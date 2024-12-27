Each zodiac sign's horoscope for the week begins with a rare black New Moon in Capricorn on December 30 helping us start 2025 on the right foot.

The Moon enters Aquarius on the first day of January, helping us feel more confident to reach out to others. As it's the first day of the new year, this is a good sign to check in on and connect with your community, friends, and family. The message of love, patience, and compassion is strong all week.

Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This week is a triumphant period with the inspiring New Moon encouraging you to initiate a positive cycle for the next six months, especially in your career.

As the week goes on, friendships and connections become more meaningful. Lean into your extroverted Aries energy to socialize and recharge.

You're energized to discover new skills this week, but by the end of the week, don't forget to slow down to prepare for a new week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Finding the motivation to pursue what inspires you is simple with the New Moon making you feel brave in pursuing your career goals. You have ideas for how to build on the foundation you have already created.

This week is bursting with happiness and calm, the optimism you need to embrace new opportunities that may present themselves.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The brilliance of the New Moon in Capricorn allows you to connect with your inner child and be more present with yourself. Air energy follows with the Aquarius Moon carrying out this message of self-care and trust. You're feeling inspired and empowered as you connect with your intellectual pursuits, the catalyst that helps you transform the new year.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With the energy of the New Moon occurring in your relationship house, you're encouraged to redefine what love means to you, a journey you'll embark on over the next six months. Solutions quickly become clear to you, empowering you to push forward despite any lingering self-doubt. Hopefulness, romance, and healing are in your immediate future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Confidently prepare for the new year this week, Leo. It's a vibrant period to get your plans in motion while the Moon in Aquarius joins forces with Pluto, helping you pay attention to the details of your plans. Connect with your emotions as you release and look ahead to the new experiences that await.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Reflect on your romantic energy and determine what you want in a partner during all the excitement this week. You can make plans and be optimistic, which is no small feat for you, Virgo! While you'll always be practical about your choices, focus on providing balance and practicality to your relationships.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you are feeling some burnout this week, put aside some time this week to relax and be present with yourself. Whether at home or in a space that helps you center and heal, honor yourself and your needs.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Connect with your imagination and trust what you produce. This week, your imaginative side takes center stage. Think on the future and make practical strategies for conquering your goals, but don't forget to strengthen your self-esteem and be kinder to yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You become more mindful of what you want this week, which encourages you to work hard for the things you want to achieve. You find the structure you need this week, especially if you have desired to work towards a plan but didn’t have the motivation. Your passion continues to be fueled by the Moon in Pisces at the end of the week helping you connect with your values and dreams.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Having the New Moon in your sign at the start of the week helps you focus on socializing and networking as you see how useful both can be, especially for your school or vocational goals.

A New Year and new era begin with you now that Pluto is away from your sign. Focus and nourish not only your work but also your relationships.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As you get ready to power through, the New Moon in Capricorn teaches you how to incorporate reconciliation into your life. This week, release stress and welcome relaxation by taking breaks if needed.

The Moon in your sign starting on January 1 can feel like an awakening, allowing you to kickstart a new chapter for 2025. Make practical plans with your spending habits and add more direction to your career or academic goals.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The beauty of the New Moon in Capricorn makes this a magnetic period where you see how wonderful your friends are. Bond and elevate the connections you have — this support system is invaluable! Work with and listen to others this week, showing them compassion and kindness. Consider solid plans to cultivate your dreams.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.