the energy investment will pay off in the later parts of 2025, especially in October.

September 2025

September will be a month of manifestations for Libra, especially once Libra season begins on September 22. But the September 21 New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo will be one to watch for. Those with hidden perfectionist streaks may feel overwhelmed during this period. Others may experience decision paralysis or fatigue.

Try to ground yourself and go slow. That will help you engage with the eclipse and use its magic to cleanse your life. Once your energy is clear, it will be very easy for you to manifest what you want.

October 2025

October will be a friendly month for Libra, both in love and general engagements with the world. Pallas direct in Aquarius on October 4 will bring you a strong boost of good luck, especially when it comes to social strategies and networking. Some of you may find investors and mentors during this period.

November 2025

As we get closer and closer to 2026 and the end of 2025, Libra will experience another bout of anxiety and panic. You will benefit from making a note of all your successes over the last ten months of 2025 to ground you and bring you perspective. November 15 will be an important day in this regard as Vesta will enter Capricorn, creating fertile ground for future career success.

December 2025

Finally, in the last month of 2025, Libra will have a relaxing time and a chance to think about what they wish for in 2026. December 10 is an important date in that regard as we have Neptune retrograde coming to an end and Neptune direct in Pisces paving the way thereafter for something romantic, creative, and uplifting!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.