Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 12, 2024 — The Sun Squares Jupiter

For the daily horoscopes on Thursday, September 12, 2024, the Sun in Virgo forms a square aspect with Jupiter in Gemini. While square aspects can present cosmic challenges, they also stretch your capacity to learn and master the life lessons you are currently experiencing.

Today, Sun square Jupiter might challenge you to think quickly on your feet and solve problems that arise unexpectedly. You may even make an unexpected pivot from one thing to another that seems out of the blue. A sudden change may not be planned for Thursday, but it could benefit you in the long term.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for September 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don’t compromise on your craft to appease the opinions of others. Your way is enough. Your approach can create the zeitgeist of the moment. Don’t bargain your worth for a few chips. How can you stay true to your creative process and confidently assert your unique approach, even in the face of external pressure?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Insanity is doing the same thing while expecting different results. When you take the scenic path, you expand into new worlds, new stories, and new victories. World-build your own universe to witness galactic results.

Think about a pattern or habit in your life that hasn’t yielded the results you desire. How might taking a different, more unconventional path open up new opportunities and perspectives?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes, when our goals take longer to reach, we yearn for instant gratification, but that may not always be what you need. Ask yourself, "How can I allow myself to expand my awareness outside of the current challenges that I’m facing?"

There are times when we need to take proactive action in our lives, and when we need to trust that we have done all we can, that is within our control.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your creative process is up for renovation. If you’ve been hiding behind your work, now is the time to unmask and imprint the real you onto everything you produce. Start practicing your sign-off signature.

Consider how your creative work reflects your true self. Are there aspects of your identity you’ve been reluctant to reveal through your work? How might embracing your authentic self in your creative process transform the impact and meaning of what you produce?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you’re hiding behind a label, your status, or what you own, you’re in a new setting that requires you to strip away the external fluff. You are an invaluable gem, not a commodity to be sold.

What would it mean to strip away these external identifiers and focus on your intrinsic value? How can you redefine success in a way that honors your true worth, beyond material or societal measures?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is an expansive time for you to let go of any doubts or concerns about where you’re heading. Pay attention to the subtle clues about what your next steps could be.

Your intuition power is off the charts, so the only thing that can get in your way is constantly questioning your inner knowing. So, despite the questions that may arise, how can you drown out the external noise and come back to your inner center?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You might feel as though you have a blindfold blocking your view, but the only way to see is to let go of your search for perfection. To get from point A to point B, throw caution to the wind.

What would it look like to let go of perfectionism and embrace a more spontaneous, risk-taking approach? How might this shift in mindset help you move more freely toward your goals?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Life waxes and wanes, and the less you hold on, the more you’ll stay anchored in the here and now. Even if you feel like you’re somewhere in between, you’re exactly where the "a-ha" moment will hit you.

What practices can help you release control and stay anchored in the present moment? How might embracing the ebb and flow of life lead to unexpected insights or "a-ha" moments?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Throw any and all insecurities into your cerebral black hole, particularly those around your career growth. This isn’t the time to ruminate on past career moves that may not have yielded the expected results.

Instead, transform old doubts and move forward to meet new, expansive possibilities that could potentially offer unique opportunities. What would it look like to let go of these doubts and open yourself to new experiences?

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Where do you need to adjust the scales in your career realm? Zoom in on anything that fuels feelings of unworthiness about positioning yourself in the C-suite.

You’re more than capable of putting in the mileage to climb to the top. How can you adjust your mindset and actions to reflect your true capabilities and ambitions? What steps can you take to position yourself confidently for higher levels of success?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tune into your somatic reality, meaning slow down and pay attention to your bodily cues. If your mind has been racing without reason, do whatever you need to gain physical clarity.

Pilates, green juices, and rest. How might practices like Pilates, mindful eating, or intentional rest help you gain clarity and calm your racing mind? What foundational changes can you make to better align your mental and physical well-being?

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This isn’t a time to resist change. Don’t let outside opinions throw you off your square; instead, see it as a nudge in a direction that could launch new fireworks. Work on your tense spots, and go forth.

How can you embrace this change as an opportunity for growth rather than a setback? What steps can you take to release tension and move forward with curiosity and openness to what lies ahead?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.