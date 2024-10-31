2 Zodiac Signs Having A Transformative Experience During The Intense New Moon In Scorpio On November 1, 2024

The energetic and powerful Scorpio New Moon on November 1, 2024, is a very potent period for fixed signs Scorpio, Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius. However, two of these signs, Scorpio and Taurus, will have an especially transformative experience under this New Moon, which encourages us to connect with our dreams and not lose sight of where we desire to be.

For Scorpios, this will center on your Ascendant, shining light on topics pertaining to the self, identity, and goals. For Taurus, the focus is on relationships, including additional topics linked to career and home. The transit will push these signs to find their voice and confidence to pick up those pieces that may have been shattered by the Nodal transits in their signs and Saturn in Aquarius.

Advertisement

You are pushed to embrace this new beginning. Saturn slowing the Moon down proves essential for your emotional healing, especially if you have been betrayed by others in the past. The next six months bring new energy with more optimism and personal growth that can bring your relationships and goals to new heights.

Advertisement

Two zodiac signs having a transformative experience during the Scorpio New Moon on November 1, 2024:

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The New Moon happening in your sign can feel quite Saturnian as you balance incorporating the warmth and fiery energy Mars in Cancer is supplying you with the cold practicality of Saturn. This transit canters on you and who you are as you may feel compelled to look back a few years ago when the Nodes were in your sign and Taurus.

With the groundbreaking transits happening this month, like Pluto’s re-entry in Aquarius, you are seeing how it may be essential to practice what you have learned during the last several years because this New Moon wants you to embrace a new beginning and not repeat the mistakes from the past. Saturn making a trine to your sign adds supportive energy and while it can feel slow to get to where you want, the hard work in the next six months will be worth it.

Advertisement

It may be easy now to start something new, but giving it the love, care, and dedication can prove challenging. This lunation may bring your attention to the areas where you need to show up for yourself and be more responsible. As Saturn continues adding stability, it can also feel suffocating since the planet is retrograde, having you focus on redoing and reworking anything pertaining to your relationships or career aspirations. Learning from your mistakes is vital and prudent since it only makes you stronger and wiser in the long run.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As you connect the dots, the transit helps you to map out how your relationships have changed in the last several years.​​ The Scorpio New Moon pushes you to release habits that hold you back and that you may have had issues letting go of while embracing the maturity you have acquired over the last several years. Put to practice all of those lessons learned and don’t shy away from making mistakes.

The eclipses in Aries and Libra may have offered new ways to bring more healing to your relationships, not necessarily romantic but all relationships around you. You may be more compelled now to reconcile and forgive those who may have hurt you in order to bring in new connections. The New Moon in Scorpio is a way to start fresh.

With Saturn making a trine to the Moon, this is a fundamental moment in which you are more open to sharing your heart with friends or romantic partners, a feeling that will last for the next six months. These new people could add the stability you seek and can become people you respect and seek guidance from.

You are entering a good chapter now, one in which you feel a lot more self-assured, take your relationships in a positive direction, practice more emotional intelligence, and give yourself the opportunity to fall in love again.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.