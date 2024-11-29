Weekly Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign From December 2 - December 8, 2024

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for December 2 - December 8, 2024, indicates certain themes, including new beginnings and change.

On Monday, the Moon will leave Sagittarius shortly after the New Moon to enter Capricorn. Things continue to get interesting with the Moon in Capricorn on the 2nd, bringing us back to reality and encouraging us to be practical about our plans even with the New Moon telling us to dream big.

On the 4th, the Moon in Aquarius brings us energy that helps us continue to metamorphose. One of the major transits this week is Mars stationing retrograde in Leo on the 6th.

While this planet makes an opposition to Pluto, it can bring us periods where we uncover new talents that can help us push forward. Closing out the week is Venus in Aquarius and the Moon in Pisces on the 7th.

These transits can add warmth and comfort as Venus connects with Pluto, and the Pisces Moon circles back to the themes from the New Moon: we hold power, and anything is possible.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for December 2 - December 8, 2024:

Aries

An optimistic Sagittarius New Moon can allow you to find your voice. With this newfound inspiration, you can feel the self-assurance you desire. Once the Moon enters Capricorn on the 2nd, it can be a moment to initiate visualizing your game plan for the next six months, either with your career or educational goals.

More structure can be created through the Moon in Aquarius on the 4th, giving you discipline and insight. Mars stations retrograde on the 6th, helping you ruminate about the quality of your relationships and the partners you attract. Venus enters Aquarius on the 7th, expanding your social circle, while the Moon in Pisces on the same day allows you to rest and recoup.

Taurus

Opening the week is the Sagittarius New Moon, which gives you control and allows you to experience moments of self-discovery. The Moon in Capricorn on the 2nd builds on your armor, empowers you and enables you to take the lead. With the help of the Moon in Aquarius beginning on the 4th, letting go of the past comes a lot easier as you focus on the road ahead.

Mars stations retrograde on the 6th, making this a dynamic time where your plans will take focus now as you brainstorm ideas to flourish, especially during the Aquarius Moon. Closing the week is the Pisces lunation on the 7th, making this a good time to reach out to friends and do something exciting.

Gemini

With the New Moon in Sagittarius highlighting any issues with all your relationships, it can be a moment where you are proactive about reconciling and bringing more peace to your connections in the next six months.

The Earthy energy of the Moon in Capricorn on the 2nd makes you more prone to explore your work and dreams, and the Moon in Aquarius on the 4th provides guidance, revitalization, and inspiration.

As Mars stations retrograde on the 6th, the opposition with Pluto can help you discover how to evolve your talents. During the weekend, the Moon in Pisces on the 7th teaches you to incorporate more patience and kindness with colleagues. On the same day, Venus will be in this sign, making you more courageous with matters of love.

Cancer

Bringing the heat is the New Moon in Sagittarius, fueling your need to let your dreams take flight. With Mars stationing retrograde on the 6th, you will have plenty of opportunity until February 2025 to reflect on the lessons of this transit and how it has transformed your motivation.

A period for more discipline over the next six months. The Moon in Capricorn, on the 2nd, evolves your relationship, which can be a freeing experience since Pluto officially changed signs.

Once the Moon enters Aquarius on the 4th, it may highlight your power as you get ready to take on the world, and the Moon in Pisces on the 7th electrifies your love life, especially with Venus in Aquarius also changing signs on the same day.

Leo

Fire energy helps bring more optimism through the Moon in Sagittarius, enabling you to tap into the powerful visionary that you are. On the 6th, Mars is stationing retrograde in your sign for several months, reminding you to be less impulsive and more intentional with your decisions. With the Moon in Capricorn on the 2nd, you may feel motivated to speak to and spend time with your friends.

Luna in Aquarius on the 4th brings back lessons from the Sagittarius Moon, energizing your house of partnerships, and with Venus also entering this sign on the 7th, it can feel like a pleasant experience. During the weekend, the Moon in Pisces on the 7th teaches you the importance of friendships.

Virgo

A powerful time with the Moon in Sagittarius shaking things up and helping you to evaluate your goals for the next six months. The Moon in Capricorn on the 2nd adds excitement to your relationships, but it can also feel bittersweet now that Pluto is no longer in this sign.

A moment to see what you look for in a partner with much more clarity. On the 4th, the Moon will be in Aquarius, adding similar themes and helping you to fall in love with the positive qualities of people who inspire you. Mars stations retrograde on the 6th, making this an occasion where you may focus more on self-care and slowing down.

On the 7th, Venus enters Aquarius, boosting your need for more planning and structure. Luna also enters Pisces today, helping you be more communicative and responsive to those around you.

Libra

The Moon in Sagittarius opens the week, a time to bounce ideas with someone you respect and trust. The Moon in Capricorn on the 2nd will bring periods of clarity and can be a moment where you conjure more ideas that can help bring growth to your 10th House since the benefic,

Venus is also in the same sign. On the 4th, the Moon in Aquarius will make a trine to your sign, bringing out the adventurer in you. It can also be a potent era for romantic connections, especially once Venus enters Aquarius on the 7th.

Venus and Pluto will meet up to bring an element of passion and surprise that you may welcome. The Moon in Pisces will also grace us on this day, making the weekend feel much more dreamy and enchanted.

Scorpio

Although the week begins with the remnants of the energy from the Sagittarius New Moon, the Moon in Capricorn on the same day can be a good opportunity to spark your social life and do something with friends.

On the 4th, the Moon in Aquarius can make this a period where you may be inspired to connect with your inner designer. Making changes around the home can be an exciting project for you.

On the 6th, Mars stations retrograde, enhancing the energy in your career house. You may be encouraged to revise and patiently review anything you work on. Venus enters Aquarius on the 7th, along with the Moon in Pisces. It can feel like a very positive experience as Venus and Pluto meet to bring romance to your life.

Sagittarius

The New Moon in your sign initiates a period for you to continue to build your confidence and explore new things. With the Moon in Capricorn on the 2nd, you will add more structure to your projects, and as the Moon enters Aquarius on the 4th, you will enjoy the discipline and opportunities both of these transits bring. Mars stations retrograde on the 6th, bringing great passion to your learning experiences.

A period where you may reflect on what new things you want to learn. Venus and Pluto will be in the same sign beginning on the 7th, fueling your love of learning. The Moon in Pisces on the 7th helps you to bring to life your imaginative ideas and map out some plans for them.

Capricorn

As the Sagittarius New Moon helps transform the collective, it helps you dig through your treasures, bringing them to light for the next several months. Once the Moon enters your sign on the 2nd, it is easy for you to lay the groundwork for more ideas that continue to brew in your mind.

Luna in Aquarius on the 4th can add some excitement with the Moon conjunct Pluto, making this a moment for you to be more disciplined and methodical with your financial goals.

You may feel a lot more prepared to start learning more about how to build as the Saturn-ruled energy this week intensifies. The Moon in Pisces enters towards the end of the week, continuing the messages and making it a time to channel your creative energy.

Aquarius

The New Moon in Sagittarius early this week can feel transformative as it makes an aspect to your sign, making this a moment where you are much more optimistic.

With the Moon in Capricorn on the 2nd and then in your sign on the 4th, restructuring your routines and daily habits can seem a lot more manageable with Pluto and Venus now in your sign beginning on the 7th, adding energy that can make you a lot more resourceful and open to making necessary changes.

Mars will station retrograde on the 6th and make the next several months a potent period of analysis with the relationships you have. Closing things is the Moon in Pisces on the 7th, which can make you more methodical and patient as you get your plans moving forward.

Pisces

Clearing out the fog of the doubt is the Sagittarius New Moon early in the week, bringing a lot of light and direction to your vocational house. You may be more determined to succeed in your career or academic pursuits for the next six months.

The Moon in Capricorn on the 2nd can surprisingly feel much more romantic and inspiring, with Pluto now in a new sign. The connections you make now can feel more liberating and authentic, especially once Mars stations retrograde on the 6th.

The Moon in Aquarius on the 4th helps you to make time for yourself, meditate, and reflect. And the Moon in your sign on the 7th helps you to analyze and perfect your craft.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.