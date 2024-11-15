Weekly Horoscope For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From November 18 - 24, 2024

The weekly horoscopes for November 18 - 24, 2024, for every Chinese zodiac sign are influenced by the I Ching hexagram of the week is Fire over Lake (#38) changing to Wind over Thunder (#42), revealing a change in the energies from a cosmic perspective.

This transitional period reminds us not to underestimate the power of hidden growth, even when life seems to be moving in slow motion.

Weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign for November 18 - 24, 2024

Rat

Rat, this week's horoscope encourages introversion and seeking knowledge wherever you can. This will take care of the next astrological phase of your life.

You will experience something truly significant and heartwarming in love this week as you receive confirmation that your soulmate is near.

Things are also looking good in your career, especially if you set off a new plan of action or get started on a new project. Only good things are ahead!

Ox

Ox, you are encouraged to pay more attention to the signs and synchronicities around you because they will reveal what will come your way in the near future.

In love, take notice if it feels like someone is trying to place a wedge in a meaningful relationship — don't ignore red flags. You will feel more introverted at this time, so focus on self-care and be content making plans for the days and weeks ahead.

Your career energy is strong, but you are encouraged to not start anything new at this time. Instead, maintain a steady pace and continue as you are going.

Tiger

Tiger, your horoscope this week is deeply entwined with your relationship with your best friends. They will bring blessings to your life — or the opposite. So make sure not to ignore any red flags.

In love, you are encouraged to be your true self. If someone does not appreciate you for who you are, that doesn't mean you'll never find anyone who will! You have to make space for true love before true love can manifest.

The energy around your career is steady right now. Continue to move forward and you will be golden.

Rabbit

Rabbit, your horoscope this week points to a need to merge your internal life with the energy around you. That's where you will find inspiration and joy.

Those who are single are encouraged to lean into their social life. Stepping out of your comfort zone while also being true to yourself will make you feel at ease. If you already have a partner, you'll experience a lot of sweet moments with them.

Things are progressing at the right pace in your career. Don't allow anxiety to get the best of you. Grounding practices can help you greatly.

Dragon

Dragon, your horoscope this week urges you to be more studious so you can gain more knowledge and win in life.

In love, you are encouraged to be both a good listener and a strong communicator. That's the path to deep conversations and deepening of your bonds with others, both romantic and platonic.

As for your career, you are currently in your leadership era. So take charge even as you open yourself to new ideas and inspiration. That's the way you will soar high and reach greater heights.

Snake

Snake, your horoscope this week is focused on your family and family life. Spend time with your loved ones because that will bring you blessings and also help you deepen the bonds of love between all of you. Now's the time to make new memories!

In love, you are encouraged to be more holistic. Don't look for love as if your world will end if you never find it. You have a lot of love around you and those platonic connections will help you heal your heart and be more attractive to romantic loves. Your social life will bring you wisdom and joy this week. Lean into this and the support of your friends.

As for your career, you are encouraged to be more creative in this area. That will help you shine and set yourself apart. It will also help you be a good team player when you need to be.

Horse

Horse, your horoscope this week is all about your family and your relationship with them. It's the time for you to make memories together.

In love, you are encouraged to think about your relationship from a holistic lens. This is an excellent time to introduce your partner to your family, even if it's over a video call.

While the energy around your career is positive right now, nothing new may occur at this time. Maintain a steady pace here, but be sure to prioritize a healthy work-life balance where you can.

Goat

Goat, your horoscope this week urges you to be more introverted than usual. Focusing on self-care and introspection will bring you deep insights.

In love, you are encouraged to seek healing so your past wounds don't affect your present relationship. Working with a therapist can definitely help with this too.

As for your career, things are unfolding as they should. Just be aware of peer pressure, set healthy boundaries, and maintain a steady pace.

Monkey

Monkey, your horoscope this week is light-hearted and fun! Engage with your family and friends and go on new adventures, big or small. Don't be surprised if you meet your soulmate while having fun out of your comfort zone. Be aware of peer pressure in your social life, though, as that may impact how things unfold.

The energy around your career is also very good, so continue maintaining a steady pace and you will be fine.

Rooster

Rooster, your horoscope this week urges you to be studious. Seek knowledge and you shall grow.

In love, you are encouraged to learn more about love and relationships too. Read books, watch videos on the subject, and if you can, attend lectures by relationship specialists and researchers to help forge a deeper bond with your partner.

Your social life is not highlighted at this time so do as you please. But set healthy boundaries so you are not distracted from the more important things in life.

The energy around your career is also good at this time, but nothing new will unfold. Maintain a steady pace and you will be golden.

Dog

Dog, your horoscope this week urges you to take charge of your life and move forward with confidence. Now's not the time to allow self-sabotage or negative self-talk to get in your way.

In your love life, you are encouraged to be more open about your feelings and communicate with more transparency to deepen your bond.

Your career is currently in a transition phase where old energy will come to a close before something new and magnificent begins. Mindfulness is the way to go here.

Pig

Pig, you're being challenged this week to decide where you want to go and what you want to do. Make a list of things you want in love and life so you can manifest it. Let the universe work in your favor!

Things are looking good in your career. You're encouraged to lean into your creativity so ideas and inspiration can flow to you.

