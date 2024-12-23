The week of December 23 - 29, 2024, brings a valuable life lesson to each zodiac sign that helps them learn and grow. You'll want to pay special attention to the Moon and the signs it travels through to capture what lesson is in store for you.

The Venus-ruled Libra Moon on Monday brings potent Cardinal energy to help us give our projects more love and care.

Once the Moon moves into Scorpio on the 25th, deep analysis and patience work in our favor, while the Sagittarius Moon brings an air of hope and confidence later in the week on the 27th.

The life lesson each zodiac sign will learn the week of December 23 - 29, 2024:

Aries

Saturn motivates and inspires, even during challenging periods. The theme of the week is your discipline and drive.

If you feel blocked or lacking energy, you are presented with supportive energy from the Libra Moon, allowing you to get back on track as long as you can receive help from others if you need it. The Moon in Sagittarius nourishes and heals your ambitions, allowing you to dream big.

Taurus

An electrifying energy kicks off the week with the Libra Moon enhancing your creative energy. However, the Moon in Scorpio can bring obstacles as it squares off with Mars in Leo and Pluto in Aquarius.

Be calm and create an environment filled with harmony. During this Mars retrograde, you will develop and learn to be more effective communicators.

Gemini

With the Scorpio Moon in the middle of the week, this can become a period where you question your skills. Do not doubt your progress or nitpick your mistakes; after all, Saturn wants you to be receptive to learning from them.

Don't lose sight of your goals, especially with the Moon in Sagittarius opposing your sign. The energy now can feel like a tug of war, so make sure not to give up hope.

Cancer

Early this week, the Libra Moon can serve as a period of reflection as you uncover elements from your past that have allowed you to see your strength in the present. You may see how you have evolved during the last year through healing.

Discovering your connection with your roots may be something you learned about during the Nodal transit that may have helped you strengthen your relationship with family.

Leo

A new adventure awaits this week, with the Libra Moon bringing forth topics of love and romance. However, Mars retrograde can make this a period where you may have to see what you are looking for in a partner truly.

Meanwhile, the Scorpio Moon can make this a moment where some challenges may come up due to your willingness to trust and give love to others. Instead of giving your heart, make sure to prioritize protecting it.

Virgo

The week may have you reminiscing about the last year, but it can also be a period where you may feel more inclined to follow your heart and continue gaining knowledge.

The Libra and Scorpio Moons can help silence the inner critics while the Sagittarius Moon grounds and supports you. You may feel protected and aligned during this period. You are empowered by the people surrounding you, showing you love and support.

Libra

This transit can heal a broken heart by teaching you to be there for yourself and love yourself unconditionally. When Saturn was in Aquarius a few years ago, you learned how to fight for your happiness, and the week can connect you with the lessons you've learned since Venus is still in Aquarius. As we get closer to the New Year, you are reminded not to settle for less.

Scorpio

While it can feel like a lonely period, the Libra energy early this week can bring you moments of clarity. Once Luna is in your sign, it can bring tumultuous energy to your relationship house.

Be grounded and practical with your communication, and be open to problem-solving and reconciliations. Holding grudges won't work for you, especially with current romantic connections and friendships.

Sagittarius

Taking a chance with love could be the energy of the Libra Moon earlier in the week, sparking feelings of hope and longing. However, with the Moon in Scorpio, the impact of Saturn may be felt strongly if you continue to hold onto the past.

Be sure to stay rooted in the present and be more optimistic about the future that awaits. The New Year brings forth a new cycle that will transform mutable signs, so be open to the changes and the excitement that awaits.

Capricorn

Getting back on track may have ups and downs, with the Libra Moon adding some tension. However, it is also helping you connect with your purpose as it transits the highest point in your chart.

Continuing your climb to the top could be part of this transit, as Capricorn season helps you to make practical goals and to take an honest look at your current plans. You know you will be unstoppable next year now that Pluto is no longer in your sign.

Aquarius

The week can feel like searching for the sunshine in the dark as you navigate the transits. While the Libra Moon can represent hope and your potential, the Moon in Scorpio adds some conflicts with Mars in Leo and Pluto in your sign.

But you know how to handle the pressure, especially with Jupiter in Gemini still providing you with the tools needed to advance. 2024 has been a year of learning and potent connections to help you through 2025.

Pisces

Looking back at your work could be a manifestation of this week’s transits. The Moon in Scorpio brings you moments of love and romance that can ease some of the tension and self-doubt you may have experienced.

Once the Sagittarius Moon fills the sky, you may have to recall the times you felt hindered during Mercury retrograde. Now that the planet is direct, you will see how 2025 helps to bring new love, connections and opportunities.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.