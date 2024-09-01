Astrology Forecast & Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign From September 2 - 8, 2024

The week begins with the New Moon in Virgo on September 2nd, allowing us to put together the missing puzzle pieces from the Mercury retrograde transit in August. Venusian energy will prevail with the Moon in Libra on the 4th, bringing us a period of more optimism and creative expansion.

Mars changes sign on the same day, adding more Cardinal energy to the sky. The heavy Mutable energy slowly breaks down as changes continue. On the 7th, the Moon enters Scorpio, closing the week with Martian energy to energize us for next week.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope starting September 2-8, 2024

Aries

The week begins with the New Moon in Virgo on the 2nd, teaching you to be a lot more diplomatic with friends and colleagues. You can utilize this period to work on your planner and look at your schedule for the month. The Moon in Libra allows you to connect with new artistic projects that can serve to relax and calm you. While the Moon in Scorpio allows you to set the foundation for a new journey that helps you take control of your career and ambition.

Taurus

Coming to terms with the changes that have happened throughout the last month allows you to radiate and stand out. The New Moon in Virgo will be your chance to speak words of devotion to your partner. The New Moon in Libra helps you to connect with your element and experience the creative energy that inspires you. When the Moon enters Scorpio, you can elevate your relationship by deepening your connection with others.

Gemini

Career prospects take on new meaning with the New Moon in Virgo, making you look ahead and perfect your skills. With the Moon in Libra, you can expect to be more prepared and observant with your work. You can feel more connected with a project you are working on during this time. With the Moon in Scorpio, it will be a good time for you to tune into what you want when it comes to your emotional needs and to vent or cry in private if you need to.

Cancer

With the New Moon in Virgo, you could surprise yourself by taking time to take a trip or explore areas around your neighborhood. With the Moon in Libra, baking, cooking or just settling into the comforts of home can help you feel recharged and ready to go. Having the Moon in Scorpio may be a period where you embark on another adventure through books or immersing yourself in a new show.

Leo

Uncovering your talents could be a theme of this New Moon in Virgo since working on something new during this time can bring a lot of positive surprises now that Mercury is direct. With the Moon in Libra, you can connect with siblings or friends. A time to collaborate on projects to make them come to life. And the Moon in Scorpio may allow you to feel more aligned with your goals for your career.

Virgo

Having the New Moon in your sign can feel like a pleasant birthday gift. A period to honor and root for yourself as we continue your magnificent season. With the Moon in Libra, exploring the concept of self-love gets stronger and this could be the start of building a better relationship with yourself. The Moon in Scorpio can bring you a lot of clues regarding what you want to do and how to channel your talents and abilities to create a fascinating period.

Libra

A period of passion and enchanting moments will be connected with this week. The New Moon in Virgo can bring back the passion for education, knowledge, and connection. You are here to evolve and meet with people who will spark your adoration of learning which is carried through the Moon in Libra. When the Moon enters Scorpio, it is a good period to connect with your romantic partner and show them your emotional and vulnerable side.

Scorpio

The New Moon in Virgo can make you evaluate the goals you have as well as the ones you share with those in your circle. You are entering a new cycle that continues to push you ahead as you become more comfortable with the spotlight. The Moon in Libra reminds you to take breaks when necessary. And when the Moon enters your sign, it can be a perfect way to recharge before the new week begins now that Mars is in a water sign, supercharging you.

Sagittarius

As the New Moon in Virgo illuminates the highest point in your chart, this can be a potent transit that activates your relationship house. Knowing how to say you are sorry and reach a compromise with your partner will be important and the lessons will carry on into the Libra Moon that may spark more romance in your life. With the Moon in Scorpio, you will be more inspired to take things at a slower pace and experience the moment.

Capricorn

Because you are determined to continue succeeding, the New Moon in Virgo will help you get the praise you deserve from those in positions of power. Similar themes continue with the Moon in Libra putting focus on your career and goals. Breakthroughs are easy now with Venus also in the same sign, giving you a push. As the Moon enters Scorpios this weekend, you are brought back to focus on love. Spending time with your partner can prove to be exciting and nourishing for the heart.

Aquarius

With the New Moon in Virgo, this may be a wondrous time when you get back on track and become enamored with what you can create and accomplish. The Moon in Libra adds a lot of air energy to the mix, allowing you to feel self-assured and prepared to create more. You will not feel limited by the prospect during this time. The Moon in Scorpio can bring a spark to your career house, giving you the fuel to triumph and you may feel unstoppable during this time.

Pisces

The New Moon in your relationship house brings a new view to your romantic life. It is one of the periods that can allow you to evolve. With the Moon in Libra, you can allow yourself to find your strength as you analyze how Saturn in Pisces’ lessons have shaped you. The Moon in Scorpio adds potent water energy that can add some spark to your relationships. Expect to meet new people during this transit.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.