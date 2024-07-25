What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know About The Week Of July 28 - August 3, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Your weekly tarot horoscope is here and te energy this week between July 28 and August 3, 2024 urges us not to blind ourselves to what's around us or dismiss anything based on shallow societal perspectives. You may just miss out on something truly good! But before we take a look at the weekly tarot reading for each zodiac sign, here are the general messages for everyone.

We have the Three of Wands, Five of Pentacles, and King of Pentacles on the table here. Together, they speak of never hedging your bets on something being the next big thing just because everyone else says the same. Sometimes, all it takes is the right whispers in the right ears for false information to spread like wildfire, thus benefitting the few at the cost of everyone else.

Instead, ask yourself if expanding and growing in that direction is something you genuinely want. The answer may be no. In that case, accept that different people have different goals, and yours just don't align with theirs. Choose your own path and grow in that direction.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for July 28 - August 3, 2024:

Aries

Tarot card of the week: Ace of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Pisces

Dare to do or don't, Aries. But there's no in-between this week for you. With the Ace of Pentacles as your tarot card, you are encouraged to start fresh or put a new spin on something old. There is always a way if you trust your creative side.

For some of you, this energy also whispers of possibilities in the future where your investment of time, energy, and money will pay off. So don't just plant the seeds this week. Also, think about what kind of orchard you would like to grow one day. You may benefit from working with the crystal Aquamarine at this time to spark your inner fire and creativity.

Taurus

Tarot card of the week: Three of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aries

Taurus, two is company but three is ... what? You get to decide whether it will be too many cooks or just enough to turn the day into a resounding success. That's the message from your week's tarot card – the Three of Pentacles. Find the right people to collaborate with, and you will never complain a single day.

If you do have a few skirmishes or misunderstandings (it's part of being human), you will always find a way to make things work! Just remember: a friend may not always be the best choice for a collaborator. A collaborator may not always become a close friend, even if you have a great relationship. But that's ok. It's also part of life, making it a sweet adventure!

Gemini

Tarot card of the week: Five of Cups

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Gemini, when life gives you lemons, you don't have to make lemonade if you despise the lemons. The Five of Cups is here to tell you that you have every right to feel the pain and sorrow attached to the situation that people may lackadaisically call a “lemon moment.”

You don't need to move on until you are ready. Your emotions matter, and you should not be subject to stereotypes like, “But you are so happy all the time; why are you making too big a deal out of nothing?” So be there for yourself and seek the help you need if that's necessary. Take your time while you are at it. There's no rush. You are the captain of your own destiny.

Cancer

Tarot card of the week: Seven of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Cancer, have you ever wondered what your life may have looked like now if you had made some drastically different decisions many years ago? The Seven of Pentacles is here to reveal the inevitability of choices. The plants you water will be the ones that grow.

If you later realize that you were watering weeds or poisonous roots all this while, it can feel quite devastating. So be mindful as you move forward and send gratitude into the ether for the healthy plants you have grown so far. Patience will help you win, but you must also be certain that the path of patience is the right one for you.

Leo

Tarot card of the week: Ace of Cups

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aquarius

Leo, you got the Ace of Cups this week! That's an excellent card for love and romance. So, if you have something special planned for your significant other, rest assured things will go well. Even if there are challenges, it will still be a resounding success because both of you will find the humor in the situation worth it.

The Ace also urges you to start something new this week that brings joy to your soul. It can be a new project, a silly hobby, or something else. Trust your heart and go for it!

Virgo

Tarot card of the week: Strength

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Sagittarius

Virgo, whenever you find yourself spiraling with self-doubts and second-guessing your worthiness in the world, stop and just breathe three times. Deep breaths, not shallow ones. Then, breathe three more times. The tarot card for you this week is the major Arcana Strength card.

It's here to tell you that those doubts stem from external sources that you absorbed as a child or when you were not paying as close attention to your environment. They are not real. You have infinite potential and extraordinary capacity. That's the beauty of having a consciousness that can grow, thrive, and keep learning until the end of time.

Libra

Tarot card of the week: Death

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Sagittarius

Libra, whoever considers themselves your friend will always show up for you in times of need. Those who do lip service won't. The major arcana card, Death, tells you it's not a loss when you discover the latter.

It will be a loss if you witness the red flags and still don't act on those intuitive nudges. Transition and change can feel scary, but having people in your corner who are not truly in your corner is scarier. So choose yourself and choose the path of love.

Scorpio

Tarot card of the week: Eight of Swords

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Sagittarius

Scorpio, extraordinary times are ahead of you, but you may be holding yourself back out of fear or because of the influence of fearful people around you. Some of you may also be in a controlling relationship that does not want you to thrive and achieve more than them.

It's time to take off the blindfold and see the truth of what is before you. That's the message of the Eight of Swords for you. Will you choose the truth? Or will you choose to lie?

Sagittarius

Tarot card of the week: Four of Swords

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Pisces

Sagittarius, times are changing, and the winds are blowing swiftly here and there. Can you feel this all around you? You are urged to be aware of this and not blind to it. That's the message of the Four of Swords.

Escapism is not true peace. True peace is when you deal with what is before you and then create the peace you want. It demands creativity and conviction of spirit. Only then can you have heaven on Earth.

Capricorn

Tarot card of the week: Nine of Swords

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Capricorn, something intriguing is going to happen soon to you. Maybe it has already happened to some of you last week. You are urged not to let self-sabotage destroy your peace of mind and push you away from the destiny you have been waiting for. Take a deep breath and ground yourself.

The Nine of Swords is here as a warning so you can take the necessary steps now and not freak out. You are more capable than you realize. You just have to give yourself the space to see it before the mind spirals out of control.

Aquarius

Tarot card of the week: Eight of Cups

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aries

Aquarius, if you have people in your life who always interrupt or stop you anytime you wish to do something for yourself, you must ask yourself if they should even have the ability to engage with you. The Eight of Cups is not an easy card because it often reveals truths that are difficult to accept.

Sometimes, it's better to walk away and be alone, so you have the space to grow, thrive, and find your true tribe instead of remaining where you are and allowing toxic people to diminish you into dust. You have the courage you need. You have always had it.

Pisces

Tarot card of the week: Seven of Cups

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Taurus

Pisces, it's time to make up your mind about what you truly want. The Seven of Cups reveals plenty of options, yet not all the options are for you, and you will not be allowed to choose them all. If you are finding it difficult to decide, journal your feelings about every option on the table.

You will soon realize that you definitely care more for one than the others. That's the path you should choose. Working with Clear Quartz can bring you clarity, too, at this time.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.