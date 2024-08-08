As Juno, ruler of marriage, returns to Libra on Friday, August 9, love horoscopes show it will be crucial to keep the ideals of commitment in mind so that you invest in what genuinely feels like helps make you a better person.

Loving someone forever is a choice, and it begins when you can find a sense of balance between your hopes and the reality of a long-term relationship. In the best situation, your relationship should feel better than any fantasy you’ve ever had, even if it’s quite clear things will never be perfect.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on August 9, 2024:

Aries

You have a particular relationship in your life that you honestly see as marriage material, Aries. The only issue is that you have some hesitancy about commitment because of what has occurred in the past. This connection is different though, and as much as you may struggle to believe it’s as good as it seems, it is.

When you’ve grown, it becomes easier to differentiate the green flags from the red, so it’s time to trust yourself and your heart so that you don’t miss this opportunity for a relationship that’s better than your dreams.

Taurus

Not surprisingly, it is essential for you to feel like you have a partnership over just a relationship, Taurus. The everyday aspects of life matter greatly to you, and it may be time for your partner to play a more essential role in your life

While it might not seem overly romantic, talking more about the duties and responsibilities of building a life and sharing a home together can create greater room for love. You might need to ask for help or let your partner know how you feel or what you need, but once you do, you will feel your connection improves greatly.

Gemini

Family matters may figure heavily into your thoughts today, Gemini, as you are focused on creating the life you have intuitively always desired. In particular, you may be thinking about expanding your family with fur babies or even having children. While this is something you must be sure about, it may also be that missing piece you’ve been noticing lately.

Regardless of what family means to you, or how you would like to expand on what you’ve already created, you are in the position to cultivate greater love and joy in your life.

Cancer

Take time to beautify your life and home today, dear Cancer. With as much as you’ve gone through recently, it’s important to take time to make your home, relationship, and life as a whole full of all that matters most to you.

While this makes for an excellent time to do updates around the home or make changes to your life, you do need to make sure you are working with your partner on anything you choose to do. This isn’t only about partnership, but in the feeling of connection as you realize you are actively planning your life with the one you love.

Leo

As much as you often prefer acts of service over words of affirmation, Leo, you do need to prepare yourself for a phase of important conversations about your relationship. During this time, you will need to talk through certain matters and plans and feel that you are developing a deeper relationship in the process.

Let yourself show up in the way that you have truly felt called to, and don’t shy away from any conversation, as it will help you improve and even progress your relationship.

Virgo

You have to reflect on what value your partner genuinely is adding to your life, dear Virgo. As much as you may still be feeling confident about your connection, you have been struggling with feeling as if both you and your partner are bringing equal value into the relationship container.

Whether this is about finances or simply what each of you is investing, it’s important to spend time reflecting on what you need in a healthy partnership so that you can start making the necessary changes to alleviate the feelings you’ve had recently.

Libra

You are on a steady journey to determine and then take action on what you genuinely want and need in a relationship, Libra. This comes down to being willing to change your beliefs or perspective as you lean more into the truth, rather than simply trying to keep a connection afloat regardless of how aligned you both are.

There likely will be major changes in store for you, but for now, all you must do is be open to receiving the truth — and don’t hesitate to finally speak up as well.

Scorpio

Your inner journey will always reflect your external circumstances, dear Scorpio. During this time, you may meet a significant soulmate or even move through deep healing involving a karmic connection. But the underlying theme is how your romantic relationships and what you choose reflect your growth.

As much as you may feel your mind pulled in different directions, it would also be worthwhile to spend time reinvesting in your relationship with yourself, especially if you want to attract a healthier love in the future.

Sagittarius

While you do have a great deal going on romantically in your life, you may be called to focus on the friendships that matter most to you during this time, Sagittarius. As part of a bigger overhaul involving changing who you surround yourself with, you may be called to try to create a different circle where your growth is supported rather than ridiculed.

This focus will allow you to show up differently with your partner, especially if they can be understanding of the process that you are currently moving through.

Capricorn

To have the life you want, you must fully commit to it, Capricorn. Instead of seeing your romantic relationship as a bonus in your life, or merely a connection you fit in around more of what is a priority, you need to realize time invested equals the benefits received.

You are strongly encouraged to set healthier boundaries with your work-life balance, not as a way to bandage the situation but to provide a reset. And then realize that whether it’s late hours at work, or your personal routine, you may need to actually start scheduling time with your partner the way you do other activities to ensure you really are committing to creating the relationship you genuinely desire.

Aquarius

You may feel a little restless in your relationship, Aquarius, especially if it feels like love has become a routine more than an adventure. Not only may this have you craving a more untraditional relationship, but you actually want to get out there and live life with your partner, instead of feeling like you are just meeting one another in mundane moments.

If you’re in a relationship, try planning an exciting outing. If single, take advantage of any travel opportunities as you may meet a significant soulmate on your journey.

Pisces

You have always craved a profound relationship that goes beyond any sort of norms or stereotypes, Pisces, but now you will be faced with how to receive this type of love. During this time, developing a spiritual bond becomes incredibly important through a deep respect and connection with one another.

While this, of course, signifies an important long-term relationship, it also speaks to finally meeting your divine match. The only choice you must make is to continue to show up for the process and know that your heart is safe with this person.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.