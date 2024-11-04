The Life Lesson Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn From Now To November 10, 2024

The week of November 4 is chock full of lessons for each zodiac sign to learn, especially as we count down Pluto's last days in Capricorn in our lifetime. The Moon in Capricorn on November 5 helps us write the remaining pages of this Pluto in Capricorn transit as we get ready to close the book.

Once the Moon enters Aquarius on November 7, we feel spontaneous enough to take on new projects as the Moon opposes Mars in Leo. The Moon will also make a square to Uranus in Taurus, making us second-guess ourselves, a feeling that dissipates once the Moon enters Pisces at the end of the week enabling us to worry less, move forward with concrete plans, and look within for more emotional healing and stability.

The life lesson each zodiac sign will learn the week of November 4-10, 2024

Aries

The Moon in Sagittarius at the top of the week brings some conflict with the square from Saturn pushing you to make revisions and be open to accepting criticism. Once the Moon enters Capricorn, commanding the stage comes a lot easier. However, you are forced to analyze your relationship with power at this time as you reflect on Pluto’s influence in your career house over the last 18 years.

This lunar transit urges you to focus on the areas where you give too much time and energy. Make sure to add a day for recharging during the Moon in Pisces over the weekend.

Taurus

Fixed placements will strongly feel Mars in Leo's impact, and energy that helps you uncover and empower new sides of yourself. While success is on the horizon, you still need to work on a good plan that can bring you to the next phase. Saturn squaring off with the Sagittarius Moon brings dynamic energy with the Moon making a trine to Mars.

Follow your heart this week and do your best to keep yourself grounded during these changes.

Gemini

The next several weeks feel like a melancholy song with the Moon in Sagittarius in your relationship house adding new elements to how you view love and connections. Saturn is a major player at this time, pushing for you to transform your relationships. Through those older relationships, you can consider your relationship with yourself.

Be ready to get to know yourself this week as you reflect on the messages from the New Moon in Scorpio.

Cancer

Maintaining a balance in your day-to-day life may be challenging with the Saturn square to the Moon early in the week, making it a demanding period to keep your promises and appointments. Nevertheless, support comes through with the Capricorn Moon making it a lot easier for you to work things out, even with the Pluto conjunction later in the week.

The energy during the Pisces Moon over the weekend can help you mend any issues you have as you will be presented with more opportunities for optimism and self-care.

Leo

Early in the week, you might surprise yourself with what you can accomplish with the Moon in Sagittarius making a trine to Mars in your sign. The planet of war will be in your sign for the next several weeks, making this a good period to start building on plans.

However, you need to be more patient. Mars is currently making an opposition to Pluto and can feel quite contentious during the next several days. Channeling your inner diplomat can work in your favor during the Moon in Aquarius as you navigate these new waters with Pluto preparing to enter Aquarius.

Virgo

Make it your mission to bring more equilibrium to your world. The Moon aspects Saturn a few times this week, which can stir up conflict if you react before thinking. The first aspect will be with the Sagittarius Moon and once again with the Moon in Pisces later in the week. If things get overwhelming and exhausting, it's a sign to be more mindful of the changes to make to be more efficient and prevent burnout.

Libra

Your connections are vital for you this week and you will have to utilize your mediator skills to maintain the peace. As Pluto prepares to re-enter Aquarius, those themes will continue to present throughout the month. This calls for more communication within your romantic relationship and friendships because Pluto in Aquarius sparks a new chapter for you.

Once the Moon moves into Capricorn, you see both sides of a situation. You will win more friends by being understanding and offering them guidance.

Scorpio

Early in the week, the concept of release is relevant once the Moon in Sagittarius makes a square to Saturn, motivating you to focus on saving or organizing things at home. With Mars entering Leo, the spotlight is yours to command for the next few months, but you will be more grounded with Mars opposing Aquarius later in the week. This is a period when responsibilities can feel never-ending, but you have the tools handy to help you succeed once the Moon moves into Pisces.

Sagittarius

Things may feel intense early in the week with the Moon in your sign making an aspect to Saturn reminding you to show more love and compassion to the people that mean the most to you. These transits show you how to preserve your energy and not sacrifice for anything that's not worth it.

The Moon in Capricorn sparks your ambition, allowing you to lead others and embark on your path with more confidence. With Pluto impacting the Saturnian Moons this week, you might be more inspired to look within and focus on inner healing while Pluto gets ready to move signs in a few weeks.

Capricorn

It may feel like you're traveling through new dimensions with Pluto on the verge of entering a new sign. The Moon in Sagittarius encourages you to follow and respect your philosophy.

Once the Moon moves away from your sign, Pluto can feel tense and heavy as you are reminded of the lessons you received during the last 18 years. With the Moon in Aquarius making a challenging aspect to Mars, it can feel like a prelude to Mars retrograde now that we have entered the shadow period. Use the next several months to reconcile with friends or a partner before Mars retrogrades back to your relationship house.

Aquarius

Connecting with your power may cause some tension as you prepare for Pluto’s re-entry in your sign. During these transits, you're much more willing to make the adjustments needed to emotionally prepare for the changes ahead as the Moon in Sagittarius brings harmony and optimism. Once the Moon moves into Capricorn, meditate and reflect on the emotional waves Pluto brought over the last several decades.

The Moon in your sign can help you feel more confident but its opposition to Mars can have you hot-headed. Think before you speak and focus more on diplomacy.

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pouring some love into yourself will be a good way to combat this week's challenges from Saturn’s aspects. The Sagittarius Moon will face off with Saturn in your sign early in the week, but the Moon’s trine to Mars in Leo is a reminder that you are on top and are worthy of your position, so don’t second guess yourself.

During this period, don’t lose sight of your goals. As the transits change, the Moon in your sign over the weekend is a breath of fresh air allowing you to create more harmony and a potent self-care routine.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.