2 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance Throughout All Of January 2025

Two zodiac signs start 2025 off the right way by making the most of the month's significant astrological energy to attract abundance. Virgo and Taurus placements benefit most with a flurry of activity in their financial and career sectors.

Virgo and Taurus, embrace the spotlight this month and be more social. Accept support from others, whose help can lead you to achieve victories.

Two zodiac signs attracting abundance in January 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Venus, the planet of love, is in your relationship house beginning on January 2, making this an abundant and prosperous month for you. With the South Node moving to your sign on January 11, you're beginning a new cycle that will transform how you view the world, including how you give your energy in relationships.

With a focus on the types of people you attract into your life, you're learning to value and appreciate yourself, a lesson that will transform your friendships and romantic relationships.

By mid-month, you receive recognition for your hard work, which makes you feel more appreciated after a year of doing your due diligence. You climb the ranks and problem-solve with ease, courage, and strength.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

This month, there is a lot of focus on your career and partnerships with the Nodes of Destiny entering your relationship houses beginning on January 11, fueling you with creative energy and discipline. Saturn is still in Pisces, continuing to help you protect your boundaries in personal relationships and helping you meet people with the same goals and ideologies.

Advertisement

Venus in Pisces starting on January 2 brings positive energy to all of your relationships and continues to motivate you towards climbing the ladder in academia or your career. Your ideas are illuminated this month, helping you set plans in motion,

Jupiter is still in Gemini, revitalizing your finances and pushing you to build more on your foundation. January's energy helps you to make some solid plans, helps you feel more aligned with your goals, and brings prosperous energy to your finances.

You end the month with the power and motivation to achieve your ambitious pursuits.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.