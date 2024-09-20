13 Signs You Might Be Psychic And Not Even Know It, According To An Intuitive

As the Founder of the Institute of Genetic Energetics, I am often asked to clarify the difference between intuition and psychic ability. I didn't have a solid answer to this question, so I set out to find one, interviewing and studying thousands of people that our energetic profile genetically identified as "psychic."

While researching, the most common question I would ask a person was, “When you get a strong sense of certainty about a situation, person, or thing, where does that sense originate in your body?”

What does it feel like to be psychic?

The consistent response to my questions (and by consistent, I mean 100% of the answers) was that person felt it in their head. It was mentally knowing and not physically feeling. Sometimes, they would check in with the rest of their body and see if their physical sensations were congruent with what they mentally knew.

When I asked why they checked their body, their consistent answers indicated they would question their ability to mentally know things beyond the physical sensory input. Sometimes, it would freak them out. Other times, they questioned having psychic ability. Many times, they would share that when growing up, close family, parents, and siblings would make fun of them or tell them they were imagining things. This would cause them to doubt themselves.

In this research, we found 13 signs you might be a capable psychic, and for whatever reason, you have not allowed the gift to fully manifest.

Here are 13 signs you might be psychic and not even know it

1. Unexplained knowledge

You have a sudden, clear understanding or insight about something or someone without any apparent reason or prior knowledge. This pure knowing often precedes any physical or emotional sensations.

2. Accurate predictions

Research on scientific and spiritual implications of psychic abilities examines how you could have consistently predict events or outcomes accurately without relying on logical reasoning, feeling as though you have an innate awareness of what will happen.

3. Direct perceptions

You have experiences when you receive information or impressions about people or situations that come as a clear sense of knowing, rather than through emotional or physical cues.

4. Spontaneous insights

You often receive insights or information out of nowhere that prove to be true, and these insights don’t necessarily come with accompanying feelings or sensations.

5. Deep understanding of others

You have an immediate and profound understanding of others’ thoughts, emotions, or intentions without them expressing these things overtly, based on a sense of knowing rather than emotional intuition.

6. Seeing beyond the surface

You can see or understand hidden aspects of situations or people that are not obvious to others, coming from an internal sense of knowing.

7. Unconscious accuracy

Your responses or actions, based on a sense of knowing, are consistently accurate even when you don’t consciously understand why you have that knowledge.

8. Non-sensory awareness

You sometimes gain information or insights that don’t come through your senses or emotions but are felt as direct knowing.

9. Effortless clarity

You experience moments of profound clarity or understanding about complex situations or concepts with little to no effort or rational thought involved, as suggested by 2016 research.

10. Unexpectedly knowing

You receive clear, specific knowledge or details about people, events, or situations that you couldn’t have known through normal means or reasoning, and this knowing often precedes any gut feelings or emotional responses, as supported in as supported by a quantitative and qualitative analysis of mediumistic and psychic experiences.

11. On high alert

You feel like something very influential is about to happen, and if you don’t call it out, someone or something you care about will come to harm.

12. What you focus on always happens

For you, the power of manifestation is unconsciously fueled by intention. Intention is the singular, most necessary ingredient for manifestation. Because it is inherent in what you are, whatever you focus on happens. As a Psychic, you must be cautious of your words and what you ask for.

13. Stubbornness

Psychics know things. You learn not to doubt your knowings. If what you know is personal (has an impact on your own life), you can be very protective and very stubborn.

A natural psychic ability is a special gift. There are endless benefits and inherent challenges. By embracing both the benefits and challenges, one can contribute greatly to the awareness of our surroundings and our potential to both help and hinder each other. There is always great value in the truth, regardless of the outcome.

The difference between psychic and intuitive

From these responses and thousands of interviews with people not genetically identified as psychic, we constructed a distinction between a psychic sense and intuition. Intuition is more of a physical feeling and/or attached to physical emotions, whereas a psychic sense is purely a mental knowing of something beyond sensory input, and we may attempt to substantiate it with a gut feeling. Nonetheless, the mental knowing came first.

Intuition is experienced through physical sensations and emotions, acting as internal guidance to inform us of something without full logical reasoning. On the other hand, a psychic sense represents a direct mental knowledge that seems to transcend ordinary perception or understanding, often arriving without the intermediary of emotional or sensory feelings.

This perspective highlights how psychic insights are more about immediate, inherent knowledge, while intuition can be more about the collected interpretation and understanding of emotional and physical signals. Both can play significant roles in how we understand and navigate our experiences, but they operate differently in terms of their origins and how they’re processed.

Our psychic study also raised one other unique distinction all psychics shared. When we inquired into what could be motivating or revealing their mental knowing, we found all our psychics related it to their unintentional action of scanning their environment (past, present, and future) to discover what could go wrong to protect themselves and others from harm.

This response revealed a fascinating distinction between true psychics and those who emulate a psychic ability. We had not interviewed a single person who, at one time or another, hadn't experienced a strong mental knowing (a psychic experience).

Whether we are emulating the energy of a psychic or happen to be in the right place at the right time, the capability appears to be possible for all of us. The same appears to be true for our sense of intuition. How do we tell who has a fully active psychic ability versus having an occasional sense of knowing something from beyond?

Larry Michel is the father of Genetic Energetics, a typology to help us love more fully and connect more deeply. He is also a world-renowned relationship coach who works with people across the globe to find the greatest joy, inspiration, growth, abundance, and excitement in their relationships.