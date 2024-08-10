Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From August 12 - 18, 2024

Just because Mercury is retrograde doesn’t mean that you can’t make forward momentum; it only means that the abundance you have been seeking can be found in an idea, dream, or even opportunity from the past.

By being open to what arises and embracing the necessary period of reflection, you can seize the chance to redirect your life path — and find luck in the most unlikely of places.

The week of August 12 begins with the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio, a time to release what is no longer working, redo your plans, and allow yourself to strengthen your deepest intentions. This will set the tone for you to take focused action as Mars unites with Jupiter in Gemini on Tuesday, August 13, providing a clear glimpse of what must be done to manifest the fate you feel called to pursue.

Advertisement

Mars and Jupiter support action, but with Mercury retrograde shifting into Leo on Wednesday, August 14, you can revisit a specific theme from the past rather than start anything new.

Mercury retrograde works in mysterious ways, so it tends to bring up unlikely returns of opportunities or even themes to test your readiness and ability to choose differently this time. Not only could this be your second chance at abundance or wealth, but it’s also about recognizing how fear or self-doubt also play a part in showing up for yourself and the chances for success that arise.

Advertisement

While you near the halfway point of Mercury retrograde, this planet's rebirth, you are being called to take all you’ve learned and start approaching life in new ways. This will allow you to see the lucky chance you may have missed out on.

The luckiest day this week for each zodiac sign from August 12-18, 2024

Aries: Tuesday, August 13

artists4love | Canva

Advertisement

There is no time like the present to believe in yourself and take action on your dreams, Aries. But this isn’t only found in the agreements or choices you make but also in the conversations you show up for.

Your words will have immense power as Mars unites with Jupiter in Gemini on Tuesday, August 13, allowing you to make forward momentum through written and spoken communication. While this energy is amazing, especially if writing is a part of your career or the dream you are looking to pursue, it can also help you finally open up to those around you so they are fully aware of your truth.

You already know this opportunity is a second chance at everything you want, so approach it with a healthier lens and remember that you are worthy of living the life of your dreams.

Advertisement

Taurus: Tuesday, August 13

artists4love | Canva

Abundance is something that is created when you are brave enough to take action on your plans, dear Taurus. It’s not enough to simply know you are worthy; you must make a plan for what the most abundant life would look and even feel like. Try to think about abundance not just in terms of financial wealth but in the emotional and mental fulfillment of knowing your needs are met, and you feel as if you are overflowing with everything you’ve desired.

As Mars connects with Jupiter in Gemini on Tuesday, August 13, you are being given a chance to make a crucial decision about your future — but you must base it on what is most important to you. Try to allow yourself to take a risk, especially if you find yourself petitioning for a raise or promotion, as the more you believe you are worthy, the more events in the universe will align in your favor.

Advertisement

Gemini: Wednesday, August 14

artists4love | Canva

Taking time to review and reflect on recent themes is what allows you to feel more confident in your decisions, sweet Gemini. Instead of feeling like phases of slowness, confusion, or even stagnancy are weighing you down and holding you back — lean into them.

Advertisement

Embrace the present moment and all it offers you, especially as Mercury retrograde shifts into Leo on Wednesday, August 14. This will be incredibly intense energy for you, Gemini, and it’s because you are meant to change how you’ve been conducting your business or a specific agreement.

As much as you might be known for frequently changing your mind, in this case, it’s all about that divine redirection and whether you will take this opportunity from the universe, no matter how uncomfortable it might seem. Leave your ego at the door and simply choose to embrace your truth and do whatever is necessary to feel confident in the path ahead.

Cancer: Wednesday, August 14

artists4love | Canva

Advertisement

You may need to review the details to feel like you’re getting ahead, Cancer. As Mercury retrograde returns to Leo on Wednesday, August 14, reviewing your budget and finances could allow you to see where you are owed a payout or even reveal some surprises. However, as much as this financial review will help set matters right and attract greater abundance, you also need to do some inner reflection.

You’ve been accepting less pay, work, or even compensation than you deserve. Of course, just asking for more is the desired outcome, but you may need to understand more deeply why you accepted less for so long. Try to practice affirmations around your inner worth, and look at it as an experiment because when you believe that you truly deserve only the best from life, then that is what you will start to attract.

Leo: Tuesday, August 13

artists4love | Canva

Advertisement

Wishes are your most sincere intentions, dear Leo. They are not meaningless or even pointless to make, no matter how many times you’ve given up hope on your dreams in the past. But like anything, the idea is to not only make a wish but also put the plan and action behind it so you are working to manifest it.

Whatever you create in this life will be the direct result of what you put into it, so you need to gather all your courage and even audacity as you start to believe that nothing that was meant to be a part of your divine path has been lost.

Try to embrace not only your wishes for your future but also the support that friends, social circles, and even networks can provide you as Mars merges with Jupiter in Gemini on Tuesday, August 13. This may be the lesson that you aren’t meant to walk this path alone. By reinvesting in what you wish and garnering the support and connections of those in your life, you can finally start to manifest all you’ve ever wanted.

Advertisement

Virgo: Tuesday, August 13

artists4love | Canva

You are set to experience a rapid acceleration in your career, dear Virgo; you only need to make sure that you realize you will never have to choose between success and everything else you want for your life. As Mars and Jupiter unite in Gemini on Tuesday, August 13, you are given a chance to say yes to yourself and the gifts you have been given in this life.

This is an excellent time to apply for or even accept a new job, especially if it revisits anything from the past. You also may find that you are receiving more recognition around this time, which catalyzes even greater success. With all the work you’ve been doing to build a fulfilling professional life, this energy will help bring you to the next level – you just need to show up and continue to work for that abundantly rich life you have always dreamed of.

Advertisement

Libra: Monday, August 12

artists4love | Canva

It can often seem that there is always a reason to give up or even not to try Libra, but you must start to see the difference between excuses from fear — and the reality of what is involved in creating a life you love. The current energy inspires you to genuinely reach for the stars, get out of your comfort zone, take a risk, and try something different.

Advertisement

To do that, you must release the excuses that somehow it won’t work out or that you aren’t meant for more, which is precisely what the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio can assist you with on Monday, August 12.

During this time, the idea is to revisit your original intention or dream, discard anything that isn’t working, make a plan for what will, and allow yourself to take action on creating the new beginning you desire. To make the most of this shift, you have to release the excuses that somehow you aren’t meant for abundance or the joy of living a life that is connected to your soul. Leave the excuses behind and simply start to make the decisions for which your future self will thank you.

Scorpio: Wednesday, August 14

artists4love | Canva

Advertisement

While you are often adept at transformation themes, it doesn’t mean you are the most patient, dear Scorpio. Yet, during this time, patience and flexibility are key for you so that you can show up for the process and not become disheartened over the length of time it is taking to manifest any results. You are going through dramatic changes in your career, and at times, it may feel like you don’t know which way everything is going to go.

But you must remember that you are marked for success, even as Mercury returns to Leo as part of its retrograde on Wednesday, August 14, bringing up past opportunities for success — and helping you upgrade your professional life.

No matter how unsettling this time may feel, everything is happening for your highest good; you just need to hold space for the process and continue to support yourself with positive thinking. The more flexible you can be around this time, the more likely you will soon realize the purpose of this phase and finally feel like you are moving toward the abundance you have always deserved.

Advertisement

Sagittarius: Wednesday, August 14

artists4love | Canva

Sagittarius, to change your mind is to give yourself the gift of growth. This doesn’t necessarily refer to those split-second shifts or distractions that can look rather appealing at times, but the sort of change rooted in your soul. To consciously change your mind over a particular life direction means that you have explored options, you have learned, healed, and are ready to take any responsibility for what a course redirection will entail.

No matter how far down a particular path you have traveled, there are always other options, but to see what those may be, you must release your attachment to a particular story.

Advertisement

Once Mercury reenters Leo as part of its retrograde journey on Wednesday, August 14, you will gain a greater understanding of the path not taken and how it is still an option now. Don’t let pride get in the way of you being able to have a second chance at everything you’ve ever wanted for yourself.

Capricorn: Wednesday, August 14

artists4love | Canva

Advertisement

There is nothing wrong with going slow or even revisiting a past decision, dear Capricorn. The periods of reflection and redo that Mercury retrograde brings are often divine, as you can make an even better decision and plan than you had originally. But surrendering to what arises is an important part, as is wanting to go about this matter correctly rather than the most quickly.

To do something right means utilizing integrity, honesty, and transparency as you manifest this new change in your life. When it comes to working with the universe, these themes are far more important than simply checking a box to say it’s accomplished. Let go of any timelines or even the feelings you may have around manifesting your desired results.

Try to see it as a journey. By embracing each moment as your best self, you will realize that where you end up might not even matter as much. There could be family changes, as well as those in your relationships, in store for you, so take your time with this phase and remember that while you have no control over the outcome, you do have control over how you show up for the process.

Advertisement

Aquarius: Monday, August 12

artists4love | Canva

Being able to evolve allows you to feel like you can keep growing, Aquarius. There is no shame in realizing you no longer want what you once did or even that you have developed new ideas for what defines success or abundance. The idea is to continually allow yourself to evolve and to meet new ideas and opportunities with a fresh and hopeful perspective.

Advertisement

This theme will be especially true as the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio signifies a new beginning in your career, but it’s one that you may need to make some adjustments to enjoy. Try to accept your way of manifesting success, and don’t get down on yourself simply because you feel like you are always looking to improve or better a situation, as that is your gift.

This week, you may have to voice a particular concern in the workplace or about a role you have in the company, but you should feel empowered to follow through on it. The world needs your unique input, Aquarius, and in this case, you will improve not just your life but all of those around you as well.

Pisces: Monday, August 12

artists4love | Canva

Advertisement

While Pisces can be known as the enteral optimist, you do tend to be quite hard on yourself. But to tap into the energy of the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio, you must also realize that nothing is holding you back from your dreams or even manifesting the abundant life you’ve envisioned for yourself. You may have to go back to the drawing board about a specific issue, but this isn’t to deter you but rather to help you become even more successful.

Remember that this new opportunity you are being encouraged to take is all about living more authentically and in alignment with your soul. Meanwhile, themes like travel, spirituality, and even abundance may heavily influence current events.

You also must realize that what is coming into your life directly reflects all of the work you’ve been doing. Stop envisioning obstacles where there are none, and instead, lean into the redirections and second chances that you are receiving from the universe because you are about to experience a life-changing moment.

Advertisement

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.