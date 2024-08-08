What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of August 12 - 18, 2024, Per A Tarot Reader

There's a mysterious energy to the week of August 12-18, 2024, but before we look at our one-card tarot reading for each zodiac sign, here are the general tarot messages for everyone. We have the Four of Pentacles, Three of Pentacles, and The Sun on the table for the collective.

Separately, each tarot card speaks of greatness and riches, but when they come together, they reveal what must happen behind the scenes for one to become a dazzling star in the night sky.

It's the reason why they say that every overnight success takes a decade to become that way. What may appear to be easy on the surface may be the hardest thing anyone can ever accomplish when no one's looking.

What is your chosen path for such great heights and dreams? The Sun, after all, is an intensely personal card (even if it's a major arcana). It represents the soul shining at its absolute finest.

How can that happen if the path you are walking on is not your own? You may still shine bright in the end, but not like a sun. The glow will always come from elsewhere, not within.

Now, let's examine the weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign from August 12 - 18, 2024.

Aries: Three of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Virgo

Aries, this week's tarot card is the Three of Pentacles. It speaks of collaboration, teamwork, and the ability to produce extraordinary work through the principle of the sum being greater than its parts. So, focus on your friends and acquaintances this week. Friends are your key to success.

Make sure you know your true friends from the fake ones so no one can throw a spanner in the works. If you feel called to, now's the perfect time to enlarge your circle of acquaintances, too, so you may learn of more opportunities and people to collaborate with.

Taurus: Five of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Pisces

Taurus, this week's tarot card is The Five of Wands. It warns you of mischief behind the scenes because someone (or some people) wishes to see you fail. Keep your eyes peeled and your head clear. As long as you remain mindful, you will know who is on your side and who is simply weaving air quotes.

This is also a message for you to bolster your courage and not allow self-sabotage any inch! You would not be looked at with hateful eyes by those competing with you if you were not worthy of winning it all.

Gemini: Eight of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Pisces

Gemini, the tarot card for you this week is the Eight of Pentacles. It urges you to trust the process and continue to be patient. Orchards don't grow in a day. They must be nurtured from seeds and then protected from blight and storms.

Only then can the harvest be worthy of stories and legends. Just remember the saying — the best time to plant a tree is twenty years ago. So if you are in the process of that growth, you must trust it and have faith in your abilities to see it through to the end. Working with Amethyst or Clear Quartz is indicated for you this week as a means to connect your spiritual side with your earthly one.

Cancer: Seven of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Scorpio

Cancer, the tarot card for you this week is the Seven of Pentacles. It reminds you that every master of their craft was once a novice and amateur. So don't doubt yourself and your ability to grow.

You will surprise yourself and the rest of the world, too, but you must give yourself space and time to grow into that first. If you feel called to, maintain a journal of thoughts to capture your best insights throughout the day and remember the storyline of going from where you are right now to where you wish to be.

Leo: Ten of Cups

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aries

Leo, the energy this week foretells joy, success, and absolute delight for you! You have the Ten of Cups on the table, after all. But don't waste this beautiful energy on the wrong people.

Instead, spend quality time with your loved ones and best friends so this vortex of blessings can embrace you all. It's all for one and one for all! If you feel called to, align yourself with your birthstone, the Ruby, this week. It will spark your soul and unleash your true potential.

Virgo: Ace of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Virgo, the tarot card for you this week is the Ace of Pentacles. It reminds you that perfectionism can often make one not even take the first step to achieving their dreams out of fear that the journey will not be perfect or they are not ready for it.

You are ready. You must believe it. Lean into the magic of the Ace, and it will help you bring your desires to life. Of course, if you don't know what you want, now's a good time to set those intentions. The universe can only act on your behalf when it knows what you crave in your soul.

Libra: The Empress

Designer Candles | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aquarius

Libra, prepare for something extraordinary this week! You have The Empress as your tarot card this week. As a major arcana card ruled by Venus (your planetary ruler), its presence alone is a blessing for you. A glow-up is definitely on its way (or already here). Plus, it also speaks of opportunities that enable you to shine, which you won't even have to reach out for.

They will naturally come to you as long as you remain receptive. If you feel called to, work with Pearl this week, whether you wear one as a pendant or a ring. It will help you embrace your power and wield it with comfort.

Scorpio: The Lovers

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aquarius

Scorpio, the tarot card of the week for you is The Lovers. This is a powerful sign of romantic love for those seeking their soulmate. But for most of you, this major arcana card whispers of choices that will lead you to vastly different futures.

One will lead you to the love of your life and the achievement of your dreams; the other will lead to indoctrination and perhaps even subjugation. So choose wisely. If you feel called to, you are urged to meditate more this week so you may discover the answers you seek within yourself.

Sagittarius: Four of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Pisces

Sagittarius, this week's tarot card is the Four of Wands. It represents celebrations and the successful completion of a venture with a firm and stable foundation.

Of course, the journey will continue to unfold even beyond this point, as it does for all fire signs, but you must take a break to celebrate your wins. That's the only way you will keep up the good energy flowing within you. If you feel called to, engage with crystals that remind you of fire, like Carnelian, Fire Agate, or Ruby. They will align you with this force.

Capricorn: Five of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aries

Capricorn, you have a cautionary message here for you this week, per the Five of Pentacles. Be careful of your resources and finances. Bad habits can often spiral out of hand and lead to dire situations. Whether this is gambling, betting on the stock market, flipping houses, or something else, you must not engage with anything that stems from feelings of lack within your soul.

Ground yourself, and you will realize that you don't need half the things the world is telling you that you do. Find peace, and you will set yourself free.

Aquarius: Eight of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Sagittarius

Aquarius, the tarot card for you this week is the Eight of Pentacles. It has a powerful message of growth for you and urges you to recognize your inner genius and not compare yourself with anyone else.

You are a master of what you are good at, regardless of who recognizes it and who does not. Bigotry and discrimination should not make you doubt yourself or the reality that you will continue to grow farther and faster. You've got this — if you believe you do.

Pisces: Seven of Cups

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Pisces, the tarot card for you this week is the Seven of Cups. It's a beautiful card with the potential to abound, urging you to tap into your soul and make a list of everything you want out of life.

You may not achieve everything at once (where would the fun be in that?), but you sure can have them all if you decide. Start with one cup, though — the desire you favor the most. Pour your energy into it and bring it to life. Then pick another cup, and then another.

