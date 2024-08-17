Love Horoscopes Improve Relationships For Each Zodiac Sign On August 18, 2024

On August 18, 2024, the astrology forecast for each zodiac sign reveals a benefit to relationships thanks to Mercury and the Sun. According to our daily love horoscope this Sunday, Mercury retrograde Cazimi in Leo will guide you to understand your own soul more deeply so that you can start manifesting your fate with greater faith.

You are made up of your truth, but what encompasses that is the voice of your soul, heart, wounds — and logical mind. Depending on the situation, you must implore one of these voices above the others to truly achieve the results that you are looking for. Balance isn’t only being able to listen to your heart or letting your soul guide you but also being able to discern when to listen.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on August 18, 2024:

Aries

There is a reason that your inner truth can’t be ignored, Aries. You have a bold way of loving, one that requires you to act because your desires are so connected to your heart. While you’ve been trying to take your time building a particular connection, you also need to let yourself simply embrace your feelings and realize that not taking action is now becoming harder than if you simply surrendered to the love that surrounds you.

Taurus

Home really is where the heart is Taurus, but it should also be where your soul feels at ease too. Whether you are discussing moving in with your partner, or even purchasing a home, you are being directed to reflect more on sharing your life with the one you love. By honoring this shift in your life, you will be able to progress your relationship to a new and very domestic level of intimacy.

Gemini

Leaning into your inner self, dear Gemini may bring up a few new realizations, especially in terms of what you are actually communicating. Try to embrace greater honesty in your relationship today, especially if there is anything you’ve withheld from your partner. It’s better they hear it from you now rather than from someone else later.

Cancer

You must remember that financial stability doesn’t actually create the emotional connection you crave, sweet Cancer. While some financial sense is important when it comes to creating a life together, you can’t trade material wealth for emotional abundance.

Try to make sure you are feeling fulfilled as well as taken care of, and don’t just continue down a particular track just because it feels like financially it would make sense.

Leo

When you can learn to show your real self, Leo, you also stand to attract an even greater love. You are being given a divine opportunity to tap into your authenticity so that you no longer are hiding behind masks. By taking this chance, you will actually be able to attract a new love into your life that will genuinely love you, for you.

Virgo

You are allowed to change just as much as anyone else, sweet Virgo. You don’t have to be the rock for everyone in your life or not take as many opportunities for growth and experiences just because it feels like you’re the one other count on.

Try to allow yourself to embrace all of your sides, including your spiritual one. The only way to find out if your relationship is meant to last is to actually show up as your favorite version of yourself.

Libra

Make a promise to yourself, dear Libra, that you don’t have to do everything alone. You don’t have to shoulder any secrets by yourself, nor do you have to feel like you must do all the heavy lifting in your relationship.

You are surrounded by people who love you and want to help, including your partner, but you need to start opening yourself up to accept support. Once you do, you’ll be amazed at how many challenges you perceive in your relationship seem to vanish.

Scorpio

You always have a choice when it comes to making time for love, Scorpio. Even if life seems busy or there are positive developments in your career, you can and should make time for love.

Oftentimes, waiting until everything is perfect or certain matters have settled down is a defense mechanism. Instead, you can choose to have it all – but that also means you need to start making time for it.

Sagittarius

How you think about freedom is shifting, Sagittarius, and it may be just what you need to improve matters in your relationship.

Many times, you can shy away from commitment because you perceive that there will be a lack of freedom. But when you can understand what freedom means to you, then you can also be in the space to see how a soul-aligned romantic relationship can actually add not just freedom – but an adventure to your life.

Capricorn

There are changes brewing in your life, dear Capricorn, but don’t worry — they are all positive. As hard as it can be to surrender to phases of transformation, you also must remember it’s the only way to keep growing.

Try to look at what’s happening in your life as a way for you and your partner to grow even closer, especially as you may be considering a new form of commitment.

Aquarius

At any time, Aquarius, you can decide to approach love differently. Be honest with yourself about how you’re feeling and why you need a new beginning in your relationship.

This doesn’t necessarily mean a breakup, but only that it’s time to move past whatever rut you’ve been in so that you can focus more on the love. Talk to your partner and begin to learn more so that you don’t miss this opportunity for growth.

Pisces

The right relationship will help you change your life, sweet Pisces. Not just in those big ways but also in the small ones, even coming down to how you structure your days.

While you might be resisting this to a degree, it would better serve you and your relationship to lean in and make more time for love. Instead of putting off a big conversation or even talking about your feelings, it may be time to simply say what’s on your mind.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.