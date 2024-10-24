Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 25 — The Moon Squares Mercury

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for October 25, 2024, reveals how the Moon square Mercury may affect relationships this Friday.

The Leo Moon will square off with Mercury in Scorpio on Friday, October 25, intensifying the need to create your peace so that you don’t fall into the trap of anxiety, overthinking, and making decisions you will regret.

When the Moon and Mercury create such a tense aspect, it can be hard to trust your thoughts. Not only is there a more nervous energy at play, but you are also looking at situations from a more emotional perspective rather than a logical one. Because of this, focusing on your well-being will be the priority.

You may need to have a conversation, have an evening, or even get outside to burn off some excess energy. At this moment, it’s best to practice patience and understand that energy doesn’t mean all is lost in your relationship.

It’s better to focus on your peace than jeopardize the peace of your relationship. See how this may affect your zodiac sign on Friday.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope on October 25, 2024:

Aries

Try not to get too much in your head about what you feel is lacking in your current relationship, Aries. As much as you may want to make specific changes that help to foster a deeper sense of intimacy and closeness, you may not see matters today.

Try to focus on your relationship with your inner self today, including being more emotionally vulnerable. Once the current energy clears, this will actually help you create the very connection you are seeking.

Taurus

In moments of relationship challenges, it can feel hard to sit with it versus just throwing it all away, Taurus. But at this moment, giving up won’t help you achieve what you long for. Rather than letting your frustrations or stubbornness get the best of you, try to pause any big decisions or conversations.

Take some time to create lighter moments, whether it’s a movie date or an evening out with friends. Then, by the end of the weekend, if you still feel the need to discuss anything, you will actually feel better equipped to approach the issue.

Gemini

Today’s energy may have you wanting to escape into a different life, Gemini. While this can help you get some rest or even embrace a spontaneous adventure, it needs to be approached cautiously so you don’t undo all your previous work.

If nothing else works, escape to a hotel or friends for the evening; you should listen to your intuition. But before that, try to escape with your partner so that you don’t create more challenges that will eventually have to be dealt with.

Cancer

While some of the most creative and caring people overthink, it doesn’t mean you should let your thoughts get the best of you, Cancer.

Today brings the risk of overthinking so much about your relationship or romantic life that you end up talking yourself out of the connection or even love. But all of these thoughts are your responsibility to ground and handle instead of thinking that you bring them all to your partner.

Consider scheduling an appointment with your counselor or even planning an evening out with friends, and remember that tomorrow, everything will look completely different.

Leo

Allow yourself to move through the current energy, Leo, without attaching too deeply to any specific meaning.

You may start questioning your relationship decisions today, especially if you’ve recently moved in with a partner or are discussing it. Although there may be valid points that need to be addressed, part of this may also be fear of the impending changes that will be occurring.

Try to create some time to journal about what arises today so that if it does seem this is more than just a momentary feeling, you will be better prepared to address it with your partner.

Virgo

Try to create greater space for yourself today, Virgo, so you don’t end up saying something you can’t take back. You may wake up feeling more anxious than usual today, with an urge to change something or take action.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean you must listen to these feelings. Besides refraining from important conversations today, try to make time to do something healthy for your body, whether it’s a walk or even the gym.

While moving your body, try to practice affirmations involving patience and trust so that you can rise about this energy without ruining your relationship.

Libra

There likely will be a feeling of being scattered today, Libra, as it seems there is not only so much going on but a great deal of thoughts swirling through your mind.

Many of these thoughts will revolve around the foundation for your relationship and the sense of security you feel with your special person.

Although some of this may be surfacing to provide a wake-up call, it’s best to observe your thoughts and feelings today without acting on them. Once you feel calmer, you will also have greater confidence in addressing anything that has come to light.

Scorpio

No matter the relationship or situation, the truth is always the middle ground between your and your partner’s perspectives. While honoring your truth is essential, you also must be able to open your mind to realize that it doesn’t mean your partner’s truth will be the same as yours.

This doesn’t mean they are wrong or lying, but only that each person has their perspective of any situation. Try to hold back from being overly judgmental or thinking that you must be suitable to be validated.

Be mindful of how you speak to your partner and even your thoughts, as they may be revealed unsuspectingly.

Sagittarius

Today may feel more challenging, Sagittarius, as you may start to question your sanity. But trust that this is only the energy currently at play and not an indication of the choices you’ve made recently.

The benefit is that you can practice greater patience, not for others, but for yourself today, inviting you to love yourself even when you don’t feel your best.

Allow your partner to support you, leaning into the closeness you feel rather than thinking there is anything wrong with your current relationship.

Capricorn

It may feel like the world is against you, Capricorn, but it doesn’t mean you must succumb to your worst fears.

While today’s energy may be challenging, it does help you understand why your relationship should be a source of peace — and though it may be hard to see, nothing is as wrong as it seems now.

Focus on yourself and your relationship and leave everything else for another day, especially as it’s likely to look different.

Aquarius

You may not see matters in your relationship today as you feel triggered in other areas of your life, Aquarius.

Instead of just feeling like everything is falling apart or challenging now, invest your energy into work matters or create enjoyable moments with friends.

Talk yourself down from any ledges in which you feel defeated, and remember that one challenging moment or trigger doesn’t mean you are on the wrong path.

Pisces

The new beginning you’ve been working to achieve is out there, Pisces, but you can’t let yourself become frustrated at how slowly it’s coming together.

You tend to be a more patient zodiac sign, but it doesn’t mean it’s always easy for you, especially when it comes to what you feel is destined. Instead of letting frustrations get the best, try to ground yourself in practical matters today.

Get outside, take a deep breath, plan an evening for yourself, and remember that aligning with the universe means trusting in the divine timing of everything, including love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.