Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 17, 2024 — Full Moon Eclipse In Pisces

On September 17, 2024, daily horoscopes provide insight and clarity to each zodiac sign. Today, we’ll immerse ourselves into a rare Full Moon eclipse in Pisces, marking the beginning of a new eclipse cycle. This Full Moon eclipse is an extraordinary opportunity to delve into the mysteries of the unknown. It offers a chance for transformation, renewal, and rebirth.

This period will help you find peace with what you cannot change and surrender to the unseen forces behind all things. Let's learn how Tuesday's Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Pisces affects your zodiac sign's daily horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today is an incredible day to explore the inner workings of your mind and integrate positive personality traits. It’s a great time to reclaim lost parts of your personality that may have been buried due to shame, allowing you to regain confidence, joy, and power. Pay special attention to your dreams, as this powerful Full Moon eclipse can reveal profound soulful truths.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today is ideal for releasing anything that might be holding you back from stepping into your true power. Ask yourself, "In what ways am I giving my power away by prioritizing other people's feedback and opinions over my own inner voice?" or "How can I refine my long-term goals to support my true potential?" The key lesson today is to honor yourself as a unique individual without compromising your vision to fit in with connections or places that don’t resonate with your authentic self.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may experience groundbreaking ideas regarding pivotal career moves. You might realize that you’ve been playing it too safe and feel the urge to take a leap in a new direction. It’s time to act on those old dreams you’ve kept hidden in your journal. You may feel a sense of urgency, as if there’s no time to waste.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As we grow older, our beliefs evolve, but it’s sometimes necessary to question the beliefs formed in childhood. These beliefs shape how we see the world and what we believe is possible. For instance, you may have internalized beliefs from your parents about what is achievable based on their experiences. Now is the time to form your own beliefs by actively engaging with the world rather than hiding from it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is an incredible time to pursue activities that fulfill your soul. You may not fully understand why you’re drawn to certain places and experiences, but you feel a meaningful reason behind them. Reflect on a time when you pursued something that fulfilled your soul. What was that experience like, and what impact did it have on your life?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This Full Moon eclipse may reveal many aspects of your relationships that could be transformative. If there are wounds that need healing due to unspoken issues or the need for forgiveness, this eclipse may support mending these connections. Alternatively, you might encounter someone significant for your long-term growth or be prompted to let go of toxic connections.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your work/life balance may need extra attention today. However, it’s essential to simplify your day to avoid feeling overwhelmed, allowing yourself to be still enough to receive inspiration for your next projects. The creative downloads could be exceptionally insightful. So, do your best to block out some time on your social calendar, find a slot in your day to meditate and potentially even create some art if you feel the creative nudge.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Now is not the time to adhere to a rigid routine, as your creative senses might lead you elsewhere. Discover what they are trying to show you and release the need to predict what comes next. A curious mind is naturally less resistant to unexpected changes that may influence your day. Sometimes we can place some resistance on learning something new, without even realizing we can have mind breaking ideas that can elevate us in fresh ways.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This energy reminds you to find beauty in letting go of control. Reflect on what part of yourself fears the unknown. If you have unconscious controlling tendencies, they may become more apparent. Consider what areas of your life you feel the need to control the most and why. Your zodiac is known for wanting to be free and wanting to live in the moment, which is your inherent gift, never forget that.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Follow the power of your intuition and work from a place of pure inspiration and faith. You may have several visions and impressions that could cloud your focus. Channel these thoughts through journaling or brainstorming, as they may become useful in the near future. Empty your mind and embrace any unusual ideas that come through. What recurring visions or impressions have been on your mind lately?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Encourage every idea to be expressed, no matter how bizarre. Unique, unusual, or even eccentric ideas, while not always feasible, can spark innovative solutions you haven’t considered before. In fact these unique ideas, could even gain new resources, whether that’s financial or even creating a network with people who can also help you to expand your own sense of expansion.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This energy will help you trust in the mystery of life and may open the door to understanding your higher self in a new way. If you’ve been over-questioning your decisions or trying to guess all outcomes, reframe your perspective and trust in the mystery of what will be. What does trusting in the mystery of life mean to you personally? Reflect on a time when you let go of over-questioning and trusted the process. What was the outcome, and how did it make you feel?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.