4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites While Venus Is In Sagittarius From Now Until November 11

We’re currently experiencing Venus in Sagittarius from now until November 11, 2024. While Venus, the planet of love and money, is in such an adventurous and optimistic placement, four zodiac signs will undoubtedly be the universe's favorites in life and love.

According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, this transit is significant since it marks the first planet in a fire sign since September 2024. Due to this shift, we should expect lots of passion and excitement throughout this new transition period because of Sagittarius's playful and adventurous energy.

“I think Venus here is going to reintroduce motivation. Specifically, to connect with others,” Grim explained, with four zodiac signs most impacted by this change.

Four zodiac signs that’ll be the universe’s favorites while Venus is in Sagittarius until November 11, 2024

According to astrologer Bella Popa, “Four astrological signs are going to see an improvement in their love lives now that Venus is in Sagittarius.”

1. Sagittarius placements

Allexxander | Shutterstock

In the past few months, your relationships nay have felt heavy-hearted and intense. Petty disagreements and bickering have likely turned your once flourishing relationship into a stressful strained one. Luckily, active change is heading your way.

“Sagittarius placements, you’ll feel more attractive, flirty, and your heart will be more open to love,” began Popa.

The intense energy will dissolve as Sagittarius begins to get back into their playful mood, translating into fun date nights filled with charm and flirty banter. So, if you have major Sagittarius placements do your best to take advantage of this period. Now is the perfect time to mend bridges and start anew.

2. Gemini rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

The past few months might’ve been bumpy for most of the signs, and Gemini risings aren’t exempt. The buildup of misunderstandings and constant arguing has left Gemini risings feeling a bit defeated. However, your luck is looking up as a new transition poses promises of good luck in your relationships.

“Gemini risings, Venus will be in your seventh house of partnership," Popa explained, "So, this is a perfect time to start a new relationship or deepen the one you’re currently in.”

Try going out on date nights or playing games that further intimacy and connection. You might find that these minor encounters make way for deeper connection and understanding in your relationship.

3. Leo rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Unsurprisingly, Leo risings will benefit from the passion this transition period brings. Since both Sagittarius and Leo are fire signs, there’s an instant impact as Leo will find themselves drawn to the sparkling air that Venus in Sagittarius brings forth, especially with the transit occurring in "your fifth house of love and dating,” Popa explained.

With this in mind, Leo should expect fun and excitement in their love life. No more boring late nights or grueling arguments. This is the time for Leo to come out of their shell and find adventure in love.

4. Taurus rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

“Taurus rising, Venus will be in your eighth house of deep intimacy,” began Popa.

During this period, don’t feel strange if you find yourself enjoying your intimate love life more than before. This transit brings forth passion as you explore your likes and dislikes.

On top of that, Taurus risings will seek deeper connections with their partner or new potential lovers. Allow this desire to take over and don’t shy away from those intense conversations. They’re being placed in front of you to further your bond with your partner.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.