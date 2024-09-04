What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 5, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading is here for September 5. Mars takes center stage this Thursday as it enters the zodiac sign of Cancer. Mars in Cancer encourages you to evaluate what motivates you. Is it family or your career? Is may be time to decide whether you need to be more present at home or detach a bit to focus on your career. You will likely experience a few conflicts with family members on Thursday over things like chores or who spends too much time at the office. Expect to be motivated by things that satisfy your need for love and security.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Hard work pays off, but sometimes, you have to wait to cash in on your earnings. Right now, you're investing time and energy into something you value, but it may feel like the payoff is way into the future. Don't quit yet, though. The time will fly, and you'll be cashing in big before you know it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Do you tend to avoid conflicts? This tarot card may be a sign that a confrontation is in order. You may need to stand up for yourself or fight for a cause you believe in. Either way, it's time to roll up your sleeves and be brave.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Do you have time for a road trip this month? If you want to hit the open road, this is the time to plan your itinerary and decide where you'd like to go. You might want to stay local and see all the local scenes. Perhaps you would prefer to visit an older town nearby and get an Airbnb. Whatever you decide, be sure to include an adventure. Have fun!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Not every skill you have will be one you want to do for the rest of your life. Some hobbies might not be that interesting to you. When friends or family try to encourage you to do something just because it makes money, but it doesn't provide you joy, say so. It's OK to be content living a life focused on one area but not others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Are you doing more than your share of chores or taking on too many activities each day? Take time this week to figure out your schedule. See what can go and what needs to be done in batches. Aim to tighten up areas of your life that cause you to miss out on relaxation or alone time. Be open to delegating to others, even if that means barter, trade work, or hiring out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust your intuition, Virgo. You may be thinking about all the reasons why you ought to ignore your gut feelings. You might find that believing in yourself is a lot harder than you originally imagined. That feeling of being disappointed that you did not heed your own warning is avoidable. When you sense something is right listen; feel like a situation is off, listen then, too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You see the good in others, and when they shine, it makes you happy that you were supportive during their process. However, this tarot card is a warning to avoid loving someone because of what they could become. You may find it hard to decipher the difference. Being focused on who they are is the smarter way to decide whether to give your heart away.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Love and long-term relationships are wonderful, but sometimes you have to work at being together. During a tough patch in a relationship, there is the temptation to think life is better when you are single. You may even contemplate breaking up with a lover or giving up on a friend. This is the time to return to your current situation and see how to repair what's missing or talk things through to decide if you have outgrown each other and it's time for space.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have to do what's best for you. It's not easy to let a friend fall behind when the goal is to reach a certain destination together. But the timing could be off, or you may need to work independently. There may be feelings of betrayal when you decide to work solo, but independence is part of life. A healthy friendship can handle moments where things don't work out as you both planned initially.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Is today going how you wanted it to? You might wish you could turn in early or go home before your clock-out time arrives. Some days feel like all work and no pleasure. What can you do to make this time flow more easily? How might you turn a negative into a positive?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

Saying goodbye hurts. You are ready to enter a new season of life, so the ending of a career or project can bring both joy and sadness. It's hard to wrap your mind around the idea that you are closing the door on a chapter you'll never experience again. However, imagine if you were unaware and missed out on cherishing the moment and not being able to see how special it is.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

This is your wake-up call. You may not have noticed a very important detail until now. Clarity happens when your mind is ready to receive the information you provide it. This proof may have been there all along, but you missed it because you were unprepared or unable to handle it. In other words, this timing is perfect.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.