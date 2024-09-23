What Each Zodiac Sign Can Easily Manifest Into Reality From Now To September 29

What would you like to manifest? The week of September 23-29, 2024, will begin with the Moon in Gemini on the 23rd, connecting with Jupiter, and if you want to, your zodiac sign can manifest what it desires. The Moon and Jupiter add a lot of optimism to the week, so here's how this helps you.

On the 24th, the Moon will be in Cancer, reminding us to be present with our emotions. Mercury will enter Libra on the 26th, a fun transit now that Mercury is direct. On the same day, the vibrant Moon in Leo will bring more hope and may also help us connect better with others.

Because Venus is in Scorpio, it can make us reminisce about past relationships and find the valor to move on and close chapters before the Solar Eclipse in Libra on October 2nd. Journaling can help us ruminate through our emotions and clear our thoughts during this potent eclipse period. This week can feel like a prelude to this upcoming eclipse as we continue our metamorphosis before the year concludes.

What each zodiac sign can manifest from September 23 - 29, 2024.

Aries

Another week, the themes of your relationship dynamics continue, especially with Mercury joining the Sun in Libra on the 26th. But this can be a great time to see yourself shine and build in your school, work or vocational aspirations. A period for you to embrace who you are and what you bring to the table.

The Moon in Cancer will meet up with the Scorpio energy, making a trine to the potent Venus transit, which can help you to find new meaning in the realm of love and romance. You may be focused on rebuilding your ego and self-esteem with these magnificent transits, which will help you awaken the soldier and lover within.

Journal prompt: Are you allowing yourself to close chapters from the past? What would you like to transform in your relationships? Do you want to meet new people during this Libra season?

Taurus

It is a time for you to be mindful of your routines and how to make the essential changes needed to continue to thrive. You are discovering how, with patience, you can accomplish so much during this Libra season.

Now that Venus is in Scorpio, an opportunity can allow you to incorporate romance and periods of harmony into your relationships. Opening up is easier now than showing your vulnerabilities to your friends and partners. Mercury in Libra will join with the Leo Moon later in the week to help you take the lead with planning.

Journal prompt: What positive changes would you like to make to your routines? Are you listening to what your body needs during this period?

Gemini

This may feel like a groundbreaking period as you gain confidence in your work and see how your social life improves. Libra season may feel like an upgrade for your friendships and partnerships. For the next several weeks, you will meet with people more aligned with your goals and objectives, especially with Mercury joining the Sun on the 26th.

Venus is now in Scorpio, allowing you to bring more love and care to your projects and daily routines. Find what works for you, helps you alleviate strength and makes you more patient.

Journal prompt: Are there new adventures you want to embark on with friends? What are some things you want to learn and expand on?

Cancer

With the planetary transits now, you will be more conscious about what you are willing to sacrifice and what you want to keep fighting for. As Libra season brings a lot of changes, you will see how this transit will bring a lot of grounding and focus for you to continue making plans ahead.

It can be when you receive plenty of insight on upgrading your home, office or room. Venus in fellow water sign Scorpio can positively influence your relationships. A period of love and passion awaits.

Journal prompt: What have you learned about love in the last several months? What changes would you like to see if you are in a relationship? If you are single, discuss the partner with whom you want to enter a relationship.

Leo

Congratulating yourself may seem more manageable now as Mercury’s entry into Libra makes you more aware of your achievements, and you may have a better appreciation for your work ethic.

Your work will be put in the spotlight, which can be when you may receive more responsibilities. During this time, you can consider upgrading your talents through learning new things and acquiring mastery. With Venus in Scorpio, expect this to be when you may find more comfort working on things at your own pace and taking care of yourself.

Journal prompt: How are the people you surround yourself with? Have you learned from them or do they learn from you?

Virgo

Recalibrating may be on your mind, as this period can feel like a much-needed reset. You can take things easier and feel much calmer in the process. While Libra energy supercharges you, it may also alleviate your responsibilities and make you more mindful of your body.

A reminder to center yourself and not to focus too much on perfection, especially once Mercury enters the picture on the 26th. Venus in Scorpio and the Moon in Cancer can help you make new plans and work more efficiently.

Journal prompt: What new plans are you looking forward to? What have you learned from the partial eclipse in Pisces last week?

Libra

Mercury is finally in your sign this week, making this a potent and beautiful period where you will be more open to receiving love and being in harmony. But you can also experience this as a much-needed period to get back to you.

The transit will allow you to take the spotlight and guide others. The season holds magic that can bolster your confidence and make you believe in your dreams once again. This can add more grounding energy to help you feel self-assured and empowered by your dreams.

Journal prompt: Have you learned how to balance your relationships? Do you give too much of your energy to others? Or are they reciprocating? Have you witnessed your growth in the last month?

Scorpio

Last week, the Full Moon in Pisces may have awakened memories from the past involving the relationships you had. Now, with Venus in your sign, you are given moments of admiring your journey, incorporating self-love and care.

You are also given the keys to close those doors with the Moon in Cancer during the week and Mars in the same sign. You can try to release the pressure by doing the things that bring you happiness. A time now for releasing and experiencing joy and happiness.

Journal prompt: Discuss a positive memory from a previous or current relationship. Will you show yourself love and care during this Scorpio Venus transit?

Sagittarius

If you feel overwhelmed or overworked, Libra season is an easy period to focus on self-care and receive emotional support. Venus's current position in Scorpio can feel medicinal and transformative.

Mercury will be in Libra beginning on the 26th, allowing you to see how there are loving people around you that can help you when you need inspiration or if you need to vent. Try not to keep everything bottled up, especially after the partial eclipse in Pisces. You are entering a period of release and new beginnings.

Journal prompt: How have your communication skills changed since Mercury was stationed direct a few weeks ago? Are you being more present with yourself? Do you feel supported by friends?

Capricorn

Giving back to those who have poured into you may be something you focus on during this Venus in Scorpio transit. With Mercury in Libra, you are energized to help others, empower them and to learn from them.

While you may feel more motivated to take on leadership roles, the Sun and Mercury allow you to shine and radiate confidence. It is time to show others your skills and intellect, especially with Scorpio energy, which adds much-needed support.

Journal prompt: Have others seen your benevolent side during the last several months? Mars in Cancer has transformed your relationship house; what are you learning so far about incorporating patience?

Aquarius

Receiving the praise you deserve could be part of this transit, as Venus in Scorpio brings helpful energy to the highest point in your career house. Mercury in Libra makes a trine to your sign, bringing you the focus back on what you love to do and others seeing your talents.

It can bring opportunities to become a guiding light to friends and family. While you may prefer to do things independently, this Libra season has you more inclined to spend time with those you love and share more with those you care about.

Journal prompt: Do you have any new career or vocational goals? Do you enjoy planning or going with the flow?

Pisces

After the potent Full Moon eclipse in your sign, the Venus in Scorpio transit can feel motivating, and the increase in confidence can feel significant. But you are also supported by Mars in Cancer, making you feel fearless and allowing you to be more methodical about your planning process — a moment to allow yourself to explore and do what you love. Don’t let doubt hold you back.

Journal prompt: What can you do now to give yourself the boost in confidence needed to thrive? How are you incorporating more love into your life? Are you showing yourself grace?

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.