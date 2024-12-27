Love Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign On December 28, 2024

As the Nodes of Fate prepare to shift into Pisces and Virgo next month, the love horoscope for Saturday, December 28, 2024, offers a powerful moment of fruition for each zodiac sign as retrograde North Node in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius on Saturday, December 28.

The North Node has been in Aries since July 2023, helping you become assertive and confident in pursuing your desires. At the same time, the South Node in Libra has helped you overcome people-pleasing qualities or the inclination to go with the flow.

Pluto brings extended periods of transformation, so much so that you often don’t realize all that has changed until the transit is over. Pluto encourages freedom from stagnation by honoring your inner truth and what is most important to you. It dismantles relationships and obligations that aren’t aligned with your soul purpose.

While Pluto is just beginning its chapter in Aquarius that began on November 19, the North Node is reaching its conclusion in Aries. As retrograde North Node meets Pluto, you will experience a profound epiphany in which the process you’ve been through in your own life suddenly reaches fruition. Whether you are releasing wounds, past heartbreak, or a relationship you’ve outgrown, you are called to step into your higher self and the life waiting for you.

What the love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, December 28, 2024:

Aries

You are not the person that you once were, Aries. The incredible journey of self-healing you have been on has transformed you and changed your life forever. This means that old ways of relating to your partner or going about life won’t work anymore.

You are stepping into your destiny, where you possess greater clarity over your personal needs and what you want to continue working on within yourself. This will create a catalyst effect of personal growth, renewed confidence, and the opportunity to embrace the love destined for you.

Taurus

You can’t keep carrying around the past, Taurus. It can be hard to let go of what has happened (although it was necessary to bring you to this moment), but there has to be a point at which you realize the deeper purpose of the events or heartbreak you have encountered.

Try to focus on letting the past go. Not to necessarily end the relationship in your life, but so you can give it the chance that it deserves. Relationships will always go through periods of challenges, but those that last forever embrace the purpose of those challenges and choose to continue growing together.

Gemini

You are releasing massive karmic lessons right now, Gemini. By understanding the truth about your choices and taking accountability in your romantic life, you are healing your past wounds.

The reality is that this karmic journey has been as pivotal for your partner as it has been for you. You. have both been on a spiritual journey to heal, grow, and increase your self-awareness.

This relationship may be one that can continue to evolve, but you must make sure that you and your partner are on the same page. In order to truly make this relationship work, you and your partner both need to release this karmic cycle.

Cancer

It’s not your job to be everyone’s karmic lesson, Cancer. You have felt it's up to you to stand your ground, fight for what you deserve, and be that karmic lesson for your romantic partner or ex. But it's time to examine this belief because it’s keeping you in a cycle of living in the past instead of focusing on yourself and what you want.

You don’t need to prove that you are the better person or serve up karma to others. Take this as a sign that you need to start focusing on yourself so you can attract what is genuinely meant for you.

Leo

Declare freedom from your past, Leo. You have an inner strength about you that can move mountains, but in order to tap into it, you have to recognize that your past no longer matters.

You have become aware of what it means to live life on your terms versus trying to gain approval or love from others. Throw caution to the wind and follow your heart. Remember that you deserve to have a relationship in your life that genuinely aligns with your own needs, no matter what anyone else thinks.

Virgo

Take pride in your growth, dear Virgo. You have moved through a massive process of healing codependent traits. This isn’t about not being strong on your own, but simply giving up the idea that it is your job to fix anyone else.

Focusing on yourself and your healing has made you stronger. This strength allows you to have confidence in a relationship aligned with your healing. Take a moment and reflect on what this healing journey has meant for you, as this represents a significant turning point. The relationship you’ve always dreamed of is finally coming together.

Libra

You will never need to sacrifice yourself for love, Libra. This is a lesson you’ve had to learn to realize that to have what you desire, you have to believe it’s possible.

You’ve been working to create a stable and equal partnership, which has involved a deep healing process, but now you can better understand your own needs. You now know you can’t sacrifice your happiness or dreams in order to make a relationship work as there will always be an inequity. Walk away from what isn’t meant for you so you can welcome in what is.

Scorpio

Your worth will never be determined by what you do for others, Scorpio. You took on a caretaker role in the past that may have validated your inner child, but is a fast track to feeling depleted and resentful.

Balance your needs with helping or caring for others. As you start validating your own needs, you will be able to meet them yourself. Honor your worth and what you deserve to receive from a partner.

Sagittarius

Honor yourself, Sagittarius. You have embraced a period of self-discovery that has brought awareness and clarity to old romantic patterns. Though it's been a challenging journey, all of that should dissipate now.

You are realizing exactly what you must do to embrace your growth and change the course of your romantic destiny. This will be especially significant in a new relationship so that you can test your new skills, including transparent communication. Being honest about who you are and what you want will allow you to finally achieve it.

Capricorn

You don’t need to apologize for what makes you happy, dear Capricorn. You are breathing easier as a massive phase of inner child healing is finally being completed, creating new excitement around asserting your independence and cultivating your happiness.

There is a lightness around you that comes from releasing the wounds that have kept you focusing on everyone else but yourself which has transformed your relationship — take the time to enjoy it. Focus your energy on your partner and home, making it everything you’ve always dreamed of.

Aquarius

Resilience is your greatest strength, Aquarius. While you are resilient, that doesn’t mean you must accept a life based in suvival. Let yourself break the pattern of always having to be the strong one so that you can receive greater support and softness in a relationship. Honor what has made you who you are, but also let yourself accept the truth that you deserve a love you won’t have to heal from.

Pisces

You are free from a karmic cycle of unfulfilling relationships, Pisces. In this journey that you are now completing, you’ve focused on what you’re worth rather than solely on your partner. Your ability to see the good in everyone often leads to excusing inexcusable behavior.

All of that is in the past, though, as you suddenly see love from a fresh perspective. You have always deserved the love you gave out to others, and now that you know you know your worth, it is time to receive it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.