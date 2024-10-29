Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for October 30, 2024 offers insight and advice on dealing with the intense energy the Sun in Scorpio and Moon in Libra will bring.

We are set for an interesting day. Intuition is stronger with the Moon and Sun in intuitive signs. Still, we may find ourselves more in tune with life and others by socializing instead of withdrawing from the world to journal, meditate, or participate in a spiritual practice. A balance of both might actually set you up for success more than you realize.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on October 30, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Do you have trouble admitting defeat? Sometimes, it's best to allow things to end so that you can begin a new chapter in life. Today may be the last day of a journey, but it's also Day 1 of a story you get to write for yourself. The page is blank, Aries. Pen your greatest story ever.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You tried. If you did your best, then there's nothing more you can do. The sadness you feel now will pass. Chin up, Taurus. Life is looking sweeter on the other side of this emotional mountain.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

A compliment can boost your spirit and give you unexpected inspiration to reach a new goal or aim higher than you have in the past. You might not anticipate a kind word or pat of approval from a boss, but it's coming, Gemini. It's yours for the grabs.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

What do you love to do? Today's open and ready for some sparkling imagination and creativity. You have an incredible talent that is dying to be expressed. Do you love to paint? Are you a dancer? Start again where you left off.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Sometimes, you can only do one thing when problems start, and that's control of your reaction to them. You may feel angry, frustrated, or even sad, but you can do it when you allow these emotions to pass; you rise above the inner conflict. You're strong, Leo. You can do this.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Tired? Wait for the second wind. It will come to you when you think you can't go on. Something will bring your attention to why or remind you to move past this difficult point. It's not how quickly you finish but the fact that you cross the endzone.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Financial planning and balanced spending are the keys to your success. Money problems will fade, eventually, Libra. Talk to someone who can help you put together a budget. See what you can do to boost your income and find ways to cut down costs when possible. You may have to work harder than before, but with time, you'll get through it and be in the black.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Do you want your luck to improve? Choices and intentions help to make your future brighter than the gray spots of your past. Rather than fall into a rut thinking that what you see now is all you have, focus on your desire and take action to get there one step at a time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Single or in a relationship? The Two of Cups tarot card is a beautiful sign of harmony and growth in your love life. A positive omen is here for you: you will have a beautiful, envy-worthy relationship. People will want what you have.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

It happens. You may have projected a fantasy illusion on someone you thought was the right person. However, there's no harm in believing in a loved one or hoping they will be all you imagine they will be.

Give yourself time to get to know someone before you wear your heart on your sleeve and jump into a relationship too quickly.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Do you want to do your own thing? Go for it. It's wonderful to work with others, but every once in a while, doing errands, spending time on your hobbies or getting self-care is needed.

It may be more fun and relaxing to do that alone. If you need me-time, schedule it.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

What do you do when you feel stuck? You try something you've never done before. A mental break comes when you break out of your comfort zone or try new things.

Go for a car drive. Spend time on a nature trail. Book a trip out of town. Travel or watch a movie. See where life's path leads you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.