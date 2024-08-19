What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About August 20, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Here's each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Tuesday when the Moon squares Jupiter and joins Saturn in Pisces. We are presented with an opportunity to create structures that help us to get organized and minimize distractions. Want to know what this means for your zodiac sign?

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot card reading has in store for you on August 20, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Invest in your future, and also remember to invest in the lives of others around you. Times are tough, and this tarot card is a good reminder to do what you can to help people in need. Even if you can't donate monetarily, perhaps you can share a kind word, give time or comfort a friend who needs advice. Every little bit of goodness put into your life, and others can have a major impact.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Reconnect with yourself, Taurus. When was the last time you took yourself out on a date? You might find it strange to fine-dine at your favorite coffee shop alone, but spending quality time with yourself can be a wonderful experience.

Plan something you'll enjoy. Make a list of self-care activities and treat yourself to a spa day or go to the gym and enjoy the sauna. Stop by a local bookstore and check out the romance section. Do things for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

What qualities or traits do you long for in a partner? Make a list of them, and then try to emulate those things within yourself. If you're attracting people into your life that are opposite of your needs, perhaps it would be best to take stock of what you are projecting into the world.

Ask yourself if you're being authentic or asking for a wish list because you think it will make you happier. Are you happy now? Be honest when doing a mini-assessment and see how that improves your relationships.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Pause. Not every phone call or text needs to be answered right away. Some things can wait, and you are allowed to focus on one activity at a time. Release the feelings of guilt you may experience when someone sends you a message but you're busy.

Relax. Instead, let life happen as it unfolds where you are in the moment. Reclaiming your time can be good for you to practice.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Taking care of yourself is a fun Leo activity to do today, and being a little extra about your needs can be a luxurious experience. Splurge on some must-have items for your daily skincare routine. Check out sales online to see what you can do from home instead of spending more at a salon. Think 'beauty on a budget,' Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Set your mindset for greatness, Virgo. When you expect good things, you may be surprised how you capture more positive moments than negative ones. You may need to rewire your mind a little bit and reverse negative thinking patterns, but you can do it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Never give up on your dreams. Every person who accomplished a big goal felt like quitting at some point, but they chose to keep going. Today, when facing an uphill climb that challenges your commitment, double down and keep going.

Big success isn't for everyone. Few people desire to lead because they feel the outcome isn't worth the effort. If you believe in what you want, remain faithful to your goals.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Be open-hearted, Scorpio, even when it's hard to do. Starting over again in a new or current relationship takes bravery and courage. Yes, you might be afraid of getting hurt, but you can also grow closer when you learn to trust.

Talk through the tough moments, ask for reassurance and be curious during moments of doubt. Exploring how to navigate difficult moments can build your faith in love. Don't let fear stop you from trying.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

What does winning look like to you? Your idea of great victory might differ from another person's. It's good to base your happiness on what makes your heart glad. Don't fall into comparisons. You'll know when things aren't right for you when your heart isn't into it.

Does a goal make you more sad than happy? Pay attention to those negative emotions. They guide you to know where you belong.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Healthy competition is good for you. Who are your competitors at work, online, or among your friendships? People who help motivate you to improve are great assets to personal growth.

Embrace the opportunity to level up in the spirit of everyone winning. Collaborating on projects or discussing challenges, like in a mastermind setting, can be a great starting point.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Are you in need of some me-time? It's good to unplug from the internet, social media and all the tech toys you use daily. You might find the peace and quiet refreshing. Less screen time can mean more quality time in real life with friends, family or your favorite pet.

Test the waters and see how it feels not to pick up your phone for an hour. Watch how the world slows down, and you get more in touch with your inner self.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Hugs are free. If you need a hug, offer to give one to a friend. Share time nurturing your relationships. Do simple things that bring pleasure and joy from an innocent place.

Bake cookies. Gift a friend or family member fresh brownies. Invite a friend over for a cup of coffee and a board game. Let life slow down to catch up with the people you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.