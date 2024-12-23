Relationships Get Better For 5 Zodiac Signs Starting In January 2025

While the difficult astrology throughout 2024 tested our relationships, beginning in January 2025, relationships finally start getting better for five zodiac signs.

With so many planets shifting and new energy present in January 2025, it’s important to allow yourself time to acclimate, being very aware of what is working in your favor and what isn’t.

This year won’t be anything like 2024 or even other past years. The year is marked with newness that helps you prioritize emotional connection, spiritual purpose, and the reality that you are only ever one decision away from finally being able to choose your fate.

Relationships start getting better for these five zodiac signs in January 2025:

1. Capricorn

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You are beginning a brand-new era in your romantic relationship, Capricorn, but you can’t shy away from the lessons that are a part of that. You have made enormous progress in your life and how you approach love, but it's time to discuss some past issues and reflect on the steps you've taken to put it all behind you. This isn’t anything you can’t handle, but you need to shift how you approach challenges in your relationship.

On Monday, January 6, Mars enters Cancer as part of its retrograde journey. It will remain in this water sign until February 23, when it finally stations direct. During this phase, you will have a chance to reflect on your past decisions and choices in love, which can help you focus more on choosing from a place of fulfillment rather than obligation.

Use this energy to promote greater emotional expression in your relationship, especially if you take the opportunity to talk with your partner about your feelings and past events. Instead of seeing a situation as something to fix, give yourself time to reflect on the meaning of whatever arises, as this is the key to using this time to truly heal for the better and improve your romantic relationship for good.

This is a pivotal moment in your healing that can help take down remaining walls and fears, especially those involving commitment, and help you understand the importance of honoring your and your partner's emotions. This energy is strengthened as Mercury shifts into Capricorn on Wednesday, January 8, helping you speak your truth and be honest with yourself.

With your willingness to heal and express your emotions, you can improve your relationship and adopt a whole new take on love.

2. Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Matters of the heart have been more serious since Saturn shifted into Pisces in 2023, but in January, an electrifying energy helps you embody your karmic lessons, choose your fate, and experience greater fulfillment and romance in your love life.

Self-awareness is necessary to make the most of this time by approaching your partner as a more healed version of yourself rather than through the patterns of any previous wounds.

One of your strengths is your ability to make any dream a reality because of how you plan and realize how last-minute details make all the difference. But this strength can also become your greatest challenge as you hesitate to deviate from plans in the name of security, which can block the divine workings of the universe. Being willing to shift your focus from how your relationship appears to how it feels will allow you to tap more into the fate that the North Node in Pisces starting on January 11, 2025, represents.

Pay special attention to how you show up and support your partner, being truly clear about the boundary between being helpful and codependent so that you can truly have the healthy strong partner you seek.

While there are so many incredible opportunities for love in the first month of 2025, embracing self-awareness will help you see the improvements and dramatic results this time can provide to you and your relationship because seeing yourself clearly leads to clarity in love.

3. Pisces

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You breathe easier once 2025 begins, Pisces. The year won’t only bring personal growth but romantic growth as well.

You have been so busy with life that you haven’t had or made much time for love recently. This is all part of your bigger purpose, but it has made you feel overworked and stretched thin on time and energy. In your most pure state you are a dreamer, sweet Pisces, and as the North Node shifts into your sign on Saturday, January 11, you feel a return to your inner authentic nature which will profoundly help your romantic life.

Hold space for yourself the first few weeks of the new year as the energy will be quite different. Though it’s all positive, you may need more rest to understand how to use it to your advantage.

The North Node remains in Pisces until 2027, so this is a long game guiding you to continue utilizing those lessons of Saturn in Pisces to remain on course and not lose sight of your dreams. The only difference is that now you also have an opportunity to choose your romantic fate in the form of a new relationship or the progression of an existing one.

Make space in your life for love and remember you can go as slow as you need to so long as you don’t let this opportunity pass you by.

4. Leo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

All of your inner work is finally benefiting your romantic life, dear Leo. Be prepared for events to move more quickly than you anticipated!

Once Mars retrogrades into Cancer on January 6, much of your inner process will reach a fruition point. Though you may have to wait until Mars reenters Leo on April 18 to make any final decisions, this shift will help you to trust yourself more in January, translating to positive improvements and transformation.

Spend time reflecting on what you’ve learned since Mars stationed retrograde in December and use that to embrace a deeper sense of authenticity, which is essential for truly making meaningful changes in your romantic life.

The energy picks up mid-January, bringing profound shifts to your relationship. Aquarius season begins on Monday, January 19, just before Mercury moves into Aquarius on Monday, January 27 and the New Moon in Aquarius rises on Wednesday, January 29. Aquarius energy governs over your house of relationships. Even a singular event in this air sign would bring about dramatic results, but to have three occurring so close together (especially with Pluto now in Aquarius) means that nothing about this year will look like the past.

The Sun in Aquarius brings direct changes or action to your romantic life, and Mercury will help you have the honest conversations necessary for the new beginning in love that the New Moon will deliver. Embrace the courage to be yourself, Leo, and watch what a difference it makes in matters of the heart.

5. Scorpio

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

There are positive opportunities and changes in store for you, Scorpio, but they begin with your transformation and healing. This new era of romantic possibilities begins as Vesta shifts into Scorpio on Thursday, January 2, igniting a need to focus on yourself, your beliefs, and the truths that govern your decisions.

Vesta in Scorpio is a time of immense emotional healing and transformation, but only if you are honest with yourself. Although you are the alchemist of the zodiac, you often fear change because it represents a lack of control. Try being more open to change in January 2025 and throughout the year so you don’t miss the chance for the freedom and love that the universe presents.

Sit with yourself and reflect on whether your beliefs about past events and the future are helping you manifest your dreams. You may need to face some harsh truths, but being open to transformation helps you free yourself from wounds that have dictated many of your past decisions.

This healing phase sets the tone for positive improvements and changes once Uranus stations direct in Taurus, ruler of your romantic sector, on Thursday, January 30.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.