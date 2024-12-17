Love Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign On December 18, 2024

On Wednesday, December 18, the Sagittarius Sun squares off with Neptune in Pisces creating the potential for deception that affects the day's love horoscope.

The Sagittarius Sun is the seeker of truth — however, Neptune now direct in Pisces may make situations seem better than they are. This could lead you to over-promise or allow yourself to be taken advantage of.

While you may feel more confused under the current energy, the goal is to accept things as they are and not as you wish them to be. This also applies to making big decisions. Hold space for what the day brings, validate your feelings, and remember that you always have time to make a decision that resonates with your heart — and is in your best interest to do so.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

What Wednesday's love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on December 18, 2024:

Advertisement

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, you may receive a reality check today that makes you realize your intentions have not been interpreted how you had hoped. While you are looking to rush ahead into new beginnings, a special person in your life is still affected by what has occurred in the past.

You can’t just wish this away or make up for it. Instead of avoiding dealing with the real issue, try to have an honest conversation with your partner and ask them what they need.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You feel like you've been on a roller coaster of emotions lately, Taurus, which isn’t something that you are comfortable with. You like what is predictable and what you can count on. But when figuring out a relationship, your feelings may inevitably change daily.

This new energy may bring about a newfound desire to make a relationship work. Rather than make any promises about the future, take some time to talk through matters with a close friend who can help you understand what you’re really feeling.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may be feeling less positive about the life you’ve been trying to create, Gemini. While a great deal of energy is pushing you to focus on your purpose, an equal amount is trying to help you create a romantic relationship that aligns with your truth. The only issue is that today, you may feel like you can’t have both.

Try to ignore this feeling and continue doing your best, both in your career and romantic relationship. Everything is actually much better than it seems today, so don’t give up hope.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have been on an intense journey to focus more on what you need and how to construct a new beginning in your life. But today, you may feel more alone and uncomfortable in the space you’ve created for yourself.

Try to ground yourself in your emotions, reminding yourself that you’re not alone. Don’t be afraid to reach out to those in your life that you care about to help reaffirm all the good decisions you have made for your life.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be very wary of overpromising today, Leo, as you may not necessarily be able to follow through on everything you say. During this period of your life, you are being urged to observe more in your romantic life while also giving yourself time for plenty of self-reflection.

This is not a time to over-promise with a lover or commit to anything, especially today, as you likely will feel carried away by a romantic offer or interlude. Enjoy each moment, but also recognize that you need time to figure out what you really want before you can agree to anything.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may become aware of a truth today that you previously haven’t been aware of, dear Virgo. While this might involve some self-deception, it seems that it’s only because you haven’t wanted to admit something that your partner has done (or won’t do). This may feel confronting for you today as you realize that no matter how you’ve tried, you can’t simply continue avoiding this issue.

Try to sit with what comes to the surface today instead of letting anxiety make you approach a conversation too quickly. This may be something that you can come back from, but you need to give yourself time to process it before you address it with your partner.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be mindful of how much of your energy you give away, sweet Libra. You love being able to show up for your partner and help make their life better, as it is a love language of yours. However, in your current phase of life, you’ve been directed to focus more on what is best for you.

Your partner may test these boundaries today, bringing up a situation requiring you to forgo your plans in order to be of help to them or spend time together. While it may be challenging, continue choosing yourself as it will pay off.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are currently going through a review period, Scorpio, which is allowing you to learn more about what you need for yourself and your life. This is actually a realignment of sorts, in which so much of your life no longer resonates with you. You may have to do a complete overhaul.

Today, you may feel more disheartened about the changes you’ve been thinking about making. Don’t let this energy get you down, as it’s showing you what is truly important to you and will help you have more courage to make your life and relationship what you really wish.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is a fine line between positive thinking and avoiding accountability, Sagittarius. It is challenging when it seems that your life hasn’t gone according to plan, and you may find yourself overwhelmed with any regrets you may have.

In this space, you are being urged to take accountability for your part. Try to step out of yourself and see this situation from your partner’s point of view. If there are some ways you wouldn’t want to be treated in the ways you’ve treated them, then you already know exactly what to make amends for.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can only feel understood when you make the choice to be truly transparent, Capricorn. You’ve written off your partner as not being able to truly understand where you are coming from or your dreams. But judging the one you love won’t actually help you repair the relationship or move forward.

Try to be honest with yourself about how transparent and honest you’ve bee and if you’ve actually taken the time to explain your feelings and dreams. You may need time to get your thoughts together, but once you do, try to talk to your partner one last time before writing them off for good.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Just because you’re telling everyone that you’re okay, Aquarius, doesn’t mean that you actually are. You need to be honest about how you’re feeling instead of just thinking this is the way that it is and burying your truth.

While your relationship has been progressing, there is a component of your connection or even future plans that doesn’t resonate with you. But to truly build a secure relationship, you need to let your partner know exactly how that affects you. The longer you try to block out this issue, the larger it will get and the worse you will feel.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can be too hard on yourself at times, dear Pisces. Although you’ve been doing a great job of putting forth more effort in making your dreams a reality and being open to love, you’ve gotten into the mindset that nothing is ever enough.

You may feel depleted today, but it’s only because you’re being so hard on yourself. Try to take a day to rest and honor all you’ve accomplished so you can see making progress isn’t always about doing more but sometimes in taking time to sit with what you’ve already created.

This may show up especially strong in your romantic relationship as you may feel it’s more one-sided, which is why taking a day for yourself will benefit not just you but also your relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.