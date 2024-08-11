Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 12 — The First Quarter Moon Is Here

Love horoscopes for August 12 are here to improve our relationships this week, as the First Quarter Moon reveals what area to focus on most. The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio on Monday, August 12, creates the space to overcome fears in love, as you can radically explore your shadow side that has recently emerged.

You can work on healing to finally attract and receive the love you’ve always deserved. Use this time to explore even the deepest fears or triggers about your romantic life so that you can transform into a better version of yourself and have a healthier relationship.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on August 12, 2024:

Aries

This is your chance to dig deep into everything holding you back from taking a leap of faith in your romantic life, Aries. A lot has come up recently, and while you are still processing it, don’t underestimate your own readiness to take a chance on love.

When you can let go of feeling like you have created the perfect space for love, you can finally realize how perfect love can be.

Taurus

You’ve had some doubts surface recently, as well as lessons when it comes to boundaries, Taurus – but that doesn’t mean this relationship in your life is wrong. Try to understand how everything you’ve gone through may have affected how you show up with this connection and even how you’ve seen your partner.

Once you get your stuff under control, you will still want this person by your side, so take the time to ensure they will still be there.

Gemini

There is a difference between excuses and valid reasons, Gemini, but you may need to take some time for self-reflection to understand that. At this point in your relationship, everything seems confusing as you’re unsure if you or your partner are the issue.

In reality, there is a bit of both at play here, but there’s also good that you bring to the table. You may need to realize that you haven’t been feeling all that invested in this relationship simply because you’ve been so busy. So, if you want to improve it, the power is yours to put the necessary changes in place.

Cancer

No one can blame you for fearing commitment, Cancer, especially after all you’ve been through. But these fears are starting to manifest as reality, simply because that is what you give your energy to the most.

Before things drift into the territory of being a lost cause, you need time to take care of yourself and realize your power over choosing your thoughts. Whatever you believe becomes a self-fulling prophecy, so by addressing your fears, you can ensure you don’t ruin a connection you hope will last forever.

Leo

The more honest you are about what you want, Leo, the easier it will be to manifest. The problem arises when you try to talk yourself into accepting something that is not in alignment with your truth.

No rule says you must get married, have children, or even reside in the same home all the time. But you do need to explore what you want so that you don’t end up in a relationship or even a life you don’t want.

Virgo

It’s okay to be messy sometimes, Virgo, especially regarding emotions. You don’t have to have it all together or even figure out the solution before sharing the problem with your partner.

You are allowed to be you, regardless of what that means. When you can be more vulnerable about your process and your messy emotions, you can also open up a more reciprocal and supportive connection within your relationship.

Libra

The only time you fear speaking up about what you deserve, Libra, is when your intuition knows someone won’t be able to step up. Whether it’s because of the nature of the relationship or even where that person is personally, you can’t deny the truth any longer.

The only way to know if this relationship supports your growth is to finally speak up about what you deserve in this connection, even if you’re not sure you’re ready for the answer.

Scorpio

There is nothing about you that is hard to love, Scorpio. While past situations and childhood wounds may have made you feel like this, you are not hard to love, nor are you ever asking for that much from a romantic partner.

Try to understand that if anyone ever makes you feel you are too much, in any aspect, that person simply says they are not the one for you. And if your inner voice needs work, remember love heals more wounds than hate.

Sagittarius

The more you can honor your intuition, Sagittarius, the more confident you will feel in your decisions. You often gravitate between being the free spirit and trying to override that with your more logical side – there is a balance between both.

Try to journal what your intuition tells you about this relationship, then ground it with the logic you observed in the connection. By creating space to get comfortable within this process, you will see that perhaps it was never the wrong person but not the right time.

Capricorn

Let go of how you thought your forever love would love, Capricorn, so you can make more space for how it shows up. Often, the picture in your head can complicate matters rather than there being anything wrong in your relationship.

Try to excavate this picture or your fears, and also make time to truly enjoy the day or evening with your partner. Sometimes, a reminder of how incredible this love is helps.

Aquarius

Just because you always need to feel that change is possible, Aquarius doesn’t mean you don’t become afraid when it finally arrives. But you can remind yourself that everything occurring now is what you’ve always wanted.

You deserve to have your partner treat you as if you light up their world — even if you both still have independent lives. Learn to open up and accept that sometimes transformation brings peace and is not something you will recover from.

Pisces

New love, new phases of commitment and even new beginnings are all yours, Pisces. You knew that something was coming in your romantic relationship and that it would challenge your current way of life. But no matter how much you’ve been intuitively prepared for this new beginning, it doesn’t mean it will be expected.

This new phase in your life is about more love, adventure, and even opening to experience more of what you’ve always dreamed of. You need to ground yourself so you don’t miss out on a single opportunity. Progress can be slow, and still be meaningful.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.