Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 25, 2024 — The Moon Squares Pluto

Starting December 25, 2024, the Moon in Scorpio is square Pluto in Aquarius affecting each zodiac sign's daily horoscope. Squares create powerful energy that can either bring groups of people together or spark moments of intense revelation.

This square aspect between Pluto and the Moon invites a deeper level of intimacy, where connections within families, strengthen friendships, or communities could grow stronger, especially during this holiday season. On the other hand, it can also be a time when hidden truths surface unexpectedly.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for Wednesday, December 25, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Every time you take back a piece of your integrity or self-worth, you open a new portal of awareness.

This act of reclaiming parts of yourself that may have been lost or suppressed is profoundly transformative. It allows you to see the world and your place in it with newfound clarity and depth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The private work you’ve been cultivating inside of your sanctuary isn't over; in fact, you may find more healing if it were shared.

Establish what your boundaries look like, so that you don't feel overly exposed, but still vulnerable. It's time to take action, as today's cosmic energies are pushing you into new visibility and may also bring your relationship dynamics to light.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Recognize that your ability to navigate social landscapes is a tool for creating meaningful connections, forging alliances, and building spaces where you can thrive.

This is not about manipulation; it's about using your intuitive understanding of human nature to foster authentic relationships, set boundaries, and position yourself where you can grow and evolve

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Review all the evolutionary leaps you’ve made this year so far, and root down in your needs. Reflect on the growth, the lessons, the challenges you've faced, and the strength it took to push through.

Every step forward, no matter how small, has contributed to the person you are becoming. This moment of reflection is about aligning with your core, ensuring that the next chapter of your journey is built on a solid and self-aware foundation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is an opportunity for a creative reset; consider it a moment to face any dreams or ambitions that may have outlived their time in your past.

Honor the origins of your inspiration, but shift your focus toward the future and what lies ahead. Ask yourself: What dreams or ambitions from my past no longer align with who I am today? How can I release them with gratitude?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You’re still getting to know your limits and what you want to get for how much you’re giving. This is a delicate process of understanding the balance between effort and reward, energy and return.

It’s about recognizing when you’ve stretched yourself too thin and investing your time and energy in ways that truly honor your worth. As you navigate this discovery, being patient with yourself is important.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your drive is best served by starting small and gradually building momentum. Begin by cleaning out your wardrobe, letting go of what no longer serves you and making space for what aligns with your new self. Next, plan your budget, ensuring your financial resources align with your goals and priorities.

Finally, take some time to think ahead, setting clear, achievable objectives for the future. Taking these manageable steps'll create a strong foundation for sustained progress and success.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is a moment for your outer presentation to catch up with the inner changes you've undergone. Essentially, it’s a chance for a reboot of your self-expression.

You've done the inner work, growing and evolving in profound ways. Now, it's time to let the world see this transformation. Update how you present yourself, whether through your style, communication, or actions, to reflect the new you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Reflect on where your work, drive, and output are headed, and consider the purpose you want them to serve. It's time to align your efforts with your true intentions and aspirations.

No longer do you need to hold back or second-guess yourself. Embrace the freedom to pursue your passions and let your creativity flow fully.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

After all the inner work you've accomplished this year, you truly deserve a moment to celebrate. Imagine stepping onto the dance floor, letting go of all your struggles and challenges, and simply enjoying the rhythm and freedom.

You've ticked off many boxes, faced your inner demons, and grown in ways you never thought possible. Now, it's time to honor that hard work, to let loose and revel in your achievements.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

How can you take responsibility for your future? Start by gaining clarity on your goals and aspirations. Reflect on what truly matters to you and identify the steps needed to achieve your vision.

You'll find a renewed sense of purpose and direction as you become more intentional about your actions and decisions. With this newfound clarity, January promises a fresh start and a new linearity of focus.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

To fully embrace your unique self, envision training like Xena the Warrior Princess, wielding your inner strength and fierce determination. Just as Xena tunes out distractions to focus on her mission, you must silence the noise and doubts that try to cloud your path.

Embrace your warrior spirit and condition yourself to stand firm in your originality. The world is waiting for your voice, perspective, and unapologetic authenticity.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.