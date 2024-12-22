How The Intense Astrology Of 2025 Influences Pisces All Year, According To An Astrologer

Pisces, your 2025 horoscope predicts a poetic, dreamy, and romantic year for your zodiac sign.

"You are about to have the most beautiful quantum leap of your life," Laurén Janelle, an astrologer and intuitive energy reader, explained in a TikTok video. "2025 is a massive year of beautiful upgrades for you."

Pisces 2025 horoscope

Things will kick off right from January 2025 when feel on top of the world as the days progress. From the start, focus on how your life is unfolding as that will help you set the tone for the rest of 2025.

"The changes lined up for you are really upgrading you in every way," Laurén Janelle said.

January and June are two of the best months for Pisces in 2025.

January 11 is an extremely important day for Pisces as the North Node shifts into your sign, calling on you to live your dreams and never give up.

An excellent June is also in store for Pisces, especially around the Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 11. As you and Sagittarius share a planetary ruler (Jupiter), this moon can truly supercharge your life and help you manifest your desires. Don't hold yourself back!

The end of August and September are the most challenging for Pisces in 2025.

As good of a year as Pisces is destined to have, it won't be without its challenges, especially near the end of August when Venus enters Leo on August 25, challenging your creative spark. You may feel you are not receiving much from the universe even when you remain receptive.

This energy will bleed into September with the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7 highlighted as a period of strife and hidden enemies. The New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo on September 21 is a time of new learnings that push you greatly out of your comfort zone.

Just remember: challenges are meant to be conquered. So don't let them conquer you! As a Pisces, you always have a lot of hidden tools to help you win situations that would be unimaginably difficult for other zodiac signs. After all, they do say that the soul of a Pisces has lived through all the other lives first and knows quite a lot more.

Pisces 2025 career horoscope

Your career in 2025 is all about how you show up in the world as an influencer of the collective. Whether you are an actual “influencer” or someone whose profession is not in the limelight yet impacts large groups of people (for example, transportation, healthcare, energy efficiency, and so on), your contributions have a major impact on the collective. Be extra mindful of how you visualize and approach success this year, especially during Aries season.

June will be a great month for your career and your personal achievements. You can manifest quite a lot on the days leading up to the June 11 Full Moon in Sagittarius. Plus, the relationship between Jupiter in Cancer and Chiron in Aries on July 19 will have a powerful effect on your processes, plans, and strategies.

Pisces 2025 money horoscope

Pisces, try to be more proactive about your finances in 2025. May is the best month for anything new in this regard, especially when Mercury enters Taurus on May 10. Studying and gathering knowledge before that period will help you plant your seeds in the right areas and expand your investment portfolio in the right ways.

The May 12 Full Moon in Scorpio will bring back opportunities you may have missed in previous years, positively impacting your finances. Don't be afraid of the new and bold — these endeavors transform and embolden you.

Pisces 2025 health and wellness horoscope

Try to be proactive about your health habits to prevent anything preventable. Healthy habits will have a terrific impact on you during these periods and help you conquer goals and overcome challenges in almost a superhuman way. Start with strong resolutions in 2025 and continue in the same vein.

January 2025

Pisces, you will have a ground-breaking year in 2025 because of the early North Node in Pisces transit. Vesta in Scorpio and Venus in Pisces on January 2 help pave the way for you to embrace your true persona and not shy away from shining your light in the world in whatever capacity you feel appropriate.

February 2025

February 2025 will carry forward the energy of January for Pisces and show you that being a powerhouse is not always glitzy and glamorous. A lot of hard work goes into the enterprise behind the scenes. The Full Moon in Leo on February 12 and the beginning of Pisces season on February 18 illuminate the need to work with the collective where possible so they can engage with the transformative experience too.

March 2025

March is a romance-focused month for Pisces. Look forward to some changes and transformative experiences in your relationships, especially once Juno retrograde in Sagittarius begins on March 19. Love can contribute to your bigger goals in life in a positive way. Trust your instincts!

April 2025

Pisces, you will benefit greatly from trimming your social circle in April 2025. Restrict your interactions to close friends and loved ones. April sparks your creativity, especially after Taurus season begins on April 19, deploying a protective effect on your tendency to get carried away by your empathy or need to help others. You will feel more grounded in April, helping you handle all of your responsibilities at once.

May 2025

Idyllic days, romantic nights, beauty, sweetness, and daydreams rule in May. You may find it difficult to focus on your day-to-day mundane realities. Yet, this free-flowing energy will expand Pisces' imagination and show you that there's more to the world than simply eating, bathing, and sleeping. Ceres in Aries on May 16 reveals the power of daydreams to fuel pioneering endeavors.

June 2025

The good stuff continues in June 2025 for Pisces, especially with the relationship between Jupiter in Gemini and Uranus in Taurus on and after June 1. Let magnanimity be your religion, but not foolishness. It's a fine line to walk because the zodiac sign of Pisces is here to learn to be one with the collective while leading the flow without actively being a leader. Your trend-setting ways will become obvious.

July 2025

July 2025 tests your emotions as all the brightness of the previous months inadvertently attracts a few moths to your flame. Beware of lovebombing and people who seem extra-friendly without the innocence of inexperience explaining such friendliness. Those who disrespect your boundaries or ignore consent will reveal their true face. Hold your secrets close to your chest, especially once the Sun moves to Leo on July 22.

August 2025

August 2025 is a challenging month for Pisces. Society may applaud being an emotional sponge, but people pleasing has its consequences. Therapy can give you the tools to combat this, Pisces, and protect the sanctity of your dreams and personality.

The end of Mercury retrograde on August 11 enhances your emotional intelligence, making you more capable of setting boundaries.

September 2025

Challenges continue in September 2025 for Pisces, a reminder that you can nurture and strengthen talents, gifts, and skills with practice. Every challenge that provokes you to become stronger and more skilled is ultimately helping you in the end.

This doesn't mean that those who don't have your best interests at heart are secretly your friends, but rather that you, Pisces, get to assign positive meaning to your trajectory in the face of those who wish for your failure.

October 2025

The cosmos has a way of rewarding hard work and positive efforts, Pisces. October 2025 will be such a period for you, especially once Venus enters Libra on October 13 and Pluto retrograde in Aquarius ends on the same day. Your star will shine as you enter the spotlight to spread your message and impact the collective. After all, that's the forever quest of a Pisces in the zodiac lore.

November 2025

November 2025 is a sweet month for Pisces, especially once Mars enters Sagittarius on November 4. The universe's generosity reveals that the saying “what goes around, comes around” is very real. Set intentions and plans for 2026 to pave the way for something golden.

December 2025

When December 2025 finally comes around, Pisces, assess everything you achieved in 2025 and discover who you became in the process. That will give you the personal boost you need to continue to shine in the following year.

Mercury entering Sagittarius on December 11 brings you fresh ideas for where you want to go and what you wish for 2026.

