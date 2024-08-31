Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From September 2-8, 2024

The universe always seems to work in mysterious ways, yet when you can better understand how it does, you can also cultivate greater luck and abundance. This allows you to make the most of the movement of the stars so that you understand the weight and importance of each event. While each week seems to bring a divine opportunity, there is something uniquely special about what occurs in the week of September 2.

The Nodes of Fate are beginning to shift into the new territory of Pisces and Virgo, an eclipse series that will officially begin March 14, 2025, and last until February 20, 2027 — but this week, a new path, dream, and a hint of what’s to come will be revealed.

The New Moon in Virgo will occur on Monday, September 2, ahead of the Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 17. Because this New Moon is part of the lunar cycle of the first eclipse in this new series that you will be experiencing, you can truly make a monumental shift in your intentions and what you hope to call into your life during the upcoming phase of the Nodes of Fate in Pisces and Virgo.

A New Moon is always a time of new beginnings, but this is true even more so this week, whether intentionally or not, you will set course for your fate, and a life of increasing luck, love, success, and even wealth. Pay close attention to the events that arise around the New Moon in Virgo, knowing while it may take time to bring to fruition, especially with this earth sign, what you are building now will be a part of what continues and lasts in the future you’ve always dreamed of.

On Wednesday, September 4, Mars will return to Cancer, ahead of asteroid Pallas shifting into Sagittarius on Sunday, September 8. Mars governs your determination and what you feel motivated to achieve. But in cancer, instead of prioritizing what you should be doing or even certain milestones of success, it will guide you in focusing on your emotional fulfillment and connection to your life.

And in perfect harmony, Pallas in Sagittarius will help inspire unique thinking and problem-solving skills so that you aren’t just carrying on with the status quo but truly creating a new beginning based on what brings the greatest sense of fulfillment — and in the process, be willing and able to do whatever it takes to achieve success. As much as this is a beneficial time to create a new beginning consciously, you also can take the role of observer and see where you are being guided, trusting that as long as you hold tight to your dreams, your dreams will find their way into reality.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day from September 2-8, 2024

Aries

Aries's Luckiest Day: Sunday, September 8

Try to pay more attention to the different truths you are feeling about your life now, dear Aries. Truth, and your pursuit of it, will figure heavily into you making the most of this lucky period in your life. Instead of dismissing specific ideas or dreams as impossible, see these ideas as part of your authentic truth.

When you can begin to validate yourself more deeply, you can tap into the power of Pallas shifting into Sagittarius on Sunday, September 8, to think of creative and innovative ways to expand your life and make your dreams a reality. All of the success and luck you hope to achieve begins with you listening to yourself and trusting that whatever ideas you experience are divinely given.

Taurus

Taurus's Luckiest Day: Wednesday, September 4

It would be best if you were more discriminating on what and who you share energy with, Taurus. While you will be given a profound ability to focus on your relationships and take action through new agreements, you need to ensure you are only investing your energy into what feels reciprocal and uplifting. This is not the time to talk yourself into continuing down a particular path or even to ignore those feelings of being drained.

You deserve to have each part of your life, and every relationship energize you. But to have that, you must also become more selective with where you invest your energy, especially as Mars returns to Cancer on Wednesday, September 4. There will be a priority on your fulfillment and even your emotional connection with others and situations in your life. You also need to ensure you only give your energy to what does the same for you in return.

Gemini

Gemini's Luckiest Day: Wednesday, September 4

Security will never be found externally in your life, sweet Gemini, but within yourself. To make the most of the divine opportunities in your life, you need to feel safe to take a chance, a risk, and to follow your dreams. This will especially be true as you look for creative ways to grow your finances and develop a more meaningful life.

As Mars returns to Cancer on Wednesday, September 4, you are asked to focus on building that sense of inner safety and security within yourself. Although this will come into play regarding connections and even career prospects in your life, you will better take advantage of chances for increased abundance by working on how you feel within yourself first. You are safe to follow your dreams and even to take a chance on yourself, and as soon as you realize that for yourself, your life will change.

Cancer

Cancer' s Luckiest Day: Monday, September 2

Take time to focus on your relationships, Cancer. This doesn’t mean minimizing your needs or what you hope to build for your life, but instead approaching the connections in your life in a new way. While your professional and personal relationships are important to you, you also need to make sure you’re giving yourself that same priority which is exactly what the New Moon in Virgo on Monday, September 2 will assist with.

This is also an area of your life that is just beginning a new and transformative cycle, so you must pay attention to what arises and make sure that you are choosing the path of growth over any comfort zone. You must realize that you matter just as much as the important people in your life, but you are also the only one who can improve the relationships in your life.

Leo

Leo's Luckiest Day: Monday, September 2

With as much focus as you’ve been giving to your professional aspirations, it’s no surprise that the New Moon in Virgo on Monday, September 2, offers a new financial beginning for you. But what’s even luckier is that this is only the start of the positive changes and developments occurring in this area of your life over the next few years. What is important to remember is not to be afraid of embracing change in your life, especially if you are looking to increase your financial abundance.

You may be receiving a bonus or even a new offer for employment around this time — but you may start to reconsider your career path and reflect on making a major change. This process will be slower, so just be sure you don’t get too comfortable in any particular rut, and always be ready to seize an opportunity that holds the potential for more money — and excitement.

Virgo

Virgo's Luckiest Day: Monday, September 2

Dear Virgo, it’s one thing to change your life but another to embrace the journey of becoming your best self. However, becoming that best or even better version of yourself often requires unearthing qualities, wounds, and even coping mechanisms that aren’t serving your greater good. It can be a daunting process, but it has incredibly beneficial results.

The New Moon in Virgo on Monday, September 2, is a chance to start or even devote yourself more diligently to this process as you are called to focus on yourself. While undergoing physical changes and tending to your appearance may arise, this is also a call to reevaluate your beliefs, values, and those underlying truths that determine so much of your life.

Embracing this energy now will help give you a head start on this journey, as it will be intensified once the Nodes of Fate shift into Pisces and Virgo in 2025. And remember, it’s never too late to become the version of yourself you’ve always dreamed of.

Libra

Libra's Luckiest Day: Wednesday, September 4

It would be best to believe in yourself and your aspirations so profoundly that nothing can stop you from accomplishing them, dear Libra. You are being given the green light to believe in your success and trust your ability to make the lucky decisions that will lead to everything you’ve ever wanted life to be.

Mars, the planet of ambition, will shift into Cancer on Wednesday, September 4, and will help you focus your energy more intently on career development. Whether in college or already working, this is a time not to underestimate yourself or your potential. If you dream about what you want to do or how you want to impact the world positively, then now is the time to start making it a reality. Just be sure who you share or are involved in your aspirations, as you also need to become more aware of what you want versus what others may wish for you.

Scorpio

Scorpio's Luckiest Day: Wednesday, September 4

Sweet Scorpio, there is no reason to ignore your intuition when it is meant to help you learn how to live the life of your dreams. You have a unique and powerful connection to the divine that allows you to receive downloads of information about the steps you are meant to take or the opportunities you should seize. But to make the most of this powerful shift once Mars returns to Cancer on Wednesday, September 4, you also need to let go of solely thinking practically and logically.

While it’s important to still focus on bettering yourself and even establishing financial security, you do need to allow yourself to explore your intuition more deeply instead of simply shelving it for a later time or disregarding it altogether. Make time to journal about what insight your intuition gives you and even what new ideas have come to mind. Let yourself investigate new possibilities, and trust that you are being led precisely to the life you’ve always deserved.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius's Luckiest Day: Monday, September 2

You are beginning a brand-new path in your career, Sagittarius, and it’s precisely what you’ve been working to bring to fruition. The New Moon in Virgo on Monday, September 2, is all about helping you have a fresh start in your professional life, so whether it’s about an educational program, training, or even a new job, it serves as confirmation for what you’ve worked for and the direction you are headed in.

Try to believe in yourself and the choices and effort that have brought you to this moment, but also still keep in mind the need for balance and even boundaries between your professional and personal life. While you are just beginning a new era in your life now, the upcoming shift of the Nodes of Fate into Pisces and Virgo will heavily highlight themes of balance and boundaries between your work and personal life. So, as much as you deserve to jump into this new beginning, make sure you are still making time for everything and everyone in your life who is important to you.

Capricorn

Capricorn's Luckiest Day: Monday, September 2

While you find comfort in having certain life matters remain the same, Capricorn, it is time to embrace a mentality of breaking free. The New Moon in Virgo on Monday, September 2, invites you to enter a new, exciting, and even adventurous chapter in your life.

While this might begin as receiving new opportunities for travel, business, and even finances, it also holds the power to transform every facet of your life — if only you can let go of any specific plans you’ve had and instead allow yourself to embrace what divinely arrives in your life.

This is an auspicious time for you, especially as this is the preview of what the Nodes of Fate in Pisces and Virgo will bring to your life through 2027, so it would serve you well to learn to be more comfortable in the uncomfortable. To be free is not just to have a life of greater abundance and success but to live a life you can’t wait to wake up to each morning.

Aquarius

Aquarius's Luckiest Day: Wednesday, September 4

When you feel your best, Aquarius, you know you are living in alignment with your soul. Whether it’s taking the alone time you need, caring for yourself in a particular way, or even remaining dedicated to achieving your dreams — you are choosing yourself. When you choose yourself first, you show up differently, and no matter what you give your energy to, you feel better because you know you are being true to your authenticity.

As Mars shifts into Cancer on Wednesday, September 4, you will feel more motivated to focus on what it means to feel your best so you can live your best life. Allow yourself to prioritize what you need and realize that the desire to create the life of your dreams doesn’t come from reaching superficial milestones but from the emotional fulfillment it will bring. There is no greater abundance than living a life aligned with your soul.

Pisces

Pisces's Luckiest Day: Sunday, September 8

To embrace the luck meant for you, dear Pisces, you must also step into your divine purpose in this lifetime. You aren’t just after accolades or wealth, but in truly making a difference in this world. And the incredible thing is that you can do that, but you must start listening to yourself more. You are an innate visionary, whether it’s a new way of approaching your work, starting a business, or simply letting your voice be heard.

You don’t need to be like everyone else, nor do you need to follow their plan for success. Instead, it’s about honoring that inner wisdom and allowing yourself to shine as your true self, precisely what you will be guided to do as Pallas shifts into Sagittarius on Sunday, September 8. During this time, you will be able to harness your unique nature more readily and not just think of acting outside the box of conformity so that you manifest success and live as the visionary you are meant to be.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.