5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky All Week From August 5 - 11, 2024

Luck often favors us when we are at a crossroads in life. That's the message and theme of this week. Between August 5 and 11, 2024, five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest under this influence: the Rooster, Horse, Ox, Pig, and Rat.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Earth over Earth (#2). It's the symbol of yielding and receptivity, revealing to us the power of knowing when to swim against the current and when to flow along with it. Thus, the message about crossroads.

Whenever we hit a crossroads in life, there's always a voice within that knows which way to go. Most people second-guess this knowledge because they think they are being impulsive or stupid. But they are not. It's wisdom that stems from a hidden place within. An intuition so deep it defies logic. That's what this hexagram asks us to lean into.

You will find your luck when you trust the nudges within and follow the direction in which luck flows. That's the only right path for you as an individual. Now, let's focus on the five luckiest Chinese zodiac signs of the week.

These five Chinese zodiac signs are the luckiest from August 5 - 11, 2024.

1. Rooster

Vectortradition | Canva

Rooster, be generous and open-hearted this week. You don't need to overextend yourself or do anything that's not viable for you, but try to be generous wherever possible. That's how you will find your luck this week—although the nature of it is being hidden right now.

Whether this is feeding stray animals food, helping out a pregnant friend with groceries, giving your time to juniors who want you to mentor them, or even donating money to a cause that speaks to you, choose what is aligned with your heart. The color blue will be lucky for you this week.

2. Horse

Vectortradition | Canva

Horse, when they say time is money and money is time, they aren't lying. Your luck this week is aligned with this saying. So, be mindful of how you spend your time and who you allow access to it. The same goes for your money and where you choose to spend it. Wise decisions blended with trust in your intuition will lead you to your luck.

If you feel called to, work with animals this week. Whether it's your pet or time volunteering at an animal shelter, you are astrologically tied to other animal spirits this week. The color red will bring you more luck, too.

3. Ox

Vectortradition | Canva

Ox, it's not every day that one gets lucky in an almost sassy way. But here we are with your luck this week! So don't be surprised if you find yourself in a real-life comedy of errors where luck gives divine retribution to those who don't want you to succeed in the sassiest manner possible!

You are also encouraged to focus on your top priorities at this time, as you will get to channel your luck where it's needed the most. Plus, the sassiness will bring added confidence and boost your self-esteem. The color red will be lucky for you this week.

4. Pig

Vectortradition | Canva

Pig, your luck this week is blessed by the moon. This is especially true since the New Moon in Leo will occur on August 4, just one day before this new week begins. So, you will effectively find yourself in the waxing phase with your wishes and desires burgeoning behind the scenes.

You are also encouraged to be on your toes this week whenever fresh opportunities come your way. Not all of them may make sense for you, but if you remain mindful, you will be able to catch the ones that are. The colors red and green will be lucky for you this week.

5. Rat

Vectortradition | Canva

Rat, your luck this week is so classical that some of you may decide it's time to test it and go gambling. Yet, you are encouraged not to waste this luck where it may or may not work for you while benefitting the house exclusively. Instead, channel this luck in those spaces where you want to succeed the most. You can do this by being mindful of your actions and decisions and not allowing anything to distract you.

Whether this is a side hustle, a business venture, a study program, an internship opportunity, or something else, you can guide your luck by setting strong intentions. Journaling can help with this. The color red will be lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.