The daily love horoscope on August 15, 2024 reveals how Mars square Saturn impacts relationships. With the energy of Mars in Gemini squaring off with retrograde Saturn in Pisces on Thursday, the more you try to do, the less successful you will be. To avoid any increase in challenges, frustrations, and tempers, it would be better to just simply try to accept the universe isn’t saying no, but just not right now.

With zodiac signs Gemini and Pisces both being represented, there may also be a great deal of confusion surrounding you today. Gemini and Pisces are the two signs in the zodiac that carry a sense of duality, so multiple options, priorities or even desires could be more pronounced. This restrictive delay won’t last forever, so do your best to simply hold space, trusting that it’s better to go with the flow at times rather than insist on fighting against it.

Remember, just because it may seem that matters of love aren’t going smoothly doesn’t mean that anything is wrong in your relationship. While you are having to slow down and realize you can’t just plow ahead, no matter how much you might want to, this phase of your life doesn’t have to be hard. Instead of continuing to try to make progress and move ahead despite the restrictions and delays — try to surrender instead. Let's see what else is in store for our daily love horoscopes on Thursday.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on August 15, 2024:

Aries

As much as you may want to have a serious sit down with your partner today, it just doesn’t seem like the best time. There are so many thoughts, ideas, and especially feelings swirling around you right now that it will be hard to have a cohesive and productive conversation.

But if you do try, Aries, you will likely experience communication problems and not express what you hope to. Practice patience, even if it’s not your strong suit, and realize it’s better not to push matters than say the wrong thing now and later apologize.

Taurus

You could be feeling particularly upset about an imbalance of quality time spent together in your relationship, Taurus. While your feelings are valid, you can get more information before coming to any conclusions on how to make things better.

Try to temper any frustrations you have and just observe what's happening in the day-to-day instead. Jumping to conclusions and making assumptions can be risky; you don’t want to do anything you can’t take back. This applies particularly to finances and logistics. Give the situation some time to figure out before raising your concern with your partner.

Gemini

There are always two sides to any relationship, Gemini, but you must look critically at the situation to discover the truth. While there are those unhealthy relationships in which you may feel like you can’t be yourself, sometimes it can also come from not allowing yourself to show up as your authentic self.

Take time to reflect on the true nature of your relationship and see if you can make even a small choice to step more into your truth today without rocking the boat of your relationship too much.

Cancer

Realizing and honoring your intuition and dreams is essential, Cancer, but it doesn’t mean you will immediately be able to act on them.

Instead of becoming frustrated or doubting your inner self, use this time to journal and even start making plans for the future of your relationship and romantic life. Right now, you understand what you want, and what is meant for you is the most important aspect; taking action will come later.

Leo

You may feel like there is an urgency in your relationship today, dear Leo, but it doesn’t mean there is. You have suddenly woken up and realized the magnitude of your feelings and what is genuinely possible in your relationship.

The restrictions you are feeling now aren’t preventing you from doing anything. Instead, you must take a deep breath, try to ground your nervous system, and start actively surrendering to the process of transformation that is occurring in your relationship. The less you try to rush through this, the stronger your connection will become.

Virgo

Only you can decide what is most important to you, Virgo. And the reality is that depending upon the day, that might also shift. As much as you want it all, you may have to realize that you can’t do it all in one day.

Try to slow down, be in the moment more, and embrace the opportunities for conversations where you can, but also understand that it may be a bit more time before any conclusions are reached.

You deserve the life you dream of, but your partner may also need confirmation that your dreams don’t detract from the relationship you’ve invested in with them.

Libra

No matter how easy this process should be, it doesn’t mean that changing your life in the ways you seek will feel like that, sweet Libra. You are on a path to experience more in your life and even to attract new love, but you must realize this is a marathon, not a race.

Take time today to focus on your well-being and the peace you want to create in your relationship. You don’t have to work on your dreams each moment to make them a reality, and taking time for rest is always a part of success.

Scorpio

As much as you want your life to change in incredible ways, Scorpio, it seems a restriction is being placed on you and your relationship. This obstacle concerns family or even certain members of your inner circle who don’t want their own lives to change.

While you must remember to choose yourself, you may also need to figure out a way around this restriction. Time is on your side, but you also have to realize that certain people won’t be able to be happy for you, no matter what you do.

Sagittarius

No one is holding you back from attracting or deepening the love you’ve always desired, Sagittarius. Even if it seems easier to blame others or your own upbringing as to why romantic matters feel so difficult right now, the reality is that you are being tested to see just how much you want this relationship and the future you’ve been dreaming of.

Become more discerning about who you let into your space, and don’t be afraid to set boundaries so that you are protecting this love and the dreams that are connected to it.

Capricorn

It’s okay to have so many feelings, Capricorn, even if you aren’t sure how or when to express them. No one has it all together all the time, and there’s no reason to feel like you need to pretend that you do.

Try to create some space for alone time today, even if it’s an evening walk. Before trying to talk about what’s on your mind, you need to settle your thoughts and figure out exactly what you want to say. Otherwise, you may be perceiving a problem where none truly exists.

Aquarius

When you are committed to the desires you have for your life and relationship, Aquarius, few things can get in the way. You can clearly see where a particular relationship in your life is heading, yet you are struggling with believing it’s as good as it seems.

Try to remember that love shouldn’t have to be hard or cause tears to be real and that you deserve to plan your life with this special person.

You may project some of your fears or insecurities onto your partner today, so it may be best to hold your tongue until you’ve made it through this moment of growth.

Pisces

You have to give yourself time to wrap your head around this new life that is beginning to take shape, Pisces. There is no rule that you must progress quickly or even that you will be forced to make a life-altering decision.

Give yourself time to let your head catch up to your heart, and during this process, do your best not to push away the love you have spent your whole life dreaming about. Everything will be clearer soon, and in the meantime, let yourself trust that it’s safe to continue to invest in this relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.