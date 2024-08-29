Astrologer Explains Why Relationships That Make It Through 2024 Are Built To Last

The challenging astrology of 2024 has made it a difficult year for relationships. In fact, evolutionary astrologer named Aura Vibin called 2024 the year of breakups, explaining in a TikTok that "any relationships not willing to adapt to each other's wills" are more likely to have fallen apart at some point.

The good news is that if your relationship can last until January 2025, you have something worth hanging onto!

Why relationships that make it through 2024 are built to last

2024 brought many changes and breakups in relationships, and there are several reasons for this.

The nodes of fate are in Aries and Libra at this time, "two signs representing the relationship axis."nSometimes called the ‘lunar nodes of destiny,’ they foretell our destiny both personally and collectively. The North Node represents what we are supposed to be karmically growing into while the South Node represents what we are moving away from.

The North Node is in Aries and the South Node is in Libra, a configuration that means many relationships that don’t serve our needs or work well will end.

Aries is associated with the self and self-actualization and it is the opposite sign of Libra. So, we must learn to be able to work toward our own personal aspirations, while moving away from Libra, which rules ‘the other,’ or the seventh house of committed relationships and marriage. Libra is known as a ‘people pleaser' and doesn’t like conflict, sometimes sweeping issues under the rug to avoid difficult issues and conversations. Libra is a charming and social sign but prone to keep everything nice and avoiding those things that can be difficult to face at times in favor of keeping the peace.

"With the North Node in Aries and the South node in Libra, we're moving towards personal freedom and independence," Vibin explained, "and moving away from saying 'yes' at the expense of our higher truth."

This doesn’t mean you can’t have a committed relationship or marriage moving forward. But it does mean that relationships that don’t meet our needs, suffocate us, or prevent self-growth at the expense of appeasing someone else are probably on their way out or will be very difficult to maintain.

Seljan Salimova | Unsplash

We can interpret this as moving away from being willing to agree to things that block self-growth and freedom of expression in favor of relationships where both parties have the freedom to do and be as they really are.

The relationships that are more likely to survive this year are the ones where both partners feel supported.

Relationships in which each partner can express their true selves and include personal autonomy without feeling threatened by the other, or the partner feeling threatened by us, will thrive.

Aries is a sign that doesn’t let grass grow under its feet and typically has clear motivation and vision. Ruled by Mars, this is an action-oriented sign with a focus on the self and self-interests. This doesn’t mean we should be selfish in our relationships, which is why the two nodes balance each other out. While we can’t expect a totally self-oriented relationship to work, we must work with the other person to guarantee both individuals are able and comfortable being who they are and each person is supported by the other in return.

Alexander Mass | Unsplash

Relationships based on not supporting the other, and/or not being supported, are the ones that will not last. Both individuals must feel as if they are in a relationship where they can build something powerful together and both people have personal freedom to work to pursue their own interests and goals.

Of course, this isn’t going to work out for everyone, especially those who feel threatened by their partner’s freedom or who want to stay joined at the hip and not allow their partner the same freedom they enjoy.

The time to learn these lessons regarding our relationships is now so the pattern is not repeated in the future.

The nodes return to the same sign only once every 18 years so this is a long time to wait should we fail to learn what the nodes are trying to teach us. This lesson applies not only to personal romantic relationships, but partnerships of all types, including friendships and business as well as those relationships between countries that determine how we evolve globally. The nodes affect us, but they also affect the direction civilization and humanity develops.

It’s interesting to note that Aries is ruled by Mars and represents men while Libra is ruled by Venus and represents women, so balance between the two, or in any romantic relationship, is called for at this time.

On January 12, 2025, the North/South Nodes move into Pisces and Virgo and we will be required to learn another set of lessons, so the time to work with and improve your relationship is now.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.