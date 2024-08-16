Weekly Horoscope For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign Starting August 19 - 25, 2024

Strong are those who don't allow stereotypes of strength to influence their life. That's the message and theme for the week between August 19 - 25, 2024. But before we look at the weekly horoscopes for every Chinese zodiac sign, here are the general messages for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram for this week is Fire over Lake (#38), changing to Lake over Mountain (#31). It tells us that impasses in life are normal. A river will eventually lose its strength once it has traveled far enough from the mountains where it originated.

It will meander and flow sedately where once it raged and cleaved the face of the earth. So don't bash your head over a dead end where all energy seems to go to die. Look for new pathways instead, and be creative. You don't always need to change the old. You can create something new.

Remember: one must never be content with surface-level appearances in the life quest. It can sound cliched to say “actions speak louder”, but it's true nevertheless. Look beneath the surface, and you will discover astonishing details.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for August 19-25, 2024.

Rat

General overview of Rat's weekly horoscope:

Rat, your energy this week is full of life and wholesomeness. Spend time with your loved ones, and you will be able to share your blessings with them, too!

Rat's luckiest day of the week for love is August 23.

In love, know your mind and speak it too. But know that compassion and listening to what others say is equally important if you truly wish to forge a bond.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 21

Your social life may be a hit-or-miss this week. But you will benefit greatly if you lean into hobbies that bring you joy and peace, even if it's just repurposing an old piece of furniture or an empty bottle.

Lucky Day for Career: August 25

The energy around your career is more sedate at this time. Take rest and don't be anxious! The cosmic currents will flow strongly soon enough.

Ox

General overview of Ox's weekly horoscope:

Ox, the energy around your life this week has a watchful quality. Only allow that into your life that pings your intuition positively. Whether someone calls it illogical or not, you must trust yourself.

Ox's luckiest day of the week for love is August 21.

In love, be careful of external influences trying to drive a wedge between you and the person you are interacting with (or in a relationship with). Unsavory motives can ruin something beautiful if you are not proactive.

Ox's luckiest day of the week for friendship is August 19 and 20.

Your social life is also highlighted here because some of you have allowed fake friends to occupy too much space in your life. Don't let peer pressure to look a certain way make you keep what's harmful in your life.

Lucky Day for Career: August 23

For your career, be patient and kind. These traits will be your best friends in unexpected ways this week.

Tiger

General overview of Tiger's weekly horoscope:

Tiger, have you ever wondered why you sometimes know what's going to happen even before others do? You are encouraged to lean into this intuitive power this week.

Tiger's luckiest day of the week for love is August 23.

In love, you must recognize your true worth and not compromise your intrinsic values. True compatibility will never expect compromise on such things, while false compatibility will.

Tiger's luckiest day of the week for friendship is August 24.

Your social life may be a hit-or-miss, but most of you won't care too much about it. Now's the time to focus on your career and other priorities.

Tiger's luckiest day of the week for career is August 25.

As mentioned, the energy around your career is strong, especially if you have new paths ahead of you and need to decide. Trust your own counsel and write your own destiny!

Rabbit

General overview of Rabbit's weekly horoscope:

Rabbit, sometimes it's important to be open to what the opposite side has to say in a debate or conflict just so you don't miss true insights amid bluster and pride.

Rabbit's luckiest day of the week for love is August 25.

You will thrive in love when you care from all your heart. Don't let the fear of heartbreak hold you back. If the other person has not revealed red flags yet, you should at least give it your best, too.

Rabbit's luckiest day of the week for friendship is August 25.

Your social life this week will be really good, especially if you go out with friends or throw a themed house party. Let your creative side take the reins.

Rabbit's luckiest day of the week for career is August 21.

The energy in your career may feel uneventful. Stay diligent and committed to your goals, as things in the future will unfold as they need to. A slower pace is part of life.

Dragon

General overview of Dragon's weekly horoscope:

Dragons, the right people, will show themselves when the time is right, especially if you eagerly seek your soulmate, a mentor, or a true friend.

Dragon's luckiest day of the week for love is August 21.

In love, recognize what you bring to the table, but also know that not everyone will value what you prize the most. As long as you remain sure of yourself, you will know true incompatibility from true compatibility.

Dragon's luckiest day of the week for friendship is August 20.

Your social life will be really good this week! Extend yourself to others, especially your loved ones and friends. Your generosity will go a long way and be a light to those who may not feel comfortable asking for care and support.

Dragon's luckiest day of the week for career is August 19.

The energy around your career is sweet, too. Lead where you are proficient and listen where you are still learning. You have a long road ahead with beautiful adventures!

Snake

General overview of Snake's weekly horoscope:

Snake, this week's energy is sweet and full of cuddles. Lean into this, and you will discover why it's always important to prioritize your loved ones alongside your other dreams and goals in life.

Snake's luckiest day of the week for love is August 19.

In love, take the initiative. Be creative, but also leave room for adaptation and spontaneity. Magic will unfold when you do this.

Snake's luckiest day of the week for friendship is August 19.

The energy around your social life is interesting this week. If you have built true friendships, you will thrive like never before. Opportunities will come to you, too. But if the opposite is true, you are being cautioned to be more mindful and let go of what holds you back.

Snake's luckiest day of the week for career is August 24.

Your work life will be good, too, this week, but don't overexert yourself. The time for that will come later. Now's the time to be more peaceful and enjoy the process and the journey ahead.

Horse

General overview of Horse's weekly horoscope:

Horse, your energy this week is calm and steady. Learn where your heart wants you to lean, and you will discover the meaning of life.

Horse's luckiest day of the week for love is August 23.

In love, you are urged not to rule out anyone just based on superficial impressions. For most of you, your soulmate is a counterpoint to you and is unlike you in many major ways, especially outwardly.

Horse's luckiest day of the week for friendship is August 21.

Your social life may require you to work harder to keep it busy. Use this time to focus on your family or even yourself. It's a period of peace for rest and relaxation.

Horse's luckiest day of the week for career is August 19.

Things are progressing as they should for your career, and you may see some improvements with coworkers or a boss. Stay calm and carry on as usual. Bigger things will unfold much later this year.

Goat

General overview of Goat's weekly horoscope:

Goat, anytime anyone tells you that you can't do something, ask yourself if they are correct or trying to discourage you because they feel you are a threat. Your abilities have not gone unnoticed.

Goat's luckiest day of the week for love is August 20.

In love, be true to yourself and open to trying new things that your significant other or date introduces you to. That's how we explore, learn, and grow.

Goat's luckiest day of the week for friendship is August 19.

Your social life will be really good this week, especially if you have plans to attend a baby shower or some other family event. Just watch out for gossip.

Goat's luckiest day of the week for career is August 21.

As for your career, the energy here is really good, so the message about discouragement from naysayers was conveyed to you earlier. Be your own cheerleader and hype yourself up! You've got this.

Monkey

General overview of Monkey's weekly horoscope:

Monkey, the time has come for you to make up your mind. Do you want to follow one path or another? You cannot choose both, though.

Monkey's luckiest day of the week for love is August 23.

If you are stuck in a third-party situation in love, now's the time to take a step back and ask yourself if you are setting yourself up for more headache and heartache through this. The signs are there for you to see.

Monkey's luckiest day of the week for friendship is August 24.

Your social life is a little stifled now, mainly because other areas of life are more prominent. That's okay. You don't need to force yourself to socialize out of peer pressure.

Monkey's luckiest day of the week for career is August 19.

You are encouraged to know what you want in your career, too. Swift decisions will lead to swift opportunities and swifter praise.

Rooster

General overview of Rooster's weekly horoscope:

Rooster, this week's energy for you is calm yet warm. Play outside more, and you will discover adventures in the unlikeliest of places!r

Rooster's luckiest day of the week for love is August 19.

In love, be your own advocate, and take a step back if you feel you are not being heard. Love should do the opposite.

Rooster's luckiest day of the week for friendship is August 24.

Your social life will be really good, though, especially if you are throwing a house party this week. Prepare for lots of raucous fun and unending drinks!

Rooster's luckiest day for career is August 25.

Your career energy is good, too, so if you have some decisions to make, consider planning now. Maintain the pace you have set for yourself, and all will be well. New adventures will come into your life soon, too.

Dog

General overview of Dog's weekly horoscope:

Dog, the energy around your life this week has a restful quality to it. Catch up on your sleep before all else. You must take care of yourself first.

Dog's luckiest day of the week for love is August 25.

In love, speak kindly, but don't brush important conversations aside because you don't want to stir the waters. Sometimes, important conversations are precisely what bring partners closer together and reveal true compatibility.

Dog's lucky day of the week for friendship is August 25.

Your social life may be less active this week, so you can be introverted or extroverted.

Dog's luckiest day for career is August 23.

As for your career, try something new or learn about new ideas that enhance your professional experiences. Inspiration will set fire to your soul once more!

Pig

General Overview of Pig's weekly horoscope:

Pig, this week's energy is sedate for you. An introverted approach will help you more, especially if you choose to indulge in self-care and rest this week.

Pig's luckiest day this week for love is August 24.

In love, you will benefit from taking a step back too. How can love thrive when you are feeling unsure of yourself? Ground yourself first, and then love will blossom once more.

Pig's luckiest day in friendship is August 21.

As for your social life, you are urged to set healthy boundaries and keep practicing behavior patterns that instill good self-esteem. Practice makes perfect!

Pig's luckiest day for career is August 19.

In your career, the time is now to make your move. But don't be too hasty. The right pace will help you go further and faster than you can envision.

