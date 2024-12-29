Weekly Love Horoscope December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025

This week begins with a New Moon, which ushers a fresh start for each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope. This is a powerful energy to start the week as it's the second New Moon of the month and will allow us to enter 2025 in the growth-oriented waxing phase of the moon. Manifestation magic and setting resolutions for love in 2025 are recommended.

On January 2, your loyalties will be tested or proven true. You will randomly receive insights about love, relationships, and more throughout the week, so start each day with a breathing exercise to be grounded and open to all possibilities in love!

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign from December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025:

Aries

Best day for love for Aries this week: January 4

Aries, your love horoscope this week encourages you to look at love from a different perspective, per the Sun in Capricorn. After all, where's the fun if you and your partner (or potential S.O.) are carbon copies of each other?

Let your differences bring new adventures to both of your lives. Of course, this doesn't extend to the basic compatibility of life choices or goals, but everywhere else, see the opportunities for growth and stability.

Now's also a good time to think about your future in love and what you want that to be since we will enter a new year this week. Journaling can help tremendously with this.

Taurus

Best day for love for Taurus this week: December 30

Taurus, your love horoscope this week is influenced by Mercury in Sagittarius. It brings the energy of disparateness to the table, still creating something beautiful. After all, wood and gold may not seem to go well together until an artisan creates a wooden box with intricate carvings and gold inlay.

Apply this metaphor to your love life this week to welcome the new year with a new you! Some of you will benefit from creating plans for the next few weeks that will allow you and your partner or date to step out of your comfort zone while introducing each other to the other's interests, hobbies, and life until you meet.

Gemini

Best day for love for Gemini this week: December 31

Gemini, you have something intriguing in store for you this week in love, mainly because Mercury in Sagittarius is highlighted for you in this arena. As the opposite zodiac sign, you struggle with the energy of Sagittarius in the realm of stepping out of your comfort zone in social situations and seeking knowledge.

Try to rectify that through your love life by being more open to conversations about various subjects you know nothing about, listening more than you speak, and allowing your partner or date to open your eyes to hobbies you may not yet know you will find interesting. For example, if your partner is into Korean dramas, watch a series with them that checks your preferred genre but is still new concept-wise to you.

Cancer

Best day for love for Cancer this week: January 3

Cancer, your love horoscope this week is all about knowing where your heart is and doubling down on that despite societal expectations, concerns about getting married, getting “too old,” and so on. With Mars retrograde in Leo as the force highlighted for you, you will thrive by focusing on the lessons you learned from your past experiences in love so you don't repeat history.

This will also open the path for finding new love or improving your current relationship in beautiful ways. Try to do at least one thing this week that you lost touch with in the past because of discouragement from an outside source. This will breathe new life into you and also your romance indirectly (or maybe even directly!).

Leo

Best day for love for Leo this week: January 4

Leo, this week's love horoscope is about knowing where your heart is and trusting that you know what's best for you in love while acknowledging where you may benefit from growth and more information.

Sun in Capricorn and Jupiter retrograde in Gemini are here to help you turn the bad experiences in love in your past into something golden through gleaned wisdom so you can walk into 2025 with greater confidence and self-esteem.

If you feel called to, go sunglass shopping to bring something new and cool into your life while engaging with the metaphor “you choose the glasses you wear.” This will influence the energy you bring to your romance, too.

Virgo

Best day for love for Virgo this week: December 31

Virgo, you have an excellent week ahead of you in love! All thanks to the Sun in Capricorn. So put your best Virgo foot forward and let your Virgo-ness be the driving force wherever you go. After all, can you truly say you have found the one if you must behave like someone else to attract them?

Of course, you still have many avenues for growth and personal perfection, so to speak, but that doesn't mean you are faulty right now or undeserving of love. The middle ground will benefit you at this point, even as you take proactive steps in love.

Decorate your home with this mindset, too, so you can bring home your partner or date to what is a totally Virgo experience, a la you!

Libra

Best day for love for Libra this week: December 31

Libra, your love horoscope this week is influenced by the Sun in Capricorn. It reminds you that the nature of love is not to support weaknesses but to support strength and courage so you can continue to grow and thrive in life together with your partner and help each other reach your goals.

In this regard, any zodiac sign can be compatible with any other as long as you remember that your differences don't have to be dealbreakers if you have matching personal beliefs that drive you forward. You can build something unique to your relationship if the foundation is strong. Let this guide you into 2025 and your intention for romance for the new year.

Scorpio

Best day for love for Scorpio this week: December 30

Scorpio, your love horoscope this week is about trusting your heart and speaking your mind. You may not be everyone's cup of tea, but you will be the best thing to happen to the one who vibes with your heart!

With Mercury in Sagittarius highlighted here, you will thrive when you step out of your comfort zone regarding conversations.

Nothing too deep if that freaks you out at first, but try to discuss the world and what you and your partner (or date) may feel you wish for yourselves over the next year and then some.

Sagittarius

Best day for love for Sagittarius this week: January 3

Sagittarius, be prepared for some weird experiences this week in love. With Venus in Pisces highlighted for you, the rose-colored glasses that Sagittarius is also stereotyped as wearing may be real this week under this Neptunian/Piscean/Venusian influence.

If you remain grounded, try focused breathing, yoga, or simple mindfulness; you will manage to tap into the positive effects of this transit as it opens up your imagination and brings you rosy romantic experiences. So embrace it all if you can!

Capricorn

Best day for love for Capricorn this week: January 5

Capricorn, you have a great week ahead of you in love just from the perspective of the Sun in Capricorn being in your corner. Of course, if your motivations are not aligned with full commitment, you may not unlock all the treats and gifts of this astrological period, but that's okay.

Do you and choose who matches your vibes and goals for now to have a cozy experience in love. If you wish for something solid and long-lasting, be prepared for the New Moon in Capricorn on December 30 to hit all the notes for you and set you up for success in 2025! Intention setting in love is a must here to tap into this.

Aquarius

Best day for love for Aquarius this week: January 5

Aquarius, your love horoscope this week is all about knowing what you want to accomplish in the world and trying to make room for other things in life on that quest and journey. This will make your life rich and beautiful in all ways that count, especially since we are about to enter 2025.

With Mercury in Sagittarius and Mars retrograde in Leo here for you, this opens the door for you to allow new experiences while trying to prevent history from repeating itself in love. Great wisdom will find you if you can strike the middle ground between these needs.

Pisces

Best day for love for Pisces this week: January 2

Pisces, your love horoscope this week is influenced by the Sun in Capricorn and Mars retrograde in Leo. You will discover that friendship is the precursor to love ... even when you and your date meet for the first time through the dating vine.

But this also means that annoyances and miscommunications are not as much of a dealbreaker as you may think they are, especially if both of you vibe with each other in all the ways that count and are well-matched in wavelengths.

It only means that you and your partner will benefit from learning more about how to communicate with each other. Since it's not a skill taught in school, learning through books, podcasts, videos, or in-person workshops is a great way.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.