4 Zodiac Signs That'll Feel It Most When Pluto Goes Retrograde From May 2 - October 11

Tighten your seatbelts and don your safety goggles! Pluto retrograde 2024, which lasts from May 2 to October 11, 2024, is about to wreak some serious havoc — especially on four zodiac signs that will be the ones to feel Pluto retrograde in Aquarius' energy the most.

As an outer planet that represents the dark underbelly of the world and all things occult and dead, Pluto is not one to be messed with even when it's cruising through the sky normally. So when it goes retrograde, things tend to take a turn for the worse... until the worse leads to the better. It's the destruction-creation cycle.

Don't romanticize Pluto though! There's nothing poetic when this godfather planet goes on a rampage. And Pluto retrograde in Aquarius may just reveal some nasties pretending to be humanitarian while hiding in plain sight.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who will be most affected by Pluto retrograde in Aquarius 2024

1. Aries

Pluto and Aries are typically not a good combination simply because the former tends to aggravate the darker side of Aries, bringing out more aggression and impulsivity for this zodiac sign. Yet, this Pluto retrograde in Aquarius transit will have a beneficial effect on Aries. It will heighten Aries' occult powers and psychic abilities. If you are an Aries moon, you will feel this more strongly than Aries sun.

However, the Aries Venus may be in for a nasty time as Pluto retrograde rips off any rose-colored glasses and reveals the dark reality of certain people you are romantically connected to or call a loved one. Some of you will go through a dark night of the soul under this retrograde's influence. Yet, the experience will be positive in the end and support your North Node goals. If you are clairsentient, prepare for an extreme upgrade. Meditation can help you stay grounded and learn the new normal of your heightened sensitivity.

2. Pisces

Pluto retrograde will reveal to you, Pisces, that you do have a backbone, despite what the naysayers or bullies may think. You are just not the kind to confront anyone openly or dig for information in a blatant way. Pluto will make you fiercer internally and aid you in your secret projects of unearthing important information or getting ahead undercover.

Pisces sun and rising signs will benefit the most from this. But Pluto being Pluto, some of the blessings will feel like a curse in the moment, especially if you are dealing with trauma bonding or emotional distress. You may feel as if the toxic person (or people) actually have your best interest at heart, only to realize later that you were deluding yourself, and then switch back and forth between these states until the Plutonian gift of truth sinks in fully. If possible, seek help from a counselor or therapist to gain better clarity and grounding. But keep this relationship private so no one can interfere with your health and healing journey.

#pluto #retrograde ♬ original sound - Haley Comet 💫 @haleycometastrology Pluto Retrograde 2024 wisdom: This world can take a lot from you — but it can never take away your inner strength. This is your invitation to realize the outer world will never empower you / validate you to the degree that you want + need, as that is only a gift you can give yourself #astrology

3. Gemini

Gemini, prepare yourself because Pluto retrograde will bring a fat dose of confusion on its wings for you. As a trine zodiac sign to Pluto in Aquarius, you will find yourself either struggling to make space for yourself in a world where even the authority figures refuse to explain anything, or you will realize that you don't really know what you are rooting for in life. This energy will affect Gemini sun, Venus and Mars signs the most. But Gemini rising will face a different demon where their public personality may suddenly become a point of contention among the people they thought were on their side.

The answer to these problems lies in deep reflection and turning inward. This may be challenging for most, especially extroverted Geminis, but you will be able to cut through the confusion if you choose to slow down and do this. That is Pluto retrograde's hidden gift for you.

4. Cancer

Cancer, Pluto retrograde will affect you in the weirdest way. It will bring out your poetic side and may even spur some of you to compile your poems into a book or anthology. Yet, the price of this gift will be tough for your soul. It will become obvious that you will have to spend more time alone and away from your family, friends, and even partner if you choose this path.

Cancer sun, moon, and rising signs will all experience this in varying levels of intensity. But Cancer moon will ultimately benefit the most if they choose to honor their inner genius and follow the creative call. You will realize (much later) that Pluto was helping you understand the value of necessary sacrifices. Your loved ones will not fade away if you choose to let Pluto retrograde bring out the more nuanced side of your soul. They will benefit directly in the future and will also have pride that you brought so much respect to the family name.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.