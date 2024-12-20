Venus in Aquarius making a trine to the Moon in Libra starts each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for December 23 - 29, 2024 with warm, welcoming energy. This alignment enhances socializing early in the week, bringing opportunities for positive connections with others.

On December 25, the Moon in Scorpio enters the picture, connecting with the Sun in Capricorn in a way that helps us become more comfortable with achievement since we may be more goal-oriented. As we look towards the weekend, we develop a better relationship with ourselves beginning on December 27 — so much so that we may feel overly confident.

Instead of rushing this week, taking things slowly and analyzing before leaping forth is best.

Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for December 23 - 29, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week, reflecting on the relationships that have transformed you over the past year (as well as connections from the past) becomes important.

You are discovering the flame within that can rebuild your confidence to face any obstacle.

Take time to learn about other people and connect with them through common interests.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Venus-ruled Libra Moon starting the week can feel comforting since Venus is your ruling sign. Once the Moon is in Scorpio, you can see how much you have evolved and learned during the last several years.

Reflect on your possessions and see what you value. You may even be more appreciative of the things you have and the people around you.

Celebrate not only your successes, but also those who have had your back this year.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your puzzle begins changing shape as we get closer to the end of the year, with pleasant surprises headed your way at the beginning of the week. A period of comfort and balance awaits.

By mid-week, you'll feel more grounded. Completing tasks on your to-do list may become simpler.

Balance your routines — and maybe even return to a love story you may have forgotten.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Capricorn season starts strong with a Cardinal Moon this week helping you take control. While the Libra Moon can help you recharge, the energy is also centered on personal growth and facing your challenges with more optimism.

Healing and protective energy surround you during the middle of the week, helping you feel more aligned.

Towards the end of the week, you receive much-needed balance and clarity — time to put your plans in motion.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Focusing on your happiness becomes more important this week with the Libra Moon reminding you to do what you love.

Consider hosting an event from the comfort of your home or spending time with people you love once the Moon is in Scorpio on December 25.

You may feel extremely optimistic, but make sure to balance things out with practicality since Mars is still retrograde in your sign.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You find yourself pouring out your love to others at the beginning of the week as the Libra Moon reminds you what love means to you.

Reflect on how your relationships with others may have evolved in the last year, and evaluate how you can transform your existing relationships.

By the end of the week, your signature Virgo work ethic picks up, improving your efficiency.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The beginning of the week is full of passion and love as you feel romantic and in your element. You may feel more inclined to make new friends or reconnect with old ones.

Starting Friday, you feel uplifted and encouraged as you discover like-minded people who share the same philosophy or have similar goals.

This week, communicating with others energizes you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You start the week feeling nostalgic for past relationships that you cherished. This week can feel very romantic with multiple planets in air signs enhancing your connections.

When the Moon enters your sign on December 25, consider the direction you want to take your goals, as you have extra momentum and focus this week.

Make solid plans and create a good foundation for your next chapter.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your talents take center stage at the beginning of the week. Work on the projects you may have abandoned and don’t be afraid of making changes now that Mercury is direct.

Your needs come into focus mid-week. If you have not taken care of yourself, it's time to show yourself love and patience.

This week, spend time building on your relationship with yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Cardinal energy at the beginning of the week feels welcoming with Moon in Libra making you more charming and magnetic.

Expect people to see you in a new light. If you're single, the energy is right for meeting someone new. Your aura is boosted all week, making you feel self-assured.

As things progress this week, focus on you and take a break from networking.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The beginning of the week feels very lighthearted and encouraging. Socializing becomes a lot easier and other people inspire you.

You'll surprise yourself with what you know as you impart your knowledge and understanding to others.

Take on the spotlight with more confidence.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

While you ruminate and look at the past, the Moon in Libra at the beginning of the week serves as a beacon of light helping you to see the positive in the dark.

Speak words of encouragement to yourself and cheer for yourself during this period.

Connecting with your imaginative side can help you brainstorm potent new ideas.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.