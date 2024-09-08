How The Weekly Horoscopes From September 9 - 15 Are Positive For Each Zodiac Sign

The week begins with the Moon in Scorpio briefly taking center stage until the Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius Moon takes charge on the same day. On September 9th, Mercury enters Virgo, making this a positive transit to focus on improving our planners, learning from our mistakes and accepting guidance from teachers or mentors.

When the Moon enters Capricorn on the 11th, Pluto’s impact will be felt, allowing us all to experience transformative themes. Aquarius energy takes control beginning on the 14th, bringing more calm, especially when the Moon connects with Venus and Jupiter. An enlightening and optimistic transit that can help us feel more motivated for the upcoming week.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope from September 9 - 15, 2024

Aries

You feel quite goal-oriented as the week starts with Jupiterian energy thanks to the Moon in Sagittarius. Mercury will re-enter Virgo, which can be when you think more diplomatic at school or work.

Mercury and the Moon in Capricorn team up on the 11th, allowing you to set your sights on more success now that Pluto is back in this sign. Your passion is ignited, and your dreams become a priority during this brief transit. The week ends with the Moon in Aquarius, making you more social and adding excitement to your weekend.

Taurus

The week begins with the Moon in Scorpio, briefly energizing your relationship house. Things switch up on the same day, with the Moon entering Sagittarius and Mercury re-entering Virgo. It is a time for you to feel more optimistic and adventurous with the Jupierian energy in the mix.

The Moon in Capricorn brings a lot of balance to home and work, helping you to recharge and not overwhelm yourself. Meanwhile, the weekend adds more grounding energy, and the Moon in Aquarius helps you align more with your work goals.

Gemini

The Moon in Sagittarius early this week will oppose your sign, making you more aware of your partner’s emotional needs. With the Moon in Capricorn, the transit will allow you to find your strength and courage as you move on from the past by closing chapters.

When the Moon enters Aquarius, the trine to your sign and Venus can be healing and nourishing. You can feel more confident in your direction and more willing to embrace and welcome romance in your life.

Cancer

Opening the week is the Moon in Sagittarius, adding an element of surprise, especially when the Moon opposes Jupiter. With Venus in air sign Libra, you may embrace this Cardinal energy as it will allow you to make solid plans and visualize the path and direction you want to take for the future.

With the Moon in Capricorn, it can add conflicting energy with the opposition to Mars. Nevertheless, these transits are pushing you to be more diplomatic and tactful. The Aquarius Moon can allow you to discover a new topic that enriches and inspires you.

Leo

Having the Moon in a fellow fire sign, Sagittarius can bring a new world of opportunities especially with Mercury in Virgo, giving you patience and clarity.

The Moon in Capricorn is another potent transit that allows you to see what areas you need to improve when it comes to managing your responsibilities. As the Moon enters Aquarius, the relationships you have will take priority, especially in the romantic sector. Lessons from Pluto in Aquarius transit during this year will return for you to analyze.

Virgo

Falling in love with what you do can be a manifestation of the Sagittarius Moon. During this period, you will be a lot more concerned with your reputation and how others perceive you.

With the Moon in Capricorn it can be a time where you allow yourself to heal from your past. It can be a moment where you may forgive a friend or romantic partner. When the Moon is in Aquarius, being a team player comes easy since you can guide others.

Libra

During September, you experienced the impact of this Virgo season, which may feel like a continuation of August. The Sagittarius Moon sets the stage for new opportunities and a chance to feel in your element.

Your social calendar might feel fascinating during this period. The Moon in Capricorn can allow you to visualize how you want to get to the top and closer to your dreams. Your foundation becomes important during this brief period. The Moon in Aquarius will make a trine to your sign, bringing optimism and courage during the weekend.

Scorpio

For a brief period, the Moon will be in your sign on Monday, September 9th, reminding you of your goals and potential. Saturn will make an aspect to the Moon in Sagittarius, which can be a dynamic transit that motivates and allows you to connect with others.

When the Moon enters Capricorn, you can explore your ideas and philosophy. Discussing topics that interest you with others can be entertaining during this time. Once the Moon enters Aquarius, you can utilize your creative energy to make changes at home.

Sagittarius

The Moon will enter your sign early in the week, making this a very jovial transit that makes you feel in your element. When the Moon enters Capricorn, you are prepared to push your plans to the next level and will be more aware of how good you are at planning your goals.

If you need to re-write or edit some of your projects, the Moon in Aquarius electrifies and enhances your creative energy. It can be a transit that surprises you because your talents may be unleashed.

Capricorn

While the Moon will be briefly in Scorpio starting the week, you will feel much more prepared to tackle any challenges since you have support from others. The Moon in Sagittarius is an opportunity for you to elevate and change your plans if needed.

When the Moon enters your sign, your charm will radiate once Mars opposes it — a time to do something exciting with your friends or romantic partner. Towards the weekend, the Aquarius Moon helps you to be more self-assured when presenting your ideas to others.

Aquarius

With Jupiter’s energy starting the week, this can be a period where you will enjoy collaborating with others and be inspired. Once the Moon enters Capricorn, it will meet up with Pluto, Pluto and the Moon, adding more potent energy to the mix that allows you to reflect on what you need from your relationships and connections with those you care about. Recharging can be important for you when the Moon enters your sign — a period of calm and feeling more centered.

Pisces

The Sagittarius Moon towards the beginning of the week motivates you to work hard for your dreams, and it can make you feel unstoppable with Mercury also in Virgo, making it easy to achieve.

The Moon in Capricorn can be a transit where you focus on your future goals with much more passion and direction. Closing out the week is the Moon in Aquarius, prompting you to make new plans for the week ahead since you will be energized to win.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.